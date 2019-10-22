V. Vecker, November 1

Friday, November 1, 9 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Solo saxophone experimentalist V. Vecker plays Rozz-Tox on November 1. Drawing on the lineage of such minimalist composers as La Monte Young and Terry Riley as much as the out-there post-jazz experiments of luminaries including Anthony Braxton and Peter Brötzmann, an international cadre of extended technique saxophone performers continue to push the instrument’s boundaries while exploring the outer limits of drone-based composition.

Modern saxophone performance in this style tends to fall into one of two categories: constantly tumbling, rapid-fire sheets of sound that seem to form a standing wall of texture (see: Evan Parker), or hyper-extended expanses of standing tone drones that dilate time in their rejection of standard form. The former style has its own rock star in the work of Colin Stetson, whose maniacal saxophone spirals soundtracked the acclaimed horror movie Hereditary last year, while the latter style draws from the well of the “deep listening” work of the almighty Pauline Oliveros (may she rest in peace).

Enter V. Vecker, a moniker used by Vancouver-based sax maverick Keith Wecker. (Yes, Wecker is his real name and Vecker is his alias.) His most recent release Coiling Flat came out in early 2019 and uses the ideas of Pauline Oliveros as a springboard for its first track, the 12-minute “Untitled (For Pauline).” Here, Wecker sticks to the time-honored drone tradition of playing one note and one note only (in this case, an A natural). But his use of loopers and electronics creates a standing field of constant motion and incidental rhythm from this one note, which rises from a solitary squeal into a colossal din of brass tones. By the time the piece reaches its third act, all kinds of phantom melodies and overtones have crept their way into the mix, resulting in a kind of ghostly wail that seems to have no beginning or end. When the wail subsides in the last couple minutes, Wecker offers up a mournful, slow paced solo that flirts with noir jazz as much as pure minimalism.

The tape’s b-side explores much different realms of sax experimentalism. The title track “Coiling Flat” finds V. Vecker in a duet with a constantly bubbling Moog bass arpeggio manned by David Rogers. Here, Wecker gives himself room to stretch out, as the song serves essentially as a freeform solo, winding through all kinds of snaky, momentary melodies and blaring fanfares. The connection to the damaged tonalities and skronky brass textures of Peter Brötzmann is on full display here, as Wecker flits between what could be considered standard western harmonies and passages of more quivering, dissonant output. The Moog bass provides a welcome counterpoint to his sax exploration, filling the silences with its steady rhythm as it slowly modulates in terms of resonance and cut-off. The overall effect is menacing as much as hypnotizing.

Tape closer “Bete Noire” doubles down on the presence of synthesizer tones in relation to the sax performance, as a wall of quivering electronic texture sweeps through the mix and gradually builds in intensity, as if to completely wash out the brass component. In the album’s liner notes, Wecker cites the influence of the saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins, who came to consider his saxophone to be a black beast (a bete noire) “due to his inability to play it because of health issues.” V. Vecker hammers home this unsteady relationship with the instrument in his positively unhinged, heavily layered sax take, which does battle with the synth as if it is Rollins’ sickness that prevents him from playing his horn.

For all of the heady concepts that inform his work, V. Vecker reaches the heights of his saxophone experimentalist contemporaries by virtue of the raw physicality and inhuman endurance of his performances. To put it lightly, this is not easy music to perform, and requires decades of practice and refinement to reach the physical point in which such music can be a reality. Far from armchair academic music, his output surges with life and unexpected twists, aided in part by the presence of electronics and disfiguring processes that run alongside his horn gestures. The careful planning of these elements positions him as a shrewd composer just as much as a saxophone shredder, and his work demonstrates that these two forms of music making can exist side by side.

V. Vecker plays the Rock Island venue on November 1 with a set by Moline outfit Lazy Hex, admission to the 9 p.m. concert is a $5-10 sliding scale, and more information is available by calling (309)200-0978 or visiting RozzTox.com.