“The Karate Kid” Trivia Night, June 22

Tuesday, June 22, 7 p.m.

The Tangled Wood, 3636 Tanglewood Road, Bettendorf IA

A beloved film franchise that inspired a popular Netflix series will be celebrated when Bettendorf venue The Tangled Wood hosts The Karate Kid Trivia Night, with participants at the June 22 event invited to “wax on” their knowledge of Daniel-san, Mr. Miyagi, Cobra Kai, and loads of other touchstones related to the 1984 film classic, its sequels, and its current TV revival.

Directed by the Oscar-winning Rocky helmer John G. Avildsen, 1984's The Karate Kid follows Daniel LaRusso, a New Jersey teenager recently transplanted to California, as he is taught karate by his apartment complex's superintendent Mr. Miyagi, a tutelage designed to help the young man defend himself and compete in a tournament against his high-school tormentors – one of whom, Johnny Lawrence, is the ex-boyfriend of Daniel's new love interest Ali Mills. With the four central roles played by Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki “Pat” Morita (who received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor), William Zabka, and Elisabeth Shue, the film was an immediate commercial success that eventually grossed $100 million in the United States and Canada, making it one of the highest-grossing films of 1984 and Hollywood's biggest "sleeper hit" of the year. Critics were also impressed, with Roger Ebert calling The Karate Kid one of the year's best releases, giving it four stars out of four and describing it as an "exciting, sweet-tempered, heart-warming story with one of the most interesting friendships in a long time."

But The Karate Kid's legacy extends far beyond the 1984 movie hit. Two years later, in the Oscar-nominated The Karate Kid Part II, Daniel accompanies Mr. Miyagi on a trip to Okinawa, where the elder man is reunited with loved ones and challenged by an old adversary. The Karate Kid Part III, from 1989, found the villainous sensei Kreese seeking revenge on Daniel and Mr. Miyagi with the help of new allies. The revamp sequel The Next Karate Kid, from 1994, found future Academy Award winner Hilary Swank cast as Mr. Miyagi's new student Julie Pierce. A remake of the original, 2010's identically titled hit The Karate Kid was set in Beijing and featured Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan in place of Macchio and Morita. Meanwhile, for television, a short-lived animated series also titled The Karate Kid debuted in 1989 and aired for 13 episodes. And with the show's fourth season on the horizon, Netflix currently streams the adored cult hit Cobra Kai, which catches up with Daniel and Johnny in the present day and has featured guest appearances by numerous veterans of the Karate Kid series reprising their original roles.

The Karate Kid Trivia Night begins at 7 p.m. on June 22, participation is free for the all-ages event, and cash prizes will be awarded. For more information on the evening, call (563)949-1000 or visit TheTangledWood.com.