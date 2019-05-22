Tony Bennett, June 5

Wednesday, June 5, 8 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

It's no exaggeration to say that career crooner Tony Bennett is one of the most iconic and beloved vocalists on the planet, and on June 5, the 92-year-old legend makes his eagerly anticipated arrival at Davenport's Adler Theatre, performing from his vast repertoire of pop, jazz, and big-band classics that includes such timeless hits as “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Steppin' Out with My Baby,” and “Fascinating Rhythm.”

Born and raised in Queens, New York, Bennett began singing at an early age, and fought in the final stages of World War II as a United States Army infantryman in the European Theater. Afterward, he began developing his prizes singing technique, signed with Columbia Records, and had his first number-one popular song with 1951's “Because of You.” Additional top hits such as “Rags to Riches” and “Stranger in Paradise” followed in early 1953, and after refining his approach to encompass jazz singing, Bennett reached an artistic peak in the late 1950s with albums such as The Beat of Myt Heart and Basie Swings, Bennett Sings. In 1962, the artist recorded his signature song “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” with the remainder of the decade boasting such top-10 Billboard smashes as “I Wanna Be Around,” “The Good Life,” “Who Can U Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me),” “For Once in My Life,” and “The Shadow of Your Smile.” Although Bennett's career experienced an extended downturn during the height of the '70s rock era, the performer staged a comeback in the late 1980s and 1990s, again releasing gold records and expanding his reach to the MTV generation while keeping his musical style intact. Today, he remains a popular and critically praised recording artist and concert performer, with Bennett's list of famed collaborators and song partners including Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé, Billy Joel, Amy Winehouse, and k.d. Lang.

To date, Bennett's discography of traditional pop and jazz consists of 57 studio albums, 11 live albums, 31 compilation albums, three video albums, one EP, and 81 singles, with total sales of over 50 million records worldwide. The biggest-selling of his albums in the U.S. have been I Left My Heart in San Francisco, MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett, Duets: An American Classic, and Duets II, all of which were certified platinum by the RIAA for shipping one million copies or more. Nine additional albums, including several compilations, have gone gold in the U.S., and Bennett has also charted over 30 singles during his career. Bennett is also one of the most awarded performers in the history of entertainment. He has won 19 Grammy Awards (including a Lifetime Achievement Award presented in to him 2001), two Emmy Awards, and was named an NEA Jazz Master and Kennedy Center Honoree. Bennett also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the Guinness World Record for “longest time between the release of an original recording and a re-recording of the same single by the same artist” – a citation he received for re-recording “Fascinating Rhythm” 68 years and 342 days after the song's original recording.

Tony Bennett takes the Davenport stage at 8 p.m. on June 5, admission is $70.50-126, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.