TobyMac, March 20

Friday, March 20, 7 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

The recipient of two Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and a remarkable 20 GMA Dove Awards as a solo artist, Christian hip-hop sensation TobyMac and his special guests bring their sell-out “Hits Deep Tour” to Moline's TaxSlayer Center on March 20, with the musician performing from a repertoire that boasts the chart-topping Portable Sounds, Eye on It, and his most recent smash The Elements.

Prior to his wildly successful solo career, TobyMac was best known as a member of the Christian, pop-rock, and rap trio dc Talk alongside Michael Tait and Kevin Max Smith. Between the group's self-titled 1989 debut and its final recording in 2001, dc Talk received four Grammys and 16 GMA Dove Awards, topping Billboard's Christian charts with the albums Free at Last, Jesus Freak, and Supernatural. TobyMac's first solo album, released the same year as dc Talk's last album, landed with 2001's Momentum, which debuted at number one on Billboard's Heatseekers chart and went on to earn five Dove Awards, a Grammy nod, and TobyMac's nomination as the GMA's Artist of the Year. The album's followup, 2004's Welcome to Diverse City, was an even bigger sales hit, making it to number three on Billboard's Christian chart, and with 2007's Portable Sounds, TobyMac had his first Christian-chart chart-topper, also receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album.

Between DC Talk and his solo career that boasts chart-topping success for every album he's released since 2007, TobyMac has sold more than 10 million albums and has received seven Grammy Awards. He has had six number-one hits on the Christian-singles chart, among them the smashes “Gone,” “Made to Love,” and “Lose My Soul,” which have made TobyMac one of the artists with the most chart-topping hits in the genre's history. hits on that chart. And with the 2018 release of The Elements, the music icon's critical acclaim continues to soar, with The Christian Beat calling the singer/songwriter's most recent recording “TobyMac at his best,” and Digital Journal declaring it the performer's “most compelling studio album to date.”

TobyMac brings his “Hits Deep Tour” to the Moline amphitheater on March 20 alongside special guests Tauren Wells, Jordan Feliz, We Are Messengers, Ryan Stevenson, Aaron Cole, and Cochren & Co. Admission to the 7 p.m. concert event I $22.75-92.75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.