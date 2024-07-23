Socks in the Frying Pan, August 8

Thursday, August 8, 8 p.m.

Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

A multi-award-winning trio from Ennis, County Clare, Ireland -- the Mecca of traditional Irish music -- Socks in the Frying Pan headlines an August 8 concert event in Davenport's Redstone Room, the lauded, award-winning ensemble boasting Aod à n Coyne on guitar and lead vocals, Shane Hayes on accordion, and his younger brother Fiachra Hayes on fiddle.

With Folkworld raving that the musicians "wrap traditional Irish tunes in modern garments and spice them up with driving grooves," Socks in the Frying Pan was formed in 2014, and their famed "Socks Sound" combines virtuosic musicianship with a burning passion for the music and tradition, pitch-perfect harmonies, and a big splash of quick wit and banter. Their electrifying performances and on-stage charm have established them as the kingpins on the Irish Traditional Music scene today, and the bandmates have toured extensively, capturing hearts in 46 U.S. states, dozens of countries, and every continent, showcasing at renowned festivals such as the Walnut Valley Festival in Kansas, Electric Picnic in Ireland, Tønder Festival in Denmark, and the world-famous New Orleans Jazz Festival.

Socks in the Frying Pan's Aodán Coyne has performed at prestigious venues around the world in various bands as well as in a solo capacity. Some settings include the president of Ireland residence, Áras an Uachtaráin, the president of Maltas palace, at the North & South ministerial council, the Olympia and the Music Academy of Paris, and the University of Cambridge. More recently, he has toured extensively, performing at such renowned events as the Milwaukee Irish Fest, Winfield bluegrass festival, the festival of Oulu in Finalnd, the Kansas City Irish Fest, and at Caltech University in California.

Described as ‘prodigious’ by Irish Music Magazine, Shane Hayes has enjoyed great success since the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Small Towns in Built up Areas in 2010. He was awarded best accordion player 2015 by the Irish Music Association, while hs energetic style and ferocious technique have earned him the respect and admiration of peers and critics alike. His quick wit and friendly charm add to his reputation as the front man of the group, and Hayes is much sought-after for recording and performance.

Fiachra Hayes, meanwhile, has participated and won many music competitions including the prestigious "Ceol an Gheimhridh" and the under-18 fiddle competition in County Clare. He shares these titles with such renowned musicians as Martin Hayes, Paddy Canny and Tara Breen, to name but a few. He has the musical capability and intuition to easily adapt to varying musical style and genres, gigging with local rock, blues and indie bands in his spare time. He reached the final of TG4 program ‘Feis and Blood’ and has just completed a teaching degree with music from Mary Immaculate College Limerick.

Socks in the Frying pan headlines their Redstone FRoom engagement on August 8, admission to the 8 p.m. concert are $15-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.