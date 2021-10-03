“Meet the Germans,” October 16

Saturday, October 16, 9:30 a.m.

German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA

A morning workshop hosted by Wolf Koch, the German American Heritage Center's Meet the Germans course will, on October 16, offer participants insight into the culture by a native of the country, making the Davenport venue's Saturday event perfect for anyone interested in Germany or preparing to travel there for leisure, work, or studies.

In this special three-hour course, it is stressed that in order to understand others, we first need to understand ourselves. Meet the Germans will consequently offer a review as to what those across the Atlantic generally think of Americans, and the presentation will discuss German personality and behavioral traits to assist in creating win-win situations in our interpersonal relations. Koch's program will review what to expect when dining, shopping, driving, et cetera, as well as provide information on how to ensure that your electronics will work overseas. A list of resources for additional information will also be shared, and the workshop will conclude with a Q&A addressing any specific-interest issues not previously covered.

Wolf Koch arrived in the United States from a small town on the Rhine River more than 60 years ago. A decade later, he was back in Germany for five years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and a partner in a small German engineering firm, and he has been back the his native country on business and family visits almost annually. While in the Air Force, Koch had more than 150 subordinates, many of whom were away from home for the first time and needed much counseling about living overseas. Almost 50 years ago, while in Germany, Koch participated in the early development of Personality Inventories, which led to the Meyers-Briggs Type Indicator still in use today. He has used this tool ever since in his team building, corporate training, and teaching.

Beginning in 1991, Koch became an annual participant and occasional facilitator at the Amoco Management Institute, learning and teaching interpersonal skills necessary for success within a multinational corporation. He managed international engineering projects in Germany and conducted post-installation audits on large international projects during a detour into corporate strategic planning. For the last 25 years, he has been consulting for the petroleum industry on various strategic efforts, including providing counsel to clients in various European countries. Koch holds Ph.D. and bachelor degrees in chemical engineering and a master's degree in biomedical engineering; he was a professor of engineering; and he taught engineering economics, project evaluation, and management as part of academic and industrial programs for more than 40 years.

Koch's Meet the Germans course takes place on October 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a light breakfast and refreshments will be provided. Registration is $50 for German American Heritage Center members, $65 for non-members, and $40 for students and teachers with Ids, and more information is available by calling (563)322-8844 and visiting GAHC.org.