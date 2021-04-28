Adler Theatre Foundation Series: Ballet Quad Cities, May 8

Saturday, May 8, 2 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

In a special afternoon presentation launching the 2021 Adler Theatre Foundation Series – a sextet of eclectic live performances featuring celebrated national touring artists and lauded local talents – the professional dancers of Ballet Quad Cities take to the Davenport stage in a May 8 “greatest hits” package boasting some of the dance company's most exhilarating recent vignettes.

“It was a wonderful surprise,” says Ballet Quad Cities founder and CEO Joedy Cook of the Adler's recently announced performance series. “Its purpose is kind of twofold – to let people know that the Adler is alive and well, and to bring people to downtown Davenport and just get things jumping again. It's such a great opportunity for the arts in our community to get exposure, as well as an opportunity for the Adler to bring in national talent.”

The performance will feature five short Ballet Quad Cities vignettes, and as Artistic Director Courtney Lyon says, “We'll pretty much be doing highlights of what we did this year – some of the best stuff that came out of this year from all the different performances we've been doing.” With most of the company's 2020 and 2021 presentations performed at Davenport's Outing Club, the May 8 production will showcase recent audience favorites including the relaxing yet upbeat “Dream a Little Dream” and the passionate pas de deux from the ballet Carmen. Taken from the oompany's most recent rendition of The Nutcracker, the Adler Foundation Series presentation will also boast a reprise of “The Sugar Rum Fairy.”

“When we did Nutcracker in the Round at the Outing Club,” says Lyon, “I ended up using not traditional Nutcracker music, but like a grab bag of different versions of Nutcracker music, just because it was going to be a different atmosphere . You know, it wasn't going to be traditional with an orchestra and all the normal sets and costumes. And one of the pieces that I created new was this jazzy version of the 'Sugar Plum Fairy' dance that was so … cool.” She laughs. “I can't even explain it. Madeleine Rhode is the dance's performer, and she just did such a great job with it that we wanted to bring that one to the Adler, as well. It's like this sultry, jazzy, chill Sugar Plum Fairy.”

As baseball season is underway, the performance will also feature “Players,” which Lyon calls “super-short and very fun. It's like two minutes long, and it's got a sweet beat. These two performers come out on stage and they're in baseball attire with hats and jerseys and they're getting geared up for the big game. You know how performers have these rituals they do before they go on stage? I made a dance version of that, but with what baseball players do when they're getting ready, like with their warm-ups and their handshakes … . I took some of those moves and turned it into dance. And the two people performing it – Caroline Cady and Nicholas Bartolotti – are, like, avid baseball fans, so they really loved doing that one.”

And the day's centerpiece might well wind up being Ballet Quad Cities' famed dance that Lyon choreographed to Maurice Ravel's iconic Bolero. As Cook says, “For people in the community that follow the ballet company, I would say Bolero is probably their number-one pick for best entertainment. They love it.”

Unlike traditional choreography created for a stage, this version of Bolero was created to be viewed in the round, as if patrons were viewing a museum sculpture. Originally choreographed in 2015, the piece incorporates five dancers, four chairs, and Ravel’s hypnotic score, and as Lyon states, “Bolero has been performed in several different venues in the Quad Cities over the years, but has never been in the Adler Theatre.” With a laugh, she adds, “So it's kind of like our triumphant return to the stage!”

In addition to Ballet Quad Cities' performance, the Adler afternoon will feature a set by singer/songwriter Mo Carter, a member of Mo & Co. and The Velies who has shared stages with national acts including Jay Leno, Julia Nunes, and Caroline Rose. Her bandmate and violinist Melinda Leasman will accompany Carter for their duo performance.

The Adler Theatre Foundation Series kicks off at 2 p.m. on May 8, admission is $10-25, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and AdlerTheatre.com.