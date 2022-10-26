Jimmy Pardo, November 3

Thursday, November 3, 7:30 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

On November 3, a popular comedian, actor, podcast host, and son-in-law to Star Trek's Chekhov Walter Koenig will take the stage at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room when the venue hosts an evening with Jimmy Pardo, a hilarious veteran of The Tonight Show, Conan, The Late Late Show, and his own half-hour special on Comedy Central.

A Chicago native, Pardo started performing open-mic events in the late-1980s at various venues in and around the Windy City, including The Roxy, The Last Laugh, and The Comedy Cottage. The plethora of successful comedy clubs meant Pardo started earning money almost immediately, allowing him to quit his day job as a sales rep for MCA Records. Following years as a successful standup, the comedian hosts GSN's National Lampoon's Funny Money from June to October 2003, and later co-hosted AMC's Movies at Our House with Rachel Quaintance for five seasons. Pardo also became the warm-up comedian for The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien after being suggested by head writer Mike Sweeney, and returned as the opening act for Conan, appearing in a recurring on-air sketch throughout the week of April 11, 2011. One month later, he began conducting backstage interviews with celebrity guests for a web series called The Pardo Patrol.

After doing live talk and game shows at such alternative comedy venues as the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, Jimmy Pardo began the award-winning podcast Never Not Funny, a series that is currently in its 20th season, and one that and placed the artist among the founders of comedian podcasting. Never Not Funny primarily features fellow comedians in improvised conversations, and many of his guests have gone on to host their own podcasts, including Doug Benson and Paul Gilmartin. Pardo also hosts an annual 12-hour live telethon for Smile Train, an international children’s charity with a sustainable approach to a single, solvable problem: cleft lip and palate. To date the annual telethon event has raised over $1.2 million in the United states. Among his additional credits, Pardo launched the podcast Playing Games with Jimmy Pardo, debuted the Web series Jimmy's Records & Tapes, released the comedy CDs Uno, Pompous Clown, and Sprezzatura, and hosted the critically acclaimed Science Channel show Race To Escape.

Jimmy Pardo brings his tour to Davenport on November 3, admission to his 7:30 p.m. performance is $25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.