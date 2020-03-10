Vera Devorah, March 24

Tuesday, March 24, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Lincoln, Nebraska-based experimental bedroom-pop artist Vera Devorah takes the stage at Rock Island's Rozz-Tox on March 24.

Devorah’s music hovers in the space between incidental and improvised home recording, windswept acoustic-guitar balladry, and delicate yet bizarre pop music in the style of Coco Rosie. Her great album where your mind is there you are lives up to its title by presenting a series of informal takes recorded, according to her notes, “with love by myself in various rooms.” The homespun origin doesn’t betray any lapse in quality in these compositions, which land as intimate but fully formed tracks animated by Devorah’s whispered vocal melodies and layered instruments, all struck through with the hollowed out effect of recording in your house on what one might presume to be pretty basic microphones. (Like, I don’t know, the iPhone voice-notes app? Or the microphone of a laptop?) Her music benefits from the lo-fi presentation in all its little details, including shifted chairs and heavy breaths, along with the classic artifacts and tone-distorting effects that such a recording style always imprints upon the material.

Against a bed of tinny acoustic-guitar lines and various string instruments, Devorah’s multi-layered vocals take center stage in her recordings. The takes sound like they were captured with her mouth right up against the mic, and sit so large in the mix that they often take up the space that could be allotted to other instruments. With multiple layers of room tone funneled into the recordings, we get a textural field of sound in which various fidelities clash to interesting ends, and various sound sources overlap into a hodgepodge that elevates everything a few notches above the average “professionally” recorded fare. Devorah’s guitar playing proves to be an able centerpiece for her work, as her cyclical riffs and finger-picked melodies hold our attention with each of their amplified slides across the fretboard and slightly distorted plucks against the strings. Again, she makes the most out of what could be perceived as the drawbacks of her recording process, conjuring plenty of personality and idiosyncrasy from the details that other artists might attempt to mask.

The most successful example of the exploitation of her bedroom recording comes in the track “death means its hard to finish,” which utilizes pitch bending and veri-speed tempo changing to warp the final take of the recording between different speeds, pulling the notes of her violin, guitar, and voice along with it. Whether this was achieved with pitch manipulation in a digital audio interface, or with the twist of the recording speed knob on a tape deck, the effect is disarming and full of charm. We hear her guitar take warp up and down a few steps with each reiteration, recasting the harmonies in new configurations with each turn. When the track breaks and lets Devorah's vocals take the spotlight, they’re once again stretched into different speeds and ramped up to chipmunk highs that her voice probably couldn’t hit in natural fashion. The move evokes the the home recording hijinks of R. Stevie Moore, the warped pitch bending of such Ween albums as The Pod, and, of course, the BPM-manipulating vocal experiments of nightcore producers across YouTube.

Later, the track “something coming” lands like a more traditional, almost countrified ballad, or the pitch-black singer-songwriting practiced by Will Oldham circa I See a Darkness. The track draws emotion from its ramshackle presentation, which seems to catch her in a live take, strumming and singing while a violin dances momentarily behind her. As Devorah asks, “Can you feel your skin/listening from the bone/getting ready to deliver you home?” she calls attention to the physical reality of human existence, as if to further cement her presence in that room in her house, informally pouring herself into the microphone – perhaps imagining that someone will press “play” on the track somewhere online and be transported back to that room with her.

Vera Devorah shares her March 24 bill with Comfort Jr., Del Rockford, and Kierstyn Graham, admission to the 8 p.m. show is a sliding scale of $5-10