Icestravaganza 2024, January 12 through 14

Friday, January 12, through Sunday, January 14

Freight House, 421 West River Drive, Davenport IA

With this year's theme "Mystical Monsters Under the Sea," an eagerly awaited wintertime treat and annual celebration of Jack Frost's powers returns to downtown Davenport in Icestravaganza 2024, with this safe and family-friendly event – taking place from January 12 through 14 – boasting monuments of iconic figures carved out of ice and lit up with gloriously colorful LED lights.

Tens of thousands of pounds of ice will be employed during the three days of this year's Icestravaganza, with the sculptures lit each night from dusk to 10 p.m., and viewable from the Freight House boardwalk or, in a feature that began with 2022's weekend event, in sculpture display throughout the neighboring Beiderbecke Drive. In addition to enjoying the ice sculptures, Icestravaganza attendees can witness the 2023 Metronet live carving demonstration either in person at the west end of the Freight House or on the Downtown Davenport Partnership's Facebook page from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Family Credit Union will also be hosting a warming station with free hot chocolate and a fire pit in the Freight House's outdoor patio during the weekend. Hours of public viewing are on Friday from 5 to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., there will also be an After Glow Party sponsored by Front Street Brewery featuring live carving demonstrations with black lights, a light show, and DJ Buddha spinning tunes on the stage in the parking lot south of the Freight House.

This year, Farmers' Market vendors and local beer and food suppliers will have goods and treats available for purchase from Front Street Brewery & Taproom, The Diner, and Antonella's Pizzeria II. With presenting sponsors Rubberstamps.net and TBK Bank co-hosting the festival alongside co-sponsors from Front Street Brewery, MidAmerican Energy, Rhythm City Casino Resort, the City of Davenport, Hupp Toyota Lift, One Step, the Quad-City Times, KLJB, WHBF, and Townsquare Media, guests are also encouraged to tag Icestravganza 2024 in their posts at #IcestravaganzaQC and #QCThatsWhere.

For more information on Icestravaganza 2024, call 563)823-2681 and visit DowntownDavenport.com/icestravaganza.