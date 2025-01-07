07 Jan 2025

The Swampland Jewels, January 19

By Reader Staff

The Swampland Jewels at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities -- January 19.

Sunday, January 19, 5 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Avenue, Davenport IA

Playing electrifying originals and an exuberant mix of Gulf Coast oldies, traditional Cajun/Creole, and TexMex tunes, the five-piece outfit The Swampland Jewels headlines Polyrhythms' first Third Sunday Jazz Series concert for 2025, their January 19 engagement at Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities taking jazz lovers on a trip down old Highway 61, across Route 90, through Southwest Louisiana, and into East Texas.

The Swampland Jewels are composed of a quintet of veteran Iowa City area musicians: Nate Basinger on accordion and vocals; Forrest Heusinkveld on drums and vocals; Eddie McKinley on tenor saxophone; Randall Davis on guitar; and Marty Christensen on bass. With the group's bandleaders hailing from the heartland, Basinger's musical journey has been a rich tapestry woven with blues, roots, and a touch of Czech flair. Born into a family in which accordion melodies echoed at every gathering, the jazz artist's early exposure to music was a blend of blues, roots, and the folk tunes of French Louisiana. In the 1990s, Basinger plunged into the local music scene, playing in bands and immersing himself in the diverse sounds of Iowa. A pivotal moment came when he joined a band with folklorist Harry Oster's son, opening a gateway to the enchanting music of French Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Oster's field recordings from the 1950s left an indelible mark on Basinger's musical soul.



Basinger became a cornerstone in Iowa's music landscape, collaborating with a who's who of local talents. As a longstanding member of The Diplomats of Solid Sound, he contributed to the vibrant Iowa music scene. In 2009, Basinger set forth for Austin, Texas, where he delved into the city's rich roots and blues scene, collaborating with luminaries and honing a repertoire of crowd-pleasing Gulf Coast and Texas tunes. A decade later, the artist returned to his Iowa roots, bringing with him a treasure trove of musical experiences. The Swampland Jewels, born as a pandemic project, evolved into a unique fusion of Iowa charm and Gulf Coast soul. In 2024, Nate Basinger and The Swampland Jewels unveiled their debut, self-titled album, and The Swampland Jewels captures the essence of Basinger's journey: bridging the musical landscapes from the plains of Iowa to the vibrant shores of the Gulf Coast, and uniting cultures through the universal language of music.

The Swampland Jewels perform their Third Sunday concert at Davenport's Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities on January 19, admission to the 5 p.m. event is $20 (no reserved seating), and children K-12 and college students (ID required) will be admitted free. This concert event will also be preceded by the musicians leading a 3 p.m. jazz workshop presented free of charge to all attendees, with a social hour starting at 4 p.m. and doors for the 5 p.m. performance opening at 4:30 p.m. For additional information, visit Polyrhythms.org.

Mike Schulz

