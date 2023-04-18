Morgan Wallen, April 28

Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Having released three studio-album smashes, three EPs, 12 singles, and 13 music videos since his professional debut a mere eight years ago, the chart-topping country-pop singer/songwriter Morgan Wallen brings his national tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena t the MARK on April 28, the artist's March release One Thing at a Time having debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 and marking the biggest week for a country album by units since 2021.

A 29-year-old Tennessee native, Wallen competed in the sixth season of The Voice, originally as a member of Usher's team, but later as a member of Adam Levine's team. After being eliminated in the playoffs of that season, he signed to Panacea Records, releasing his debut EP Stand Alone in 2015. The following year, Wallen signed to Big Loud, and released his debut album If I Know Me in 2018, with the recording including the singles "Up Down" (featuring Florida Georgia Line), "Whiskey Glasses,” and "Chasin' You." If I Know Me eventually reached the number-one position on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, while Wallen's second album, Dangerous: The Double Album, was released in January of 2021. The following month, it became the only country album in the 64-year history of the Billboard 200 to spend its first seven weeks at number one, and went on to spend a total of 10 weeks at that spot, the first album to do so since Whitney Houston's Whitney in 1987. The album included the chart-topping Billboard singles "More Than My Hometown," "7 Summers," and "Wasted on You."

Released on March 3 of this year, Wallen's third studio album One Thing at a Time debuted at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 dated March 18, 2023, with 501,000 album-equivalent units, including 111,500 pure album sales. Wallen's second consecutive number-one smash in the U.S., its success to date marks the biggest week of 2023 for album units earned, and the overall biggest week for a country album since Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) in November of 2021. Its 36 tracks earned a total of 498.28 million on-demand streams, and during the week of the album's release, all 36 tracks entered the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the record set by Drake for most songs by an artist on the chart at one time, as well as the record for most debuts on the chart, with 27. Wallen also occupied five of the top 10 songs and achieved his first number-one song with "Last Night."

Morgan Wallen brings his national tour with special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman to Moline on April 28, and an outdoor pre-concert area established next to the arena will feature a beer garden with alcohol, food, and merchandise available for purchase. Admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $59.75-249.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.