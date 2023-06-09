09 Jun 2023

Dino Days, June 17 and 18

By Reader Staff

Dino Days at the Putnam Museum & Science Center -- June 17 and 18.

Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18

Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA

Those who love dinosaurs and all things Mesozoic will be in Putnam Museum & Science Center paradise when the venue welcomes families to the June 17 and 18 celebration Dino Days – a family-friendly, specialty-ticketed weekend event returning to Davenport for the first time since 2019.

Dino Days delivers a weekend full of paleontology fun that visitors of all ages will enjoy, and guests will have exclusive access to the Putnam Dino Park and the rest of the museum. The Putnam Dino Park will have many dinosaur-themed activities including face painting, a museum scavenger hunt, meeting a paleontologist, two roaming dinosaur puppets, and much more.

Throughout the weekend two dinosaur-themed movies will be shown on the Putnam's giant screen: Flying Monsters, returning to the venue by popular demand, and the brand-new Dino Dana. The educational documentary short Flying Monsters tells the story of how giant prehistoric dinosaurs took flight and the changes that occurred to do so. Dino Dana, which makes its area premiere on June 17, tells the story of 10-year-old aspiring paleontologist Dana and her friends as they discover the world of dinosaurs. Dino Days guests will be able to pick which movie they would like to see and their preferred time.
“We are excited to welcome Dino Days back at the Putnam,” states Putnam Museum & Science Center President and CEO Rachael Mullins. “It will be a family friendly event full of learning and fun that inspires awe in the natural world of the past.”

The Putnam brings to life a sense of place, time and purpose to ignite human potential and inspire our diverse community to learn about and care for our world and all its people. For more than 150 years, guests have experienced the Putnam’s permanent exhibits ranging from galleries exploring our regional history and the Mississippi River ecosystem to Unearthing Ancient Egypt, our World Culture Gallery, and our family-favorite science galleries, as well as an array of programs and internationally.

The 2023 Dino Days will take place in Davenport on June 17 and 18, with museum hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $16-18 per visit, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting Putnam.org.

