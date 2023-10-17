Nate Bargatze, October 29

Sunday, October 29, 4 & 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

A 2022 Grammy Award nominee for the recorded version of his Netflix special The Great Average American, an hour of comedy that Paste magazine called “full of sharp observations and hilarious insights into regular life,” standup sensation Nate Bargatze returns to Davenport's Adler Theatre on October 29 with his national "The Be Funny Tour," the comedian also noted for his Comedy Central Presents and Prime Video specials and multiple appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

Born in Nashville, the 44-year-old Bargatze was part of Jimmy Fallon's "Clean Cut Comedy Tour" in 2013, and won New York's Comedy Festival and the Boston Comedy Festival in the same year. He wrote for the Spike TV Video Game Awards, has performed multiple times for coalition forces in Iraq and Kuwait, and was mentioned in Rolling Stone by Marc Maron as a "comic who should be big," as well as being mentioned in Esquire magazine by Jim Gaffigan as one of the top up-and-coming comics. Bargatze's first comedy album, 2014's Yelled at by a Clown, made it onto the Billboard Top Ten Comedy charts for two weeks, peaking at number two, and the comedian released his second album Full Time Magic in conjunction with his Comedy Central special in May of 2015. That year, he was also cited by Vulture magazine as among "50 Comedians You Should Know."

In 2017, Bargatze had a half-hour special released on Netflix as part of the service's six-part original series The Standups, and two years later, he released an hour-long Netflix special titled The Tennessee Kid. Released in 2021, his standup special The Greatest Average American was filmed outdoors at Universal Studios Hollywood, and among its numerous rave reviews, World magazine declared, "Whether it's dealing with the stress of life under COVID or marital strife, we laugh at what we recognize, [and] Bargatze's new pandemic special is just what the doctor ordered." Bargatze also serves as the host of the popular The Nateland Podcast along Aaron Weber and fellow standup comedians Dusty Slay and Brian "Breakfast" Bates. Having drawn 19,365 attendees to a performance at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena this past April, breaking the venue's all-time attendance record, Bargatze was also hailed this year as “The Nicest Man in Standup” by The Atlantic, and in a review of the comic's 2023 Prime Video special Hello World, the World itself raved, "Beneath the jokes about his supposed ignorance, he possesses a folksy wisdom that resonates with many of us."

Nate Bargatze brings his national “The Be Funny Tour" to Davenport for two engagements on October 29, admission to the 4 and 7 p.m. shows is $39.75-79.75 per performance, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.