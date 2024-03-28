Two Currents in a Dark Circle: Staghorn and Aseethe at Rozz-Tox, April 19

Shows at Rozz-Tox have been few and far between this year. While the Rock Island jewel has been functioning in its usual capacity as a food-and-drink establishment, meeting place, and culture hub, shows in 2024 have thus far occurred on a semi-monthly basis, usually (though not always) consisting of a touring headliner with a single local opener. A show at Rozz-Tox is already a special event, and the lately limited number of shows means that those that have occurred tend to sell out.

Take this as an early warning, then: If you're into the cerebral, more experimental side of heavy music, you may want to snap up tickets for what (at the time of writing) looks to be the only show at Rozz-Tox in April, a bill that would be a hot item regardless of venue. While generally not a spot for metal, Rozz-Tox will open its doors on Friday, April 19, for Staghorn and Aseethe, two Midwestern bands known for bringing outside influences of a musical and sociopolitical nature to make music that resonates on multiple experiential levels.

Staghorn' s trip is musically eclectic and expressly political. Described in promotional materials as “anarchist post-metal punk,” with an addendum by members promising “a sprinkle of folky waltzes,” the band's recordings are often disarmingly gentle, especially in light of their demonstrated heaviness on stage. Drawing inspiration from a natural world both majestic and threatened, their four-pillar ethos of music, thought, action, and solidarity brings an uncommon political bent to a style that often tends toward aural navel-gazing.

“Post-metal” is often a fellow traveler with contemporary doom metal, with a shared emphasis on brooding atmosphere and using sonic textures rather than riffs alone to create moods. It's not unlike standing in an open field and watching a thunderstorm slowly roll in. Doom metal and its accompanying guitar riffs are the sturm und drang, the violent thunder of the storm itself. Post-metal incorporates the all-important riffs (the storm proper), but can also (especially in Staghorn's example) be likened to all the other little things that build the rising sense of dread or awe – the feeling of the wind on one's face as it rises; the sight of prairie grass flattening beneath the strong breeze; the sudden cold; the stillness that precedes the storm's arrival.

Like most other metal sub-genres, “doom” was a tag applied long after the fact, after a small but dedicated, loose-knit but like-minded group of bands had adopted slow tempos and lower tunings as an aesthetic and lifestyle choice. Aseethe play doom metal with an emphasis on the first part. Previously described as “a black cloud the size and shape of the state of Iowa,” Aseethe's power comes not only from their involved, lurching riffs but also from an earnest, bloodcurdling sense of dread inspired by this place and times. Their mood is more desperation than hopelessness, a guttural howl in the face of environmental chaos and a society simultaneously falling apart, and being drawn tighter into the full apparatus of totalitarianism. Depressing for some, cathartic for others, Aseethe live are a musical representation of 2024 America. Coupled with Staghorn's sonic and philosophical approach, the two form a complete and black circle.

Doors for the April 19 event are at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m., and all ages are welcome. To ensure a spot at Rozz-Tox (2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL), it's advised to buy $17 advance tickets through the Dice.fm Web site at Dice.fm/partner/dice/event/lmedl-staghorn-aseethe-19th-apr-rozz-tox-rock-island-tickets.