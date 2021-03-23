Virtual Presentation: “Katie Colletta: Youth Storytelling Workshop,” April 3

Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.

Presented by the Englert Theatre

In the latest presentation in the Englert Theatre's virtual Storytellers series, professional actor and playwright Katie Colletta will deliver a crash course in children's entertainment with her April 3 program Youth Storytelling Workshop, a program designed for participants to get their creative juices flowing with interactive games creative ways to bring stories to life both on the page and on the stage.

Originally from Rockton, Illinois, Colletta earned her BFA in Musical Theatre from Millikin University and a Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University, and is currently pursuing her Masters in Arts Administration from the University of Kentucky. Colletta currently serves Iowa City's Riverside Theatre in the company's development department, and she made her artistic home at Old Creamery Theatre in Amana for the last eight years as a resident Equity actor, choreographer, director, administrator, and teaching artist. In 2019 and 2020, Colletta also had the honor of serving Iowa City as Artist in Residence for the Kennedy Center’s Any Given Child program, and she has taught extensively with companies such as Indiana Repertory Theatre, Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre, Eastern Iowa Arts Academy, and Young Footliters.

Colletta's acting résumé boasts dozens of productions for the Old Creamery, with her credits including roles in the musicals Mamma Mia!, Footloose, The Addams Family, and Camelot, as well as the plays The Tin Woman, Doublewide Texas, and Waiting for the Parade. She has also choreographed such stage titles as Grease, Barnum, and Fancy Nancy: The Musical and boasts extensive experience in the realm of children's entertainment, with Colletta's performance credits boasting roles in family productions ranging from The Lion, the Witch, & the Wardrobe to Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type to The Secret Garden.

The virtual program Katie Colletta: Youth Storytelling Workshop will begin at 10 a.m. on April 3, tickets are on a “pay what you can” scale of $5-25, and more information on the event is available by calling (319)688-2653 or visiting Englert.org.