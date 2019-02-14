QCA Today: February 14, 2019

14 Feb 2019
February 14, 2019
- 7:01 a.m.: Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger has been deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border with his Air National Guard Unit from KWQC
- 6:56 a.m.: East Moline is now home to the QC’s newest music venue from WQAD
- 6:26 a.m.: Fire sparked in Davenport’s Country Manor Memory Care from WQAD
- 6:09 a.m.: Colorado store that ditched Nike over Kaepernick ad goes out of business from WQAD
- 6:04 a.m.: Now hiring in Quad-Cities. Recently posted employment opportunities for job seekers from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:30 a.m.: Rick's Six: Warmer today, new school superintendent, and river drama from Quad-City Times
- 5:29 a.m.: 10 Indian soldiers killed, 20 wounded in blast in Kashmir from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:27 a.m.: Authorities say woman used pajama pants to strangle daughter from Quad-City Times
- 5:26 a.m.: Pakistani court orders release of opposition leader on bail from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:24 a.m.: Millikin's new $5M baseball stadium delayed due to weather from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:23 a.m.: Officials say at least 10 soldiers dead, 20 wounded in large explosion that struck convoy in Indian-controlled Kashmir from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:23 a.m.: Lawmaker throws ink, disrupts Albania parliament session from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:11 a.m.: Crews respond to overnight fire at Davenport assisted living center from KWQC
- 4:49 a.m.: 3 dead in multi-vehicle crash along I-65 in southern Indiana from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:29 a.m.: 10 Things to Know for Today from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:15 a.m.: The best pillows definitely don't have any feathers in them from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:10 a.m.: Two tied for lead at World Super 6 European Tour event from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:03 a.m.: What’s the holdup? The latest on passenger rail from Moline to Chicago from WQAD
- 3:51 a.m.: Warm This Morning, But Turning Much Colder This Evening from KWQC
- 3:30 a.m.: NATO weighs future of Afghan mission, seeks to support talks from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:56 a.m.: Eric Harrison, who launched Beckham's career, dies at 81 from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:52 a.m.: The Latest: Airbus CEO urges compromise on Brexit from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:50 a.m.: Wife says Chicago officer assaulted in Connecticut prison from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:43 a.m.: Airbus abandons iconic A380 superjumbo, lacking clients from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:09 a.m.: Japanese same-sex couples sue for equal marital rights from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:09 a.m.: Thai court accepts dissolution case over princess nomination from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:59 a.m.: Drivers, connect your Wi-Fi! iRacing a hit in NASCAR from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:54 a.m.: Pompeo says 'confronting Iran' key to Mideast peace from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:53 a.m.: Overwatch esports league expanded and ready for the road from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:10 a.m.: Bey, Wright drive Colorado past Arizona State 77-73 from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:09 a.m.: Renault's revenue, net profit down in 2018 from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:05 a.m.: Swedish foreign ministry investigates ambassador to China from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:01 a.m.: Etihad restructures plane purchases amid fiscal turbulence from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:20 a.m.: Wife says Chicago officer assaulted in Connecticut prison from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:06 a.m.: Journalist and Duterte critic posts bail after libel arrest from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Give Americans whole truth about the wall from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Minimum wage hike equals fewer jobs from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: US needs tractor driver at wheel from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Editorial: Kill advisory board, get to work on Hope Creek from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: Trump, not Democrats, puts people first from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: Simple answers for a puzzled man from Argus/Dispatch
February 13, 2019
- 11:21 p.m.: Head-on collision kills one in Henderson County from KWQC
- 11:02 p.m.: Some members say RI County Board should accept city’s offer on courthouse from WQAD
- 11:01 p.m.: Rock Island County Board moves forward with dissolving Hope Creek Advisory Board from WQAD
- 10:57 p.m.: Minimum wage increase clears House, heads to Senate from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:29 p.m.: Embiid, 76ers win 126-111, hand Knicks 18th straight loss from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:28 p.m.: Embiid fined $25,000 for criticizing referees from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:26 p.m.: Garth scores 23 to lift Lamar over Northwestern St. 75-70 from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:21 p.m.: Multiple emergency crews responding to a house fire in Savanna from KWQC
- 9:41 p.m.: Room filled with free hygiene products, clothes and food for High School students from KWQC
- 9:28 p.m.: Langfelder: Use city funds to keep Lincoln Home open during shutdowns from State Journal-Register
- 9:23 p.m.: Crane boom at Mississippi River bridge site falls into water from Quad-City Times
- 9:15 p.m.: Updated: New Davenport superintendent Robert Kobylski described as "community-oriented" from Quad-City Times
- 9:01 p.m.: Davenport Schools names new superintendent from KWQC
- 9:00 p.m.: State wrestling tournament from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:00 p.m.: Hope Creek now $4.5 million in the hole, will likely borrow to meet March payroll from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:00 p.m.: Rock Island shuts down Panthers with great defense from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:50 p.m.: Aldermen want state to change Illinois State Fair parade route from State Journal-Register
- 8:30 p.m.: Metro Pacesetter: This DJ playing a winning tune from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:19 p.m.: Weatherington scores 22 to lead Hartford over Maine 81-73 from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:16 p.m.: No. 1 Tennessee tops South Carolina 85-73, win streak at 19 from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:16 p.m.: Pustelnik on leave as UTHS athletic director granted by board of education from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:13 p.m.: Davenport announces new Superintendent from WQAD
- 8:12 p.m.: Royals sign Diekman to $2.25M deal with option for 2020 from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:10 p.m.: DNC chair: Qualifications for first debates coming this week from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:06 p.m.: Bishop Hill reviews water project from Quad-City Times
- 7:57 p.m.: China, US start trade talks ahead of tariff deadline from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:53 p.m.: Why is the longstanding and bitter fight over education funding more restrained in Iowa this year? from Des Moines Register
- 7:46 p.m.: You wouldn't need a permit to carry a gun in Iowa under this proposal from Des Moines Register
- 7:35 p.m.: Minimum wage bill heads to House floor with no changes from State Journal-Register
- 7:30 p.m.: Denver teachers, officials make progress amid strike from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:21 p.m.: Knox County Residents experience sporadic power outages for hours at a time from KWQC
- 7:21 p.m.: Are you showering wrong? Some experts say you might be! from KWQC
- 7:10 p.m.: After Nate Boulton, Iowa Senate rewrites its ethics rules to encompass non-Capitol activity from Des Moines Register
- 7:08 p.m.: Stutzke’s Stats: Closing in on the all-time snowiest record from WQAD
- 7:06 p.m.: Report: 7 women claim singer Ryan Adams was inappropriate from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:01 p.m.: Wheel of Misfortune; Rachael Harris from WQAD
- 6:40 p.m.: An adventure in Starved Rock State Park from WQAD
- 6:30 p.m.: 10 insights on today's news that will make you smarter tomorrow from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:28 p.m.: Retired Illinois corrections officer beaten near home dies from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:18 p.m.: Jury sides with transgender employee in 'historic' Iowa case from Quad-City Times
- 6:14 p.m.: Panel sends $15 Illinois minimum wage plan to House floor from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:13 p.m.: New league pleased with first-week ratings but cautious from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:11 p.m.: Illinois now accepting nominations for the 2019 Senior Hall of Fame awards from KWQC
- 6:10 p.m.: Attorney didn't tell Huskers about pending charge vs RB from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:07 p.m.: Assesors determine home, property values for tax purposes. Should their jobs be put to a vote? from Des Moines Register
- 5:59 p.m.: Donation builds a friendship that will last a lifetime from WQAD
- 5:56 p.m.: Quad Cities hospitals set visitor restrictions to protect patients from influenza from WQAD
- 5:50 p.m.: Bullock plans 5th trip to Iowa in possible presidential bid from Quad-City Times
- 5:49 p.m.: Democrats roll out Medicare buy-in proposal from WQAD
- 5:48 p.m.: Prosecutor asks for deeper probe of police stun-gun incident from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:45 p.m.: Missing Davenport man located from Quad-City Times
- 5:44 p.m.: Teen migrant detention facility allows a glimpse inside gate from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:44 p.m.: Avoid these ‘ultraprocessed’ foods and you might live longer from WQAD
- 5:42 p.m.: Charges filed in relation to Aurora Hollywood Casino evacuation from KWQC
- 5:42 p.m.: Power Pole V.S. Snowplow from KWQC
- 5:42 p.m.: Traffic crash slows traffic on Route 150 near Coal Valley from KWQC
- 5:29 p.m.: Recognize this shoe? Its owner is missing a foot from WQAD
- 5:29 p.m.: FBI hopes serial killer’s portraits of victims could lead to identifications from WQAD
- 5:25 p.m.: UTHS athletic director placed on paid administrative leave from WQAD
- 5:22 p.m.: Iowa House panel moves away from banning traffic cameras from Quad-City Times
- 5:19 p.m.: Iowa hotel settles with woman who was raped inside her room from Quad-City Times
- 5:18 p.m.: Helicopter lands at crash site off Illinois Route 150 in Coal Valley from WQAD
- 5:14 p.m.: Woman charged with tossing chairs from Canada high-rise from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:13 p.m.: Congress urged to fully open banks to marijuana industry from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:13 p.m.: I-74 crane boom falls in river from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:10 p.m.: Judge seeks documents in Puerto Rico tutoring program probe from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:09 p.m.: US says ex-intel official defected to Iran, revealed secrets from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:09 p.m.: “From there on its been pure pain”; Silvis man recovers from near death snow plow accident from WQAD
- 5:07 p.m.: Left-hander Brett Anderson back with the Athletics again from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:02 p.m.: Lawmaker proposes four to six new statues at Capitol complex from State Journal-Register
- 5:01 p.m.: Bathroom warning mistaken for bomb threat at Kansas Home Depot from KWQC
- 5:01 p.m.: Services set for Morrison woman killed in crash from KWQC
- 4:50 p.m.: Davenport teacher collecting snow pants so students can play at recess from WQAD
- 4:48 p.m.: Expert details injuries Iowa boy sustained while captive from Quad-City Times
- 4:30 p.m.: Highs Thursday will be in the 40s in the Quad-Cities, with a possibility of rain/snow mix from Quad-City Times
- 4:28 p.m.: Double duty: Senators juggle presidential bids and day jobs from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:27 p.m.: Gunman opens fire at San Diego restaurant; no one hurt from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:26 p.m.: Blazers sign center Enes Kanter from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:25 p.m.: Grocery store owner accused of stealing $307K in coupon scam from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:24 p.m.: Marlins open camp, and Don Mattingly knows decisions await from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:21 p.m.: House OKs measure to pull troops from Yemen war from KWQC
- 4:15 p.m.: Looking for signs of spring? Spring training is underway! from WQAD
- 4:10 p.m.: Ivanka Trump, on Capitol Hill, discusses paid family leave from Quad-City Times
- 4:02 p.m.: Here’s how 2020 Democrats announced their campaigns from WQAD
- 4:01 p.m.: Squeaky clean: Hygiene cuts superbugs after hospitalization from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:00 p.m.: AP Interview: Salvador president-elect wants better US ties from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:00 p.m.: Wallace Matthews: Don't you dare blame the players for MLB's free agency disaster from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:58 p.m.: Analysis: $15 minimum wage no windfall for Illinois workers from State Journal-Register
- 3:48 p.m.: “Aesop's Falables (A Rock Musical),” February 16 through 24 from River Cities’ Reader
- 3:35 p.m.: Habitat for Humanity QC awarded $40K for neighborhood revitalization from WQAD
- 3:13 p.m.: Legislative leaders push for expanded higher ed board from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:11 p.m.: Head of FEMA resigning, questioned over use of vehicles from KWQC
- 3:10 p.m.: Saint-Etienne beats Strasbourg 2-1 in French league from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:07 p.m.: Poll: Are candy hearts delicious or disgusting? from WQAD
- 3:00 p.m.: 11 of Opportunity's most amazing images from 15 years of roaming Mars from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:00 p.m.: 'Free the Girls' Quad-City bra collection helps sex trafficking survivors in other countries from Quad-City Times
- 2:58 p.m.: Labor Union: Congressman had racist book displayed in office from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:58 p.m.: Orioles manager Brandon Hyde says several positions open from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:58 p.m.: Woman shot in the face with a crossbow drove herself to the hospital from WQAD
- 2:56 p.m.: Alderman asks state to change Illinois State Fair parade route from State Journal-Register
- 2:45 p.m.: QC Hospitals Restrict Visitors from WVIK
- 2:40 p.m.: Another Exelon bailout? from Capitol Fax
- 2:31 p.m.: Celebrating Valentine's Day with your dog? Survey says that's not weird from KWQC
- 2:10 p.m.: Whitaker named Rocky principal from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:06 p.m.: Vaccinate your kids! from Capitol Fax
- 2:05 p.m.: Is it love? Maybe not, as romance scams proliferate from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:00 p.m.: Rare African black leopard photographed for first time in more than 100 years from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:59 p.m.: City’s entire snow plow fleet sabotaged right before snow storm from WQAD
- 1:58 p.m.: Voter residency law challenged in nation's 1st primary state from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:58 p.m.: Bus plunges into ravine in North Macedonia, killing 13 from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:58 p.m.: Israel refuses to let UN council visit Palestinian areas from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:54 p.m.: Hearing delayed on Parkland dad's conflict with ex-monitor from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:53 p.m.: 49ers release offensive lineman Garry Gilliam from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:53 p.m.: Trump's coal pledge could be tested by TVA vote this week from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:29 p.m.: Trump pans Venezuelan leader's refusal of humanitarian aid from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:15 p.m.: This weekend's Moeller Nights Fest offers first look at The Rust Belt from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:15 p.m.: This weekend's Moeller Nights Fest offers first look at The Rust Belt from Quad-City Times
- 1:05 p.m.: The Rust Belt from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:00 p.m.: Family Resources searching for volunteers for new Music Mentoring program from WQAD
- 1:00 p.m.: Bike-friendly cities should be designed for everyone, not just for wealthy white cyclists from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:00 p.m.: 'It was horrible': Mobile home fire leaves Davenport family with nothing from Quad-City Times
- 12:51 p.m.: Positive Parenting: Mindfulness in Schools from WQAD
- 12:30 p.m.: How long can Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Beto O'Rourke afford to wait ahead of the Iowa caucuses? from Des Moines Register
- 12:23 p.m.: Australia To Reopen Christmas Island Detention Center from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:21 p.m.: Local favorite, Lagomarcino's, is ready for the Valentine's Day rush from KWQC
- 12:21 p.m.: UPDATE: IDOT says "all safety protocols" are being followed after crane incident from KWQC
- 12:19 p.m.: Ford Recalls Almost 1.5 Million Trucks That Can Downshift Unexpectedly from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:15 p.m.: Kentucky bishop says Covington students were not instigators from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:14 p.m.: Heavyweight champ Joshua to make US debut against Miller from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:14 p.m.: Optimism over US-China trade talks boosts stocks again from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:12 p.m.: Local businesses accommodate last minute Valentine’s Day shoppers from WQAD
- 12:00 p.m.: Taliban announce surprise talks with US in Pakistan from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 p.m.: Police say missing Davenport man has been found from WQAD
- 12:00 p.m.: Pink grocery cart honors a daughter's memory from Quad-City Times
- 12:00 p.m.: Noon update: Some sun with a high of around 28 degrees from Quad-City Times
- 11:58 a.m.: Des Moines approves plan for new Riverfront Park from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:43 a.m.: Second body in charred home north of Des Moines from Quad-City Times
- 11:41 a.m.: Davenport police searching for missing man from KWQC
- 11:41 a.m.: Three vehicles stuck in snow in Cedar Rapids, city crews working to clear the area from KWQC
- 11:41 a.m.: Left lane on US 61 blocked due to crash from KWQC
- 11:41 a.m.: Crews investigating fire in Galesburg from KWQC
- 11:31 a.m.: Lewis purchases Shopko pharmacy assets in 6 communities from Quad-City Times
- 11:30 a.m.: K-12 school funding boost of 2.1 percent heads to governor from Quad-City Times
- 11:30 a.m.: 20 Valentine's Day freebies, flower and dining deals for your sweetheart from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:30 a.m.: Updated: I-74 bridge crane boom falls into river from Quad-City Times
- 11:25 a.m.: Rivian could get huge cash boost from GM, Amazon from Capitol Fax
- 11:19 a.m.: “Seussical Jr.,” February 22 through March 3 from River Cities’ Reader
- 11:15 a.m.: “Diamonds & Divas: A Murderous Fiasco,” February 27 through April 6 from River Cities’ Reader
- 11:14 a.m.: White supremacist sentenced for killing black man with sword from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:13 a.m.: Texas children found in dog cage placed in foster care from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:12 a.m.: John Brassard Jr.: “Murder & Mayhem in Scott County, Iowa,” February 19 from River Cities’ Reader
- 11:11 a.m.: *** UPDATED x1 *** Restaurant Association takes heat for minimum wage deal from Capitol Fax
- 11:10 a.m.: Bulgaria freezes accounts receiving millions from Venezuela from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:10 a.m.: Dreamer Boy, February 20 from River Cities’ Reader
- 11:07 a.m.: Whitaker Chosen Principal for RI High School from WVIK
- 11:07 a.m.: James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, February 23 from River Cities’ Reader
- 11:03 a.m.: Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed to White House's workforce development board from Des Moines Register
- 11:03 a.m.: Biscuit Miller & the Mix, February 23 from River Cities’ Reader
- 11:00 a.m.: WVIK/QCSO Signature Series II: “German Giants,” February 23 from River Cities’ Reader
- 11:00 a.m.: Freaks and Geeks: The Stoner's Guide to World Domination from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:55 a.m.: Old Shoe, February 23 from River Cities’ Reader
- 10:54 a.m.: Reynolds named to worker training advisory board from Quad-City Times
- 10:46 a.m.: Lev Snowe and The Golden Fleece, February 24 from River Cities’ Reader
- 10:41 a.m.: Bailen, February 24 from River Cities’ Reader
- 10:39 a.m.: Governor to 'break bacon' with Japan, Iceland, Belgium delegation — and you can, too from Des Moines Register
- 10:38 a.m.: Northwest Indiana city now boasts a Mascot Hall of Fame from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:37 a.m.: I-74 bridge crane arm falls into river from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:36 a.m.: Crane damaged at I-74 construction site from WQAD
- 10:31 a.m.: Ex-US agent charged with revealing classified info to Iran from KWQC
- 10:30 a.m.: Blue Sky Science: Could scientists build a virtual brain and body for research? from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:15 a.m.: In France, footballers fight workplace bullying in court from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:15 a.m.: Report: At least 20 Guard personnel killed in Iran bombing from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:04 a.m.: Hynes pitches a revamped pension ramp from Capitol Fax
- 10:00 a.m.: Millennials, parents drowning in college debt from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:56 a.m.: This software program could help prevent future school shootings from WQAD
- 9:52 a.m.: State media reports suicide bomb targeting Revolutionary Guard personnel kills at least 20, wounds 20 in southeast Iran from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:52 a.m.: Saudi Arabia lifts travel warning to Lebanon from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:43 a.m.: Meet the Iowa GOP lawmaker who wants to decriminalize psychedelic drugs for medicinal use from Des Moines Register
- 9:43 a.m.: Rep. Jeff Shipley discusses drug bills at the Iowa Capitol from Des Moines Register
- 9:33 a.m.: Firefighters find body in charred home north of Des Moines from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:32 a.m.: Iowa State Fair vendors ordered to take credit cards by 2020 from WQAD
- 9:30 a.m.: Budget watchdog says Illinois should tax retirement income from State Journal-Register
- 9:26 a.m.: West Indies cricket bowler banned for verbal abuse from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:26 a.m.: Swastikas removed from pictures of French Holocaust survivor from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:25 a.m.: Southern Airways acquires Hawaii's second-largest carrier from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:22 a.m.: Disney releases long-awaited ‘Frozen 2’ trailer — and it does not disappoint from WQAD
- 9:04 a.m.: Wednesday, February 13, 2019 from WVIK
- 9:00 a.m.: Choose a day camp that fits your child, not everybody else's from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:59 a.m.: Kenya police: 5 dead including 3 Americans in plane crash from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:59 a.m.: Philippine agents arrest journalist critical of president from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:58 a.m.: Indictment: Ex-'American Idol' contestant was drug courier from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:57 a.m.: Eric Holder, in Des Moines, calls Green New Deal goal 'our generation's moonshot' from Des Moines Register
- 8:56 a.m.: The black exodus from Capitol Fax
- 8:48 a.m.: Pritzker transition report: Powering Illinois’ Future from Capitol Fax
- 8:46 a.m.: Pritzker transition report: Restorative Justice from Capitol Fax
- 8:40 a.m.: What happened after North Carolina canned its progressive income tax from Capitol Fax
- 8:40 a.m.: Truck rolls over on icy Highway 150 near Orion from WQAD
- 8:38 a.m.: Eastern Iowa college announces $5 million gift from Quad-City Times
- 8:36 a.m.: Daley called “Bruce Rauner’s mayor” for taking $1 million from Ken Griffin from Capitol Fax
- 8:27 a.m.: African black leopard photographed for the first time in over 100 years, scientist says from WQAD
- 8:21 a.m.: Paramedics push patient nearly a mile on icy St. Louis streets after ambulance gets stuck from WQAD
- 8:15 a.m.: Maryland governor exits talks for new Redskins stadium from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:15 a.m.: Alliant Energy crews resume restoration work from Quad-City Times
- 8:10 a.m.: Greatest Western film? 'Wild Bunch' book argues its case from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:09 a.m.: 10 Things to Know for Today from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:06 a.m.: Jurors considering fate of Dubuque man charged with murder from Quad-City Times
- 8:06 a.m.: Yellow vest boxer goes on trial in France for police attack from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:00 a.m.: This striking tropical houseplant thrives in the shade from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:53 a.m.: Illinois House hears $15 minimum wage plan from WQAD
- 7:26 a.m.: Medical pot sales in Oklahoma top $4.3 million in January from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:19 a.m.: Senate Advances Barr's Nomination For Attorney General from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:17 a.m.: Lanes reopen after wrecked trailer on I-74 impacts traffic in Henry County from WQAD
- 7:16 a.m.: Pope Oks miracle needed for Briton's sainthood from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:15 a.m.: 8 die of measles in Ukraine this year as outbreak worsens from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:15 a.m.: Videos: Antonio Brown worth 'a king's ransom': Breaking down the latest in sports from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:10 a.m.: Man faces 2 felony charges in drug overdose death from Quad-City Times
- 6:57 a.m.: US, Poland launch Mideast conference despite uncertain aims from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:55 a.m.: The Latest: Minister: PM to lead on Spain general election from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:52 a.m.: US, Poland launch Mideast conference despite uncertain aims from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:50 a.m.: QCA Today: February 13, 2019 from River Cities’ Reader
- 6:41 a.m.: COMING SOON: New Restaurant, Ale House on River Drive, and More from WQAD
- 6:36 a.m.: Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown from WQAD
- 6:30 a.m.: Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries published today from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:26 a.m.: Iran's supreme leader says any talks with US can only 'harm' from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:26 a.m.: Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance did not impress mom from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:25 a.m.: Police recover rare Goeldi's monkey, stolen from Florida zoo from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:20 a.m.: New York detective killed in friendly fire incident, commissioner says from WQAD
- 6:11 a.m.: Outage maps available as QCA deals with power problems due to ice and wind from KWQC
- 5:45 a.m.: Little Rock seeks revenge on UTA from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:45 a.m.: Southern Miss looks to extend streak vs UTSA from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:45 a.m.: CSUB looks to extend streak vs Chicago State from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:45 a.m.: Tenn. Tech looks to end streak vs JSU from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:40 a.m.: Lottery winner claims jackpot wearing ‘Scream’ mask to hide identity from WQAD
- 5:30 a.m.: When pets are family, the benefits extend into society from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:30 a.m.: Rick's Six: School delays, power outages, a passion for treats, and a special violin from Quad-City Times
- 5:28 a.m.: Pritzker forms teams to study ways to improve pension systems from WQAD
- 5:23 a.m.: Council approves law barring officers from racial profiling from Quad-City Times
- 4:54 a.m.: Separatists to put Spain's minority government on the ropes from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:34 a.m.: Updated: Some area schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather from Quad-City Times
- 4:20 a.m.: ‘One huge fireball’ – Galesburg crews respond to large fire Wednesday morning from WQAD
- 4:07 a.m.: Grandmaster Flash, Mutter win 2019 Polar Music Prize from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:06 a.m.: Rare tiger killed in UK safari park; 2nd to die in past week from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:01 a.m.: Couple More Snow Chances This Week from KWQC
- 3:58 a.m.: Egypt's Parliament to vote on extending president's term from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:57 a.m.: Stevie Wonder, John Legend headline Motown tribute concert from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:09 a.m.: Nigeria in battle against fake news ahead of elections from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:46 a.m.: Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn't expect a new shutdown from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:11 a.m.: Apple Cup rivalry tops this week in the Pac-12 from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:10 a.m.: Murray State's Morant ascends to possible NBA lottery pick from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:56 a.m.: Instagram removes gay Muslim comics after Indonesia warning from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:49 a.m.: Thai party fighting for survival after gaffe with princess from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:48 a.m.: Sri Lanka recruiting 2 hangmen before resuming death penalty from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:48 a.m.: Israeli leader hopes summit brings Arab ties out in the open from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:30 a.m.: Births for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 from Quad-City Times
- 1:00 a.m.: Zhang Yimou's 'One Second' dropped from Berlin film festival from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:44 a.m.: US, China envoys hold last talks before March 1 deadline from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:43 a.m.: Kadri, Kapanen score 22 seconds apart as Leafs beat Avs 5-2 from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:13 a.m.: The Latest: Thai election body recommends party be dissolved from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:12 a.m.: Petal to metal: Rose inspections didn't stop during shutdown from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Historical women of Q-C area from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Cubs organization strikes out with email apology from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: Foundation aids 21st century learning from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: Who went missing from Trump's address? from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: RIP, dear lady, school supplies angel from Argus/Dispatch
February 12, 2019
- 11:31 p.m.: Businesses experience salt shortage this winter from KWQC
- 11:01 p.m.: Extra power crews called in to help restore power to thousands from KWQC
- 10:46 p.m.: Minnesota players suspended over free-throw change-up from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:39 p.m.: Positive Parenting: Moms who sleep better, parent better from WQAD
- 10:19 p.m.: Area referees juggling hectic schedule after games postponed from WQAD
- 10:14 p.m.: Van Riemsdyk scores twice as Flyers top Wild 5-4 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:30 p.m.: LaFountaine leads, her UT teammates follow for regional win from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:29 p.m.: Winston outduels Happ in Michigan State win from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:23 p.m.: Video shows thief taking boy’s $40K cancer medicine off porch, mother says from WQAD
- 9:21 p.m.: Some parents say Peppa Pig has their children speaking with British accents from WQAD
- 9:02 p.m.: American Legion pays tribute to Lincoln's legacy from State Journal-Register
- 8:55 p.m.: Downed power lines forcing road closures in Scott County from WQAD
- 8:43 p.m.: News 8 Trio: flower alternative Valentine’s Day bouquets from WQAD
- 8:30 p.m.: Thousands lose power as winter storms continue from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:17 p.m.: Alliant Energy pulling crews for safety, power won’t be restored until “it’s safe” from WQAD
- 8:17 p.m.: Scott County authorities close several roads due to downed power lines from Quad-City Times
- 8:12 p.m.: Suburban Chicago man charged in wife's hot tub death from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:01 p.m.: ALLIANT ENERGY: pulling crews because of worsening road conditions, warming center opens in Eldridge. from KWQC
- 7:59 p.m.: Trudeau cabinet minister resigns amid controversy from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:59 p.m.: Augustana Plans New Building And Kinesiology Major from WVIK
- 7:58 p.m.: Dog drama at Westminster: Schipperke ruled out for top prize from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:25 p.m.: Gucci creative head breaks silence over 'blackface' sweater from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:22 p.m.: Officers shown with 'blackface' in 1993 photo prompt apology from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:21 p.m.: Augustana hoping to attract more students with new healthcare facility from KWQC
- 7:17 p.m.: Searchers find beacon signal of missing Alaska plane from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:15 p.m.: Funerals and pending funerals for Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:14 p.m.: Iowans could have more access to birth control under proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds from Des Moines Register
- 7:12 p.m.: More than 10,000 without power in Quad-City region from Quad-City Times
- 7:00 p.m.: Betty A. Roberts from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: DeMarco M. Thornton from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Russell 'Russ' Shropshire from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:47 p.m.: Police say mini-explosion occurred on 53rd Street where power lines are down from WQAD
- 6:35 p.m.: Paul Sullivan: Baseball is back … except for the 100 or so remaining free agents. Is this the new normal? from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:27 p.m.: Costas as an outsider should scare the NFL from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:13 p.m.: Military judge airs concerns in Navy SEAL's murder case from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:13 p.m.: Police: Yoga studio shooter was disturbed, hated women from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:10 p.m.: Severely backed up I-74 traffic moving normally again from WQAD
- 6:02 p.m.: Illinois State Police report of near impassible conditions on parts of I-74 from KWQC
- 6:02 p.m.: Armed robberies at cell phone stores from KWQC
- 6:00 p.m.: They went to an abandoned home to smoke weed. Instead, they found a tiger from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:00 p.m.: Weather by the numbers: Now is the winter of our discontent from Quad-City Times
- 5:58 p.m.: Team of two keeps track of Scott County’s sex offenders from WQAD
- 5:31 p.m.: What to do if your power goes out from KWQC
- 5:29 p.m.: House Democrats gear up for showdown over Mueller report from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:21 p.m.: Iowa man accused of letting cattle die of starvation from Quad-City Times
- 5:18 p.m.: Iowa speeds forward on changing how judges are selected from Des Moines Register
- 5:18 p.m.: Cars slide into ditches along Illinois Route 5 near QC Downs from WQAD
- 5:16 p.m.: Four Democratic lawmakers propose expanding reproductive rights from State Journal-Register
- 5:15 p.m.: Illinois State Police warn of worsening road conditions from Quad-City Times
- 5:14 p.m.: Strong winds and icy conditions causing accidents on Illinois Route 5 from WQAD
- 5:04 p.m.: Statehouse bill aims to regulate homemade guns, blueprints from State Journal-Register
- 5:00 p.m.: Dramatic video: Rescuers pull newborn baby out of storm drain in South Africa from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:59 p.m.: Burning Man CEO announces changes to 2019 ticket sales from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:58 p.m.: U.S. Senate approves expansion of Lincoln heritage area from State Journal-Register
- 4:58 p.m.: Photos: Augustana College building announcement from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:52 p.m.: Scott County continues debate over recording board meetings from Quad-City Times
- 4:46 p.m.: North Dakota to sue feds over pipeline protest police costs from Quad-City Times
- 4:45 p.m.: More than 12,000 area residents without power; 'zero visibility' on I-74 from Quad-City Times
- 4:35 p.m.: U of I Community Credit Union to open branch on lot with former Toys R Us in Davenport from Quad-City Times
- 4:30 p.m.: W. Michigan looks to end streak vs Kent State from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:29 p.m.: Indiana school board rejects changes over drag queen program from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:29 p.m.: Polar bears invade Russian town; locals delighted but wary from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:21 p.m.: Iowa House passes 2 percent funding increase for schools from KWQC
- 4:21 p.m.: Governor favors Iowa gun permit law, watching no-permit bill from KWQC
- 4:00 p.m.: Celebrity real estate roundup: Million-dollar deals for Hugh Hefner’s widow and Lucy Liu from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:57 p.m.: We’re tracking the road conditions in our all-weather truck ‘The Beast’ from WQAD
- 3:56 p.m.: The search for sidewalk salt is on from WQAD
- 3:38 p.m.: Analysis: $15 minimum wage no windfall for Illinois workers from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:36 p.m.: Colorado Democrats push changes to presidential electors from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:21 p.m.: National debt hits new milestone, topping $22 trillion from KWQC
- 3:21 p.m.: Daughter of woman found in freezer arrested in Dixon, IL from KWQC
- 3:00 p.m.: How to make Tuxedo Strawberries from WQAD
- 2:51 p.m.: Rock Island alderman seeks to remove Supper Club’s liquor ‘agreement’ from WQAD
- 2:46 p.m.: Candle tips in the winter from Quad-City Times
- 2:45 p.m.: Gabbard asks Iowans to join her in movement for peace from Des Moines Register
- 2:41 p.m.: US expects record domestic oil production in 2019, 2020 from KWQC
- 2:34 p.m.: Art students invited to apply for paid summer apprenticeships from Quad-City Times
- 2:30 p.m.: Newborn baby rescued after passerby hears her crying in a storm drain from WQAD
- 2:30 p.m.: VIEWPOINT: SUVs, they can go, but they can't always stop from Quad-City Times
- 2:27 p.m.: Teen defies anti-vaccine parents, gets shots from WQAD
- 2:26 p.m.: Strong wind gusts to test ice coated power lines and branches this evening from WQAD
- 2:15 p.m.: Forget the wintertime blues: Pitchers and catchers have reported! from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:12 p.m.: Iowa House passes 2% funding increase for schools from WQAD
- 2:11 p.m.: Hawaii mountain gets share of 'extreme winter conditions' from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:01 p.m.: Land formerly owned by President Lincoln up for sale in Illinois from KWQC
- 2:01 p.m.: Iowa State Fair to accept cards as payment for food in 2020 from KWQC
- 2:00 p.m.: Can craft brewers make good light beer? This tasting pits them against Big Beer from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:00 p.m.: What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:00 p.m.: Water-main breaks result in Davenport road closures from Quad-City Times
- 1:47 p.m.: Warren: Washington works great — for the rich and powerful from Des Moines Register
- 1:45 p.m.: Throw a buffalo-chip to celebrate Buffalo Bill's birthday from Quad-City Times
- 1:43 p.m.: Blackface scandal prompts others to confront their memories from Quad-City Times
- 1:38 p.m.: The Latest: California governor pledges PG&E plan in 60 days from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:25 p.m.: Ex-astronaut Mark Kelly makes Democratic bid for Senate seat from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:22 p.m.: UPDATE: Over 11,000 outages reported throughout the Quad Cities from KWQC
- 1:22 p.m.: Augustana College announces new facility, groundbreaking expected in 2019 from KWQC
- 1:10 p.m.: Iowa's Sen. Ernst repays $1,900 tax break claimed in error from Quad-City Times
- 1:04 p.m.: Governor favors Iowa gun permit law, watching no-permit bill from WQAD
- 1:02 p.m.: Elizabeth Warren in Iowa: 'The future will belong to those who fight for it' from Des Moines Register
- 1:00 p.m.: Tom Green Talks 'Celebrity Big Brother' After His Eviction From the 'Loony Bin' from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:00 p.m.: Yabba dabba adieu: 'Flintstones' theme park sold, to be turned into bird park from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:59 p.m.: K-State loses top backup Cartier Diarra to hand surgery from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:58 p.m.: FIU defensive coordinator Brent Guy leaving Panthers from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:58 p.m.: Warren advocates for "Green New Deal" in Iowa from Des Moines Register
- 12:51 p.m.: Judiciary panel hires veteran lawyers as Pres. Trump probes begin from KWQC
- 12:51 p.m.: Firefighters push patient up icy hill after ambulance crashes on road from KWQC
- 12:51 p.m.: Counties begin to lift tow bans, multiple bans still in place from KWQC
- 12:45 p.m.: Governor favors Iowa gun permit law, watching no-permit bill from Quad-City Times
- 12:32 p.m.: Iowa's newest Medicaid provider moving into one of central Iowa's priciest new office developments from Des Moines Register
- 12:31 p.m.: Iowa officer charged with stealing opioids from vet clinic from WQAD
- 12:30 p.m.: Dixon cellphone store workers tied up during armed robbery, police say from WQAD
- 12:30 p.m.: Charges against ex-Wyoming football player involve 2 women from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:29 p.m.: Scientists in Hungary protest govt takeover of research from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:27 p.m.: Bill Cosby’s spokesman says the comedian thinks prison is an ‘amazing experience’ from WQAD
- 12:21 p.m.: Additional help comes to the Quad Cities to assist MidAMerican Energy from KWQC
- 12:21 p.m.: Two adults, one child and one dog are okay after fire in Davenport from KWQC
- 12:01 p.m.: See the dramatic evidence in the 'El Chapo' trial from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 p.m.: Horan injured, left off US roster for SheBelieves Cup from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 p.m.: 20 cities that love (and hate) to drive SUVs from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 p.m.: Noon update: Winds pick up this afternoon from Quad-City Times
- 11:59 a.m.: Bosnian most-wanted fugitive shot dead after massive manhunt from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:56 a.m.: The Latest: Denver teachers, officials resume negotiations from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:54 a.m.: Moline's Mike Morrissey from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:53 a.m.: Jury Finds 'El Chapo' Guilty In New York Trial from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:51 a.m.: Notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman convicted from KWQC
- 11:51 a.m.: Augustana announces new multi-million dollar facility, new programs from WQAD
- 11:45 a.m.: Drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman found guilty on all counts in sprawling federal trial from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:36 a.m.: Head Start to receive $2.9M in federal aid from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:30 a.m.: Jury selection to begin in Oklahoma City bomb plot trial from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:29 a.m.: A devastating jump led him to the love of his life from WQAD
- 11:29 a.m.: Review: 'Alita: Battle Angel' is big eyes and big effects from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:26 a.m.: Iowa firefighters help deliver baby, then shovel new mom’s driveway from WQAD
- 11:23 a.m.: They went to an abandoned home to smoke weed. Inside, they found a tiger. from WQAD
- 11:21 a.m.: VIDEO: Mom tries to regroup family on driveway covered in ice from KWQC
- 11:20 a.m.: MidAmerican beefs up ice storm response in Quad-Cities from Quad-City Times
- 11:09 a.m.: Photos: Ice storm crystallizes the landscape from WQAD
- 11:08 a.m.: Augustana unveils new wellness center plans from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:59 a.m.: Study: More diverse movie leads in 2018 than ever from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:59 a.m.: Study: Warming may make New York feel like Arkansas in 2080 from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:58 a.m.: The Latest: EU official annoyed by lack of Brexit progress from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:56 a.m.: Belarus editor on trial, faces possible 5-year sentence from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:56 a.m.: Wisconsin governor taking a 'detour' with highway signs from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:47 a.m.: Iowa House passes 2 percent funding increase for schools from Quad-City Times
- 10:41 a.m.: Apple teams up with Dept. of Veterans Affairs to help veterans access health records from KWQC
- 10:41 a.m.: Unicorn boots from Target being recalled due to choking hazard from KWQC
- 10:41 a.m.: Wapello police warn of scam that asks for your Social Security number from KWQC
- 10:23 a.m.: 8 in the Air: Ice falls at Starved Rock from WQAD
- 10:17 a.m.: All the things you never knew about Valentine's Day from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:13 a.m.: Nebraska inmate gets 10 years in Iowa child sex case from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:13 a.m.: Nebraska inmate gets 10 years in Iowa child sex case from Quad-City Times
- 10:11 a.m.: Iowa's Sen. Ernst repays $1.9K tax break claimed in error from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:10 a.m.: Watergate in full: Epic documentary shows at Berlin fest from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: Get ready as No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers prepare to host No. 11 Michigan State Spartans from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: Quick Hits: Goold on the Cardinals from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: Close: 'I feel like everyone's rooting for me' from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: Parkland families brace for solemn anniversary from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: Election Roundup: Read up and make your voice heard Feb. 19 from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: Pot legal in 10 states, but industry can't use banks from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: Snow in Maui? Even Hawaii hit by winter weather from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:19 a.m.: Heart to Heart event canceled because of the weather from Quad-City Times
- 9:06 a.m.: 22 of the Cardinals most memorable #22s through the years from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:06 a.m.: Your daily 6: Stoner finds tiger in abandoned house (dude!), woman sues Lime after accident, Browns give Kareem Hunt second chance from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:01 a.m.: Police: US Cellular robbed at gunpoint, employees tied up during robbery in Dixon, Illinois from KWQC
- 9:01 a.m.: A look at road conditions for the Tuesday morning commute. from KWQC
- 9:00 a.m.: For the perfect camp care package, remember: Less is more from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:58 a.m.: NBA opening investigation of Simmons-Johnson meeting request from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:57 a.m.: Tuesday, February 12, 2019 from WVIK
- 8:20 a.m.: Budget deal allows far less money than Pres. Trump wanted for wall from KWQC
- 8:15 a.m.: Shawn Windsor: Kareem Hunt signing shows hitting women forgivable, but kneeling is not from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:01 a.m.: Daughters of George W. Bush to co-host author breakfast from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:00 a.m.: Ben Frederickson: Costas as an outsider should scare the NFL from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:00 a.m.: This cordless electric spin mop weighs under 3 lbs. from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:58 a.m.: US strikes IS-held mosque as Syria battle intensifies from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:45 a.m.: Business groups come together to urge changes to Illinois minimum wage bill from WQAD
- 7:42 a.m.: Survey: More Americans have credit card debt than emergency savings from KWQC
- 7:42 a.m.: Under new proposal, gun owners won't need permit to buy or carry in Iowa from KWQC
- 7:33 a.m.: Young boys find suspect’s gun buried in snow while waiting for school bus from WQAD
- 7:30 a.m.: Editorial: Kids pay price for anti-vaxx parents from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:10 a.m.: Feds charge 2 in Le Mars bank robbery; state cases dropped from Quad-City Times
- 7:00 a.m.: 8th-grader plays great-grandfather's WWII violin from Quad-City Times
- 6:40 a.m.: Flights cancelled at QCI Airport, Eastern Iowa Airport from WQAD
- 6:30 a.m.: Fresh protests in Sudan call for ouster of al-Bashir from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:30 a.m.: Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries published today from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:25 a.m.: Charges: Jail nurse killed husband, wanted to wed inmate from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:25 a.m.: Taliban name negotiating team ahead of new talks with US from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:24 a.m.: AP NewsBreak: Katie Couric writing memoir, expected for 2021 from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:23 a.m.: French bishops questioned at Senate about sexual abuse from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:17 a.m.: Thousands of power outages sweep across Iowa, Illinois from WQAD
- 6:00 a.m.: Kamala Harris hires Zack Davis, Nora Walsh-DeVries to help lead Iowa operations from Des Moines Register
- 5:48 a.m.: Man loses lawsuit against store over use of motorized cart from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:48 a.m.: Man loses lawsuit against store over use of motorized cart from Quad-City Times
- 5:47 a.m.: AP FACT CHECK: Trump on the wall, and a ban on cows? from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:30 a.m.: Today's Birthdays, Feb. 12: Judy Blume from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:30 a.m.: Rick's Six: School closings, more snow, freezing rain, snow emergencies and bridge work from Quad-City Times
- 5:29 a.m.: World Cup-winning England goalkeeper Gordon Banks dies at 81 from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:22 a.m.: Update: Power outage Tuesday morning in Park View, Iowa from KWQC
- 5:15 a.m.: Weather will delay delivery Today. Carriers are making every effort to completed your delivery. from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:58 a.m.: Rep. Omar apologizes for tweets about support for Israel from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:54 a.m.: Thailand and US launch annual Cobra Gold military exercise from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:45 a.m.: Many area schools are closed today because of the weather from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:45 a.m.: Updated: Many area schools are closed or are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather from Quad-City Times
- 4:31 a.m.: Negotiators reach budget deal allowing far less money than Trump wanted for wall from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:25 a.m.: Nissan's profit drops amid former chair Ghosn's arrest from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:24 a.m.: May delay: UK PM asks lawmakers for more time on Brexit from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:35 a.m.: Worawi not looking at soccer return after ban revoked by CAS from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:25 a.m.: Uighurs to China: Post a video of my missing relatives, too from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:34 a.m.: 2 Parkland moms now divided over guns from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:30 a.m.: Births for Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 from Quad-City Times
- 12:10 a.m.: PSL: A pathway to revive international cricket in Pakistan from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: Keep Putin, Trump away from Venezuela from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Time to think big on climate change from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: A Valentine to God, the source of love from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: Durbin applauded for seeking solutions from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: The bees are dying; save them from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Great nations don't beat themselves by quitting from Argus/Dispatch
February 11, 2019
- 11:24 p.m.: Police: 17 killed in fire at New Delhi hotel, 4 others hurt from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:43 p.m.: Authorities say 17 people have died in a fire at a hotel in New Delhi and four others were injured from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:42 p.m.: 5 members of Texas family, including infant, fatally shot from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:41 p.m.: Clinton man captures eight crashes on security video from KWQC
- 10:33 p.m.: Photos: Tulsi Gabbard visits Iowa City on first trip since announcing 2020 bid from Des Moines Register
- 10:31 p.m.: Billboards from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:28 p.m.: Rock Island offering help to save courthouse, county says it’s too little too late from WQAD
- 10:14 p.m.: Dachshunds get chance to break out of Westminster doghouse from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:08 p.m.: Halle Berry's 'Boomerang' updates story for new generation from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:03 p.m.: Local business owners warn of consequences from minimum wage hike from State Journal-Register
- 10:00 p.m.: The Latest: Budget deal calls for far less border wall money from KWQC
- 10:00 p.m.: Photos: Mourning fatal fire victims from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:45 p.m.: RI passes courthouse resolution, passenger loading zones from Quad-City Times
- 9:45 p.m.: RI passes courthouse resolution, passenger loading zones from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:42 p.m.: U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst refunds $1,900 illegitimate tax break on D.C. condo; she also took break on Iowa home from Des Moines Register
- 9:41 p.m.: Wethersfield season ends on buzzer-beater from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:33 p.m.: Illinois governor announces justice reform initiative from WQAD
- 9:23 p.m.: Congressional lawmakers reach deal on border wall funding from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:00 p.m.: Muscatine printmaker uses art to work through difficulties of ALS from WQAD
- 8:23 p.m.: Iowa health department says opioid deaths down in Iowa from KWQC
- 8:16 p.m.: Winter fatigue in full effect from WQAD
- 7:59 p.m.: The Latest: Agency defends stun-gun use on handcuffed man from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:55 p.m.: Rapper YoungBoy arrested on disorderly conduct charge from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:08 p.m.: Renaming Chicago street after civil rights icon is complete from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:07 p.m.: Get ready for more snow, cold from Quad-City Times
- 7:06 p.m.: Boston College signs hockey coach York to extension from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:06 p.m.: So far, so good: Steamwheelers pass coach's first test from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:05 p.m.: Baylor, Louisville, Oregon and Miss. St. potential 1 seeds from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: William C. Attwood Sr. from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Moms must master veggies in disguise from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Does your brain NEED fatty foods? from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:50 p.m.: How Democrats hope to let Iowans participate in the caucuses without showing up in person from Des Moines Register
- 6:31 p.m.: Illinois Attorney General challenges sentencing of former Chicago officer Jason Van Dyke from KWQC
- 6:31 p.m.: Iowa schools are making up winter cancellation hours where they can from KWQC
- 5:59 p.m.: Augie basketball coach announces cancer diagnosis from WQAD
- 5:59 p.m.: Film academy reveals which 4 Oscars will be given off air from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:59 p.m.: Dozens speak against education bill in West Virginia from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:55 p.m.: LeClaire businesses feel the pain as weather puts foot traffic on ice from WQAD
- 5:30 p.m.: Black Business Expo planned Feb. 23 in Moline from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:30 p.m.: AAF DEBUT: Football lovers, rejoice from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:21 p.m.: Toys ‘R’ Us wants to return to the United States from WQAD
- 5:19 p.m.: Medical marijuana company to bring pot-infused edibles to Florida from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:15 p.m.: Education unions oppose calls to arm teachers from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:15 p.m.: UPDATED: More snow, high winds to hit Quad-City area from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:15 p.m.: UPDATED: More snow, high winds to hit Quad-City area from Quad-City Times
- 5:11 p.m.: Falcons sign LB Bruce Carter to 1-year contract extension from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:10 p.m.: 5 bodies found in Mexico believed to be missing police from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:03 p.m.: Rock Island Council May Ask County Board to Reconsider Courthouse Demolition from WVIK
- 5:02 p.m.: Chef Battle Quad Cities from KWQC
- 5:02 p.m.: Iowa Democratic Party outlines proposed caucus changes for 2020 from KWQC
- 5:00 p.m.: Magician dropped from East Moline school assembly plans before protest made from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:00 p.m.: State of emergency declared after climate change drives polar bears into Russian settlement from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:59 p.m.: Firefighters respond to Davenport trailer fire from Quad-City Times
- 4:58 p.m.: Iowa panel OKs bill ending need for permit to buy, carry gun from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:58 p.m.: Iowa panel OKs bill ending need for permit to buy, carry gun from Quad-City Times
- 4:57 p.m.: Anti-Semitic acts in France jump, as divisions deepen from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:50 p.m.: Father of murder suspect says son kept guns 'everywhere' from Quad-City Times
- 4:45 p.m.: Moline pauses its search for new Police Chief from WQAD
- 4:45 p.m.: Feeling down? Winter might be the culprit from Quad-City Times
- 4:30 p.m.: Hennepin Canal hike set Feb. 17 from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:26 p.m.: Gilda's Club raises $21,000 at Hockey Fights Cancer game from Quad-City Times
- 4:20 p.m.: Track road conditions from our all-weather vehicle ‘The Beast’ after the ice storm from WQAD
- 4:10 p.m.: Quad-City Times to host career fair Wednesday from Quad-City Times
- 4:01 p.m.: Bob Costas and NBC broke up over concussion remarks from WQAD
- 4:00 p.m.: QUIZ: How much do you know about Valentine's Day? from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:59 p.m.: IndyCar drivers cheering Robert Wickens recovery from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:58 p.m.: Correction: Cardinals-Spring Preview story from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:54 p.m.: House fire in Muscatine puts three out of home from WQAD
- 3:44 p.m.: Schooled in Business Ep. 4: A Quad-City Times weekly MBA podcast from Quad-City Times
- 3:42 p.m.: Illinois governor announces justice reform initiative from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:42 p.m.: New Mendoza ad highlights her feud with Rauner from Capitol Fax
- 3:39 p.m.: Tulsi Gabbard talks foreign policy issues in her first Iowa appearance as a presidential candidate from Des Moines Register
- 3:30 p.m.: Did 'The Walking Dead' Actually Need Rick Grimes? from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:28 p.m.: Home in Rome, Iowa burglarized from WQAD
- 3:15 p.m.: Autism Resource Fair to connect families with support from Quad-City Times
- 3:11 p.m.: Crash impacts traffic on I-74 eastbound near Colona from WQAD
- 3:11 p.m.: Admitted pipeline vandalizer fights racketeering lawsuit from Quad-City Times
- 3:11 p.m.: Admitted pipeline vandalizer fights racketeering lawsuit from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:00 p.m.: Kewanee woman charged with selling pills from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:00 p.m.: The FDA Is Cracking Down On Misleading Dietary Supplements from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:00 p.m.: Game review: ‘Kingdom Hearts III,’ positive messages and gameplay celebrates all things Disney from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:00 p.m.: Hong Kong is being overrun by wild boars from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:59 p.m.: Mexican state electric firm aims to rework private contracts from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:58 p.m.: Alleged ringleader in foiled Kansas bomb plot plans appeal from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:57 p.m.: US Steel cites Trump in resuming construction project from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:57 p.m.: Court case to tackle jails' medication-assisted treatment from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:56 p.m.: Pompeo denies US trying to cover up Khashoggi killing from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:55 p.m.: Autism Resource Fair will unveil a new resource for the Quad Cities from WQAD
- 2:51 p.m.: Officials investigating burglary that happened in Henry County, Iowa from KWQC
- 2:51 p.m.: Man wanted in Galesburg for Violation of Felony Probation from KWQC
- 2:43 p.m.: Dog intentionally set on fire after being tied to pole in Virginia park from WQAD
- 2:37 p.m.: Grants Pay for More Work in Douglas Park from WVIK
- 2:32 p.m.: Pritzker appoints taskforces to look at pension fund consolidation, state asset transfers from Capitol Fax
- 2:21 p.m.: CenturyLink experiencing 911 outages for those in Mt. Carroll from KWQC
- 2:00 p.m.: 5 things to watch in baseball's Cactus League from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:59 p.m.: Attorney General Raoul asks for review of sentence in Laquan McDonald case from State Journal-Register
- 1:58 p.m.: Pirates announce deal with Melky Cabrera from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:53 p.m.: Prosecutors seek new sentence in Laquan McDonald case from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:52 p.m.: CDC: 101 confirmed cases of measles in 10 states, including Illinois from KWQC
- 1:52 p.m.: Three charged for soliciting without license in Dixon, Illinois from KWQC
- 1:52 p.m.: Search for new Moline police chief delayed while city looks for new city administrator from KWQC
- 1:50 p.m.: Renovations on Douglas Park transform it to a modern recreation center from WQAD
- 1:48 p.m.: Iowa officer charged with stealing opioids from vet clinic from Quad-City Times
- 1:44 p.m.: Watch: Car slides into deputy’s squad car on Iowa interstate from WQAD
- 1:39 p.m.: *** UPDATED x2 *** We need a capital bill from Capitol Fax
- 1:30 p.m.: Hulu making Howard the Duck and 4 more Marvel animated shows from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:30 p.m.: Photos: 'The Favourite,' 'Roma' win big at British Academy Awards from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:29 p.m.: Columbus Blue Jackets arena evacuated for possible gas leak from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:28 p.m.: Column: Hendrick sends statement with sweep to open Daytona from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:28 p.m.: Hot Damn!: “Cold Pursuit,” “The Prodigy,” “What Men Want,” and “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” from River Cities’ Reader
- 1:26 p.m.: Juventus signs Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal from next season from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:24 p.m.: Iowa State Fair vendors ordered to take credit cards by 2020 from Quad-City Times
- 1:21 p.m.: Untested water: 99.9 percent of foreign fish goes without testing for unsafe drugs from KWQC
- 1:18 p.m.: Karole Franks from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:00 p.m.: Dapper Dan seeks accountability amid calls for Gucci boycott from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:00 p.m.: Suburban McMansions are out. Ritzy, remote ranches are in from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:00 p.m.: Conference focuses on alternative energy from Quad-City Times
- 12:59 p.m.: Mexican church says 152 priests removed in 9 years for abuse from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:59 p.m.: Pritzker names Lt. Gov. Stratton to lead criminal justice reform initiative from State Journal-Register
- 12:59 p.m.: Iowa State Fair vendors ordered to take credit cards by 2020 from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:52 p.m.: State's costs in gay discrimination lawsuit reaches $1.2M from Quad-City Times
- 12:46 p.m.: Travelers Beware… Snow and Ice to impact roadways overnight into tomorrow from WQAD
- 12:41 p.m.: Iowa State Patrol urge "Slow down, put the phone down" after trooper is hit from KWQC
- 12:40 p.m.: $2 million Powerball prize ticket bought in Burlington from WQAD
- 12:31 p.m.: Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog to co-headline concert at The Rust Belt from Quad-City Times
- 12:30 p.m.: Quad-City expo to celebrate black-owned businesses from Quad-City Times
- 12:24 p.m.: A timeline of the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:11 p.m.: UPDATE: Crews respond to fire in Muscatine from KWQC
- 12:00 p.m.: Noon update: Winter storm warning for Q-C region until 6 p.m., Tuesday from Quad-City Times
- 11:57 a.m.: Weekend fire damages Davenport bowling alley from Quad-City Times
- 11:50 a.m.: 30 acres in Illinois once owned by Lincoln head to auction from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:45 a.m.: Iowa State Fair vendors ordered to take credit cards by 2020 from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:44 a.m.: A's unsure when or if Kyler Murray will report from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:43 a.m.: Maryland to probe hiring of officer involved in teen's death from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:42 a.m.: The Latest: Fairfax says he's been able to do his job from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:42 a.m.: Untested Waters: Fishermen and GAO criticize current foreign seafood oversight from KWQC
- 11:40 a.m.: Police: Mom killed toddler because he wouldn't eat, listen from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:30 a.m.: Arconic Foundation offering paid manufacturing internships from Quad-City Times
- 11:26 a.m.: New sentence sought for officer convicted in deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald from WQAD
- 11:15 a.m.: The Latest: Democratic lawmaker urges more money for schools from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:14 a.m.: The Latest: New sentence sought for Jason Van Dyke from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:14 a.m.: Turkish official says all 4 soldiers on a military helicopter that crashed in Istanbul have died from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:14 a.m.: Judge recuses himself in St. Louis police shooting case from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:09 a.m.: Attorney general, state’s attorney file writ of mandamus on Van Dyke prison sentence from Capitol Fax
- 11:07 a.m.: Nearly 100 children dead from Ebola in Congo as crisis worsens from WQAD
- 11:04 a.m.: Big Marijuana: The Next Big Tobacco Industry from Capitol Fax
- 11:03 a.m.: Uncertainty surrounds Abraham Lincoln's early years from State Journal-Register
- 11:02 a.m.: Pritzker puts Stratton in charge of new Justice, Equity and Opportunity Initiative from Capitol Fax
- 11:00 a.m.: Looking to escape winter? Try one of these 5 vacation hot spots from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:45 a.m.: Blue Sky Science: What precautions are recommended in regard to Zika virus and pregnancy? from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:43 a.m.: Mickelson finishes off a 5th win at Pebble Beach from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:43 a.m.: Prince Philip Hands Over His Driver's License from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:41 a.m.: Senator Warren Visited Davenport After Announcing 2020 Presidential Bid from KWQC
- 10:39 a.m.: Rock Island readies for 2019 park, rec projects from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:36 a.m.: Fire significantly damages Davenport bowling alley, says fire department from WQAD
- 10:30 a.m.: Here are the best places in the U.S. to get married from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:21 a.m.: Dozens of convictions tied to a corrupt Chicago cop are being tossed, with more expected from WQAD
- 10:13 a.m.: Plan to impeach Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax slows down from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:08 a.m.: Study: Nearly 1 in 7 kids and teens have a mental health condition, half go untreated from WQAD
- 10:00 a.m.: DNR to recap hunting season from Quad-City Times
- 10:00 a.m.: Today's early school dismissals from Quad-City Times
- 9:46 a.m.: Monday, February 11, 2019 from WVIK
- 9:45 a.m.: Sunday night I-88 accidents leave two injured near Lyndon from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:45 a.m.: Sunday night I-88 accidents leave two injured near Lyndon from Quad-City Times
- 9:38 a.m.: Brandi LaFountaine from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:18 a.m.: Klobuchar taking campaign to Midwest states that Trump won from Quad-City Times
- 9:17 a.m.: These cities are declaring snow emergencies for Feb. 11th snow from WQAD
- 9:15 a.m.: 2019 Chevrolet Suburban RST from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:04 a.m.: Pritzker wants House to pass minimum wage bill without changes from WQAD
- 9:04 a.m.: Davenport and others declare snow emergency from Quad-City Times
- 9:01 a.m.: Moline's 6th Avenue work part of I-74 bridge project from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:01 a.m.: Moline's 6th Avenue work part of I-74 bridge project from Quad-City Times
- 9:00 a.m.: Teens thrash out ideas at policy debate camps from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:54 a.m.: Photos: A look at last week's Q-C high school sports from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:51 a.m.: Davenport Community School District is discussing their special education program from KWQC
- 8:51 a.m.: 'Fake News' panel planned Feb. 26 in Bettendorf from Quad-City Times
- 8:51 a.m.: 'Fake News' panel planned Feb. 26 in Bettendorf from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:48 a.m.: California Governor To Pull National Guard Troops From Border from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:45 a.m.: Best of the week: 9 things to do this week in the Quad-Cities from Quad-City Times
- 8:40 a.m.: Icy roads cause Mercer County accidents Sunday night from Quad-City Times
- 8:30 a.m.: What are the best brewers in the world? Find out from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:29 a.m.: Christian Bale says he felt like 'bullfrog' in Cheney role from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:22 a.m.: 2-year-old fatally shot in Florida; family says it was "accidental" from KWQC
- 8:22 a.m.: Home damaged after morning fire in Clinton; no injuries reported from KWQC
- 8:21 a.m.: IRS says Americans filing in the first week has dropped more than 12% from KWQC
- 8:15 a.m.: 4 foods that fuel your brain from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:00 a.m.: Recent editorials published in Iowa newspapers from Quad-City Times
- 8:00 a.m.: Today’s top pics: In last run of career Vonn wins medal and more from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:00 a.m.: People are raving about this thunder coat that eases pet anxiety from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:56 a.m.: Bulgaria, UK to investigate possible poisoning links from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:42 a.m.: YOUR MONEY with Mark: The Strengths and Surprises of the U.S. Labor Market from WQAD
- 7:30 a.m.: 7 moments from the Grammys: Women rule, from Dolly Parton to Janelle Monae from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:28 a.m.: Storm could drop up to 8 inches of snow on eastern Iowa from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:28 a.m.: Storm could drop up to 8 inches of snow on eastern Iowa from Quad-City Times
- 7:26 a.m.: Spain's courts put to test by trial of Catalan separatists from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:21 a.m.: $2 million lottery ticket purchased in Burlington, Iowa from KWQC
- 7:18 a.m.: EU eyes trade action over rights abuses in Cambodia from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:08 a.m.: Internet reacts to first look at Will Smith as Genie in Aladdin: ‘Nightmare fuel’ from WQAD
- 7:01 a.m.: Faculty, staff to pay more to park at University of Illinois from WQAD
- 6:59 a.m.: The Latest: Chilean skier in heavy crash in Alpine combined from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:56 a.m.: Latest National Weather Service storm situation report from Quad-City Times
- 6:54 a.m.: 'Napalm Girl' Kim Phuc receives German prize for peace work from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:53 a.m.: Australian prime minister boasts security credentials from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:53 a.m.: Childish Gambino makes Grammy history from WQAD
- 6:30 a.m.: Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries published today from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:05 a.m.: With pressure mounting, EPA eyeing move against PFAS compounds, and 9 more things to know for Monday from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:51 a.m.: Malaysian ex-PM Najib combative ahead of 1MDB graft trial from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:45 a.m.: Freezing Drizzle may delay your delivery Monday. from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:30 a.m.: Rick's Six: More snow, potholes, and Grammys from Quad-City Times
- 5:28 a.m.: Euronext in bidding war with Nasdaq for Oslo stock exchange from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:25 a.m.: The Latest: UK, Switzerland sign post-Brexit trade deal from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:19 a.m.: $2M Powerball prize ticket bought in Burlington from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:19 a.m.: $2M Powerball prize ticket bought in Burlington from Quad-City Times
- 4:59 a.m.: Top Pentagon official in Afghanistan amid push for peace from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:57 a.m.: China condemns Turkey over claim of famed musician's death from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:26 a.m.: Post-Vonn era in skiing begins with men's Alpine combined from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:25 a.m.: Arab official: No deal yet on Syria's return to Arab League from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:22 a.m.: The Latest: Malaysian ex-leader's graft trial delayed from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:59 a.m.: UK's May seeking common ground in EU divorce deal from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:51 a.m.: I-74 construction to impact drivers downtown Moline from WQAD
- 3:51 a.m.: Strong storm brings damage - and snow - to Hawaii from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:49 a.m.: Thai court orders release of Bahrain refugee soccer player from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:46 a.m.: Trump tries to turn border debate his way with El Paso rally from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:43 a.m.: British economy slows down sharply amid acute Brexit unease from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:41 a.m.: First Alert Day Through 9 PM Tuesday from KWQC
- 3:05 a.m.: World stocks rise ahead of new round of US-China talks from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:31 a.m.: Spokesman says Thai court has ordered release of a refugee Bahraini soccer player seeking return to Australia from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:12 a.m.: Denver teachers prepare to strike over pay dispute from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:51 a.m.: Germany's ruling parties address labor, migration divisions from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:11 a.m.: Column: A perfect day and a perfect goodbye for Vonn from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Help inform dicussion of Founding Era from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Editorial: Defending ourselves against technology from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: More like Chicago's Candice Payne needed from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Health Calendar from Quad-City Times
February 10, 2019
- 11:42 p.m.: Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week from KWQC
- 11:11 p.m.: Woman survives two crashes on same night from KWQC
- 11:11 p.m.: Bohannon nets winner, lifts No. 20 Iowa past Northwestern from KWQC
- 11:00 p.m.: Socialist Maduro seeks to raise dollars with appeal to greed from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:14 p.m.: Elizabeth Warren stops in Davenport on first full day of campaign from WQAD
- 10:01 p.m.: Des Moines Register 2020 Iowa caucuses candidate tracker from Des Moines Register
- 9:21 p.m.: One February 2019 weekend in Iowa: Booker, Buttigieg and Warren from Des Moines Register
- 9:20 p.m.: 2020 in 2019: Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg and Tulsi Gabbard offer snapshot of field's diversity from Des Moines Register
- 9:16 p.m.: Coming soon: A weekend on the 2020 campaign trail in Iowa from Des Moines Register
- 9:00 p.m.: Georgiev makes 55 saves, Rangers beat Maple Leafs 4-1 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:00 p.m.: They played like they didn't want to visit the White House from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:58 p.m.: Photos: Elizabeth Warren comes to Iowa after announcing her run for president from Des Moines Register
- 8:29 p.m.: Mickelson beats everyone but the dark at Pebble from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:00 p.m.: Rock Island's Randle making impressions in the NBA from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:00 p.m.: College hoops this week from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:00 p.m.: Coach vs. cancer: As team wins, Augie's Giovanine fighting health issues from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:43 p.m.: Grey Giovanine from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:01 p.m.: I-88 closed in Whiteside County for "multiple vehicle" crash from KWQC
- 7:01 p.m.: Funerals for Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Beg your pardon from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Marciano Ortiz from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Richard “Dick” Lemon from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Albert L. “Jake” Johanson from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:28 p.m.: Grammys parade of out-there fashion kicks off in rain from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:02 p.m.: Another potent winter storm arrives Monday from WQAD
- 6:01 p.m.: Rep. Walter Jones has died from KWQC
- 6:00 p.m.: River Bend Foodbank teams up with community to feed the QC from WQAD
- 5:57 p.m.: Bernhard Langer wins home PGA Tour Champions event from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:55 p.m.: Asia Durr scores 34, No. 2 Louisville fends off Va. Tech from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:21 p.m.: The Latest: Margo Price and baby bump grace Grammys carpet from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:15 p.m.: Hiedeman, Blockton lead No. 8 Marquette over Villanova from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:08 p.m.: Elizabeth Warren suggests Trump 'may not even be a free person' by 2020 from Des Moines Register
- 5:00 p.m.: Police: Boise State freshman guard fought with bar employee from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:57 p.m.: Ionescu leads Oregon women to 40-point rout of Stanford from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:52 p.m.: Water main break in Rock Island neighborhood leaving residents trapped in a foot of ice from WQAD
- 4:48 p.m.: House call turns into horse call for police in Minnesota from WQAD
- 3:58 p.m.: Kaila Charles helps No. 10 Maryland women beat Rutgers 62-48 from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:56 p.m.: Jackie Phelps from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:54 p.m.: Amy Klobuchar heats up 2020 race with presidential campaign announcement on freezing Minneapolis afternoon from Des Moines Register
- 3:49 p.m.: Chelsea routed 6-0 by Man City for biggest loss in 28 years from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:40 p.m.: Shutdown chance looms as wall negotiations continue from WQAD
- 3:27 p.m.: No. 6 Mississippi St. pulls away late, beats Tennessee 91-63 from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:26 p.m.: Israel says woman's slaying near Jerusalem 'nationalistic' from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:24 p.m.: Onyenwere paces UCLA women to 100-90 win over No. 17 Utah from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:04 p.m.: Sen. Amy Klobuchar enters presidential race from WQAD
- 3:00 p.m.: The 25 cities with the most single parents from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:49 p.m.: Commander says officers were in a study, not babysitting from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:31 p.m.: UPDATE: 30 Lanes Bowling building sustains significant damage, no injuries reported from KWQC
- 2:28 p.m.: Iowa sees successes in opioid crisis while Illinois lays out plans from WQAD
- 2:13 p.m.: Shira Black from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:46 p.m.: Applying for a job you're not qualified for? You could get in trouble under a proposed Iowa law. from Des Moines Register
- 1:35 p.m.: Monster Sewing from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:21 p.m.: Federal Judge Declines To Ban Census Citizenship Question from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:16 p.m.: Warren takes on Trump, says he may not be 'free' in 2020 from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:13 p.m.: Video shows mountain lion chase deer into backyard pool of California home from WQAD
- 1:01 p.m.: Last historic clock tower tour at Arsenal for the season from KWQC
- 1:00 p.m.: 17 fictional characters with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:59 p.m.: Lille maintains Champions League push with win at Guingamp from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:56 p.m.: Pete Buttigieg, the youngest Democratic presidential candidate, says it's time for the ‘newer generation' to lead from Des Moines Register
- 12:29 p.m.: Arizona couple's lawsuit says police used stun gun 11 times from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:28 p.m.: The Latest: Charges: Suspect didn't know police were at door from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:24 p.m.: Memorial set for Nashville rock musician killed in robbery from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:19 p.m.: Finnish report: Some troops helped to kill Jews in WWII from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:11 p.m.: Elizabeth Warren to host round-table discussion in Davenport from WQAD
- 12:00 p.m.: FDA alerts more doctors of rare cancer with breast implants from KWQC
- 12:00 p.m.: Winter Storm Arrives in the QCA Monday into Tuesday. from KWQC
- 12:00 p.m.: 17 wacky breeds to watch at the Westminster Dog Show from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 p.m.: Joy of decluttering: 'Tidying Up' trend benefits Q-C resale shops from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:58 a.m.: NASCAR tosses car chiefs for 3 drivers before Daytona 500 from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:54 a.m.: 9 hurt when DUI suspect drives onto sidewalk in California from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:48 a.m.: Cash Course: Opening an ABLE account for a child with disabilities from Quad-City Times
- 11:29 a.m.: En-Nesyri scores hat trick as Leganes beats Betis in Spain from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:25 a.m.: Trump's Afghan envoy intensifies peace efforts with Taliban from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:20 a.m.: Study says soccer stadium noise could impact Music Hall from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:19 a.m.: Berlin police investigate reported assault of Syrian girls from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:17 a.m.: Man who spent six weeks in coma returns home to celebrate Christmas in February from WQAD
- 11:12 a.m.: Lawyer for National Enquirer’s CEO denies the tabloid extorted Jeff Bezos from WQAD
- 10:59 a.m.: Egypt's el- Sisi elected new chairman of African Union from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:45 a.m.: For years, Margo Price stopped thinking of 'success like this.' Now, she's up for a Grammy from Quad-City Times
- 10:27 a.m.: Missouri River reservoirs ready to handle floodwaters from Quad-City Times
- 10:13 a.m.: The Latest: Northam not calling for others' resignations from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: What are the best frozen chicken nuggets? Store brands put to test from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:58 a.m.: El Paso wall doesn't mean walls are the answer, locals say from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:52 a.m.: Geisenberger closes in on another World Cup overall title from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:50 a.m.: Liberals eye 2020 takeover of Wisconsin Supreme Court from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:50 a.m.: A fresh round of snow likely Sunday from WQAD
- 9:28 a.m.: Nantes fans say final goodbye to Sala on day of mourning from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:28 a.m.: Bankrupt South Texas beef processor sold from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:15 a.m.: From Henry VIII to Harry and Meghan: How the royals' rules on divorce have evolved from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:00 a.m.: Biz Bytes: Family Resources to host wine tasting event at Biaggi's from Quad-City Times
- 8:27 a.m.: Connecticut WWII-era newspapers offer view of black life from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:25 a.m.: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar expected to join 2020 Dem race from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:44 a.m.: Iran FM visits Lebanon, offers support for new government from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:41 a.m.: Iowa boy tortured, couple charged from KWQC
- 7:41 a.m.: Iowa chase reaches 100 mph in blizzard-like conditions from KWQC
- 7:39 a.m.: Scientists hope DNA in water could be way to save rare fish from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:26 a.m.: Local employers, workers weigh effect of minimum wage increase from State Journal-Register
- 7:24 a.m.: Millennials and market saturation raise doubts about new casino push from State Journal-Register
- 7:00 a.m.: Vonn wins bronze medal in the final race of her career from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:30 a.m.: Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries published today from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:29 a.m.: South Korea, US sign cost-sharing deal for American troops from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:28 a.m.: Lindsey Vonn has won the bronze medal in the world championship downhill in the final race of her skiing career from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:55 a.m.: African leaders unveil statue of Ethiopia's last emperor from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:51 a.m.: The Latest: Stuhec pushes Vonn down to 2nd place from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:43 a.m.: Chimps use branch to make ladder, escape Belfast Zoo from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:39 a.m.: The Latest: Warren brings her populist message to campaign from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:35 a.m.: Lindsey Vonn has completed the last run of her ski racing career from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:11 a.m.: Right-wingers rally in Madrid, demand Socialist PM resign from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:04 a.m.: Crash victim says Prince Philip is right to give up driving from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:21 a.m.: After heavy snowfall, skies clearing for Vonn's last race from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:15 a.m.: Seoul: US, NKorea officials to meet in Asia ahead of summit from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:41 a.m.: Crews respond to fire at 30 Lanes Bowling Alley in Davenport from KWQC
- 2:35 a.m.: Chasson Randle's NBA action from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:05 a.m.: Officials: Iowa sees higher-quality meth, increased drug use from Quad-City Times
- 12:05 a.m.: Tri-state region draws anglers for year-round trout fishing from Quad-City Times
- 12:00 a.m.: Quad-Cities housing market report for Jan. 1 - Jan. 31, 2019 from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Editorial: Take minimum wage hike off fast track from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: Complex questions puzzle a simple man from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: Wall chant a con, taxpayers will pay from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Shock and awe and Stone from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Minimum wage: Give Illinois businesses a fighting chance from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Power politics exact steep price from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Cyber attacks serious threat to US from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Take the Trivia Quiz from Argus/Dispatch
February 9, 2019
- 11:41 p.m.: Customized tricycles provide children with disabilities new mobility from KWQC
- 11:41 p.m.: Proposed law to ban cellphones while driving moves forward in Iowa from KWQC
- 11:11 p.m.: Newly released dashcam video shows officer-involved shooting that killed former Clinton man from KWQC
- 11:10 p.m.: No. 2 Duke stuns No. 3 Virginia with early 3s, holds on from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:07 p.m.: Clarke leads No. 4 Gonzaga over Saint Mary's 94-46 from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:49 p.m.: Westminster pooches from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:44 p.m.: Clippers rally from 28 down, beat Celtics 123-112 from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:44 p.m.: 2 dead, 3 in critical condition from Texas house fire from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:31 p.m.: Benefit held in Goose Lake for Clinton Fire's Hosette and Cain Family from KWQC
- 9:26 p.m.: Powell scores 22 to carry Seton Hall past Creighton 63-58 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:24 p.m.: Davis scores 29 to lead Charlotte over UAB 69-62 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:24 p.m.: Love scores 17 to lift Wright St. past Detroit Mercy 83-60 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:24 p.m.: Brown scores 26 to lift Bradley past Indiana St. 96-67 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:23 p.m.: Flyers beats Ducks 6-2 for 9th victory in 10 games from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:22 p.m.: Miller carries Alabama A&M over Mississippi Valley St. 78-63 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:22 p.m.: Magee scores 30, lifts Wofford over Western Carolina 83-56 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:08 p.m.: Illini freshman makes brother's trip memorable from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:30 p.m.: Hungry Hobo hoops scoreboard from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:28 p.m.: Car hits person on cross walk in Davenport from WQAD
- 8:24 p.m.: Parker returns to Chicago with Wizards from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:22 p.m.: Duda, Rosales invited by Twins to spring training from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:22 p.m.: Grambling State uses big second half to beat Southern from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:19 p.m.: Northwestern at Iowa from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:40 p.m.: Feds investigating shooting death of black man at mall from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:38 p.m.: Pearson with 17, Texas St. beats Coastal Carolina 65-57 from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:37 p.m.: Darrington lifts Toledo over Bowling Green 78-71 from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:30 p.m.: Annawan's streaks stopped in regional final from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:11 p.m.: More snow in forecast for Quad-Cities from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:11 p.m.: More snow in forecast for Quad-Cities from Quad-City Times
- 7:09 p.m.: Serbian water polo team attacked in Croatia from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:07 p.m.: Black Virginia voters feel betrayed, left in no-win scenario from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:30 p.m.: Lewis carries Presbyterian over Gardner-Webb 103-101 in OT from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:29 p.m.: Northeastern shuts out Elon in OT, wins 72-60 from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:26 p.m.: Moretti leads No. 18 Texas Tech past Oklahoma 66-54 from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:23 p.m.: 5 year old Alpha boy brings first library to the village called “Logan’s Little Library” from WQAD
- 6:21 p.m.: Target updates app after TV station reveals pricing jump from KWQC
- 6:05 p.m.: Cory Booker spreads upbeat 'we’re all in this together' message in his first Iowa caucus campaign swing from Des Moines Register
- 6:02 p.m.: Photos: Cory Booker brings his campaign to downtown Des Moines from Des Moines Register
- 6:01 p.m.: Video shows boy screaming that he needs to use bathroom from Quad-City Times
- 6:01 p.m.: Video shows boy screaming that he needs to use bathroom from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:44 p.m.: Harrison Burton wins ARCA race in Daytona debut from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:43 p.m.: Freshman duo leads South Carolina to 77-65 win over Arkansas from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:03 p.m.: HUD gives over $125 million to combat homelessness in Iowa and Illinois from WQAD
- 5:00 p.m.: Q-C drama queen bakes passion into her desserts from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:37 p.m.: Bingo brawl at Canadian nursing home prompts police response from WQAD
- 4:29 p.m.: Sabres' power play, Ullmark spark 3-1 win over Red Wings from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:23 p.m.: Election Day is now a paid holiday in this Ohio city from WQAD
- 4:09 p.m.: TCU rides big first-half run to upset at No. 17 Iowa State from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:00 p.m.: Arsenal Digest: Command Sgt. Maj. Johnson retires from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:00 p.m.: 11 actresses who are also British dames from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:54 p.m.: William W. Rock from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:52 p.m.: Matthew Allen Coon from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:45 p.m.: Bowman scores 23 to carry Miami (Ohio) past Ohio 79-59 from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:30 p.m.: Public pays growing tab for state harassment deals from Quad-City Times
- 2:39 p.m.: North Scott Rotary, Mississippi Bend Trykes, send 19 kids off with new wheels from Quad-City Times
- 2:37 p.m.: Elizabeth Warren kicks off presidential bid with challenge to super wealthy — and other Democrats from WQAD
- 2:31 p.m.: Texas grandma uses child's scooter to fight off masked men from KWQC
- 2:28 p.m.: Sildaru, Blunck win gold in ski halfpipe at worlds in Utah from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:26 p.m.: Win it for Vivi! Whiskey the whippet revs up for Westminster from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:55 p.m.: Gray scores as Watford beats Everton 1-0 on Silva's return from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:54 p.m.: Cardiff beats Southampton 2-1 after emotional week from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:31 p.m.: Boil order lifted for the city of Mt. Carroll, Ill. from KWQC
- 1:12 p.m.: Calls mount for Virginia lieutenant governor's resignation from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:11 p.m.: Losing climate change race a 'disaster for Africa,' UN says from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:10 p.m.: Mount Carroll issues boil notice from WQAD
- 1:10 p.m.: Companies help Iowa library put soaked books in deep freeze from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:10 p.m.: Companies help Iowa library put soaked books in deep freeze from Quad-City Times
- 1:00 p.m.: Quad-City Scouts welcome first all-girl troop from Quad-City Times
- 12:58 p.m.: Vonn to go 'full throttle' in last race of her career from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:55 p.m.: Woman acquitted of blasphemy still can't leave Pakistan from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:52 p.m.: 42nd annual Home Show QCA is this weekend! from KWQC
- 12:49 p.m.: A 6-year-old girl with cancer is fulfilling her dream of becoming a police officer from WQAD
- 12:47 p.m.: Waterloo confronts list's label as worst area to be black from Quad-City Times
- 12:45 p.m.: Iowa library welcomes stray kitten as official pet from Quad-City Times
- 12:34 p.m.: Dixon officer who stopped school shooting named Citizen of the Year from WQAD
- 12:30 p.m.: K-12 funding boost likely to clear first hurdle from Quad-City Times
- 12:21 p.m.: Two cats, one dog killed in Wapello mobile home fire from KWQC
- 12:13 p.m.: The Latest: Virginia's governor to focus on racial equity from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:11 p.m.: Iowa chase reaches 100 mph in blizzard-like conditions from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:11 p.m.: Iowa chase reaches 100 mph in blizzard-like conditions from Quad-City Times
- 12:10 p.m.: 7 get life in prison for Tunisia's 2015 terror attacks from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:09 p.m.: Fire chief wants changes in wake of Las Vegas mass shooting from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 p.m.: Enjoy 'A Midwinter Night’s Dream': Junior Board's Mardi Gras Charity Ball is March 2 from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:42 a.m.: Real Madrid wins Madrid derby and rises back to 2nd from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:33 a.m.: Midwest farmers going bankrupt from WQAD
- 11:30 a.m.: Community leaders tout new development in Davenport's Hilltop Campus Village from Quad-City Times
- 10:58 a.m.: Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion law from taking effect from WQAD
- 10:28 a.m.: Trial date set for man charged with dismembering boy from WQAD
- 10:08 a.m.: Exoneree Band to headline Innocence Project fundraiser from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:36 a.m.: Court overturns murder conviction over hypnosis issue from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:19 a.m.: Church invites public to presentation on racism from Quad-City Times
- 9:00 a.m.: Is Kyler Murray tall enough to play QB in the NFL? from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:00 a.m.: Apps and devices –– some free –– help parents monitor teens’ driving habits from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:51 a.m.: More states adopting gun-seizure laws after Parkland tragedy from KWQC
- 8:40 a.m.: French yellow vest protester sustains hand injury in Paris from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:36 a.m.: Lights! River! Action from WVIK
- 8:15 a.m.: Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:10 a.m.: Ukrainian president vows to push for EU, NATO membership from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:00 a.m.: 'It is like Tinder, but with dogs.' A look at some of this week's weirdest news from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:22 a.m.: Israel arrests Palestinian suspect in teenager's killing from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:11 a.m.: Leader of new climate panel talks of need for 'bold action' from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:08 a.m.: Rising British rapper Cadet killed in late-night car crash from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 a.m.: Photos: Interstate 74 Bridge Construction update from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:55 a.m.: Armenia sends mine-clearing experts, doctors to Syria from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:46 a.m.: The Latest: Svindal completes final run of career from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:30 a.m.: Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries published today from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:01 a.m.: Planned Parenthood of Illinois offering free birth control from KWQC
- 6:01 a.m.: Iowan sentenced for birthday bank heist from KWQC
- 6:01 a.m.: Officers searched hours before finding hunter's body from KWQC
- 6:00 a.m.: Don’t Forget — 10 Valentine’s Day Gifts For That Special Someone from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:48 a.m.: UK paper reveals abuse claims against tycoon Philip Green from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:43 a.m.: Pritzker: Illinois budget deficit higher than estimated from State Journal-Register
- 5:30 a.m.: Today In History, Feb. 9: "Ed Sullivan Show" from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:30 a.m.: Today's Birthdays, Feb. 9: Mia Farrow from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:21 a.m.: The Latest: Family hopes woman in Turkey rubble may be alive from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:01 a.m.: Dixon Police Officer Mark Dallas honored with Medal of Valor award from KWQC
- 4:59 a.m.: Thailand puzzles over political surprises from royals from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:59 a.m.: West China blizzards kill thousands of herd animals from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:57 a.m.: American Kaufman up by 2 into final round of LPGA's Vic Open from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:20 a.m.: UK scraps Brexit ferry deal with firm that has no ships from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:33 a.m.: Pelicans balancing Davis' playing time with future concerns from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:24 a.m.: US refiner Citgo emerges as key to Venezuela's power battle from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:24 a.m.: US refiner Citgo emerges as key to Venezuela's power battle from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:05 a.m.: Milwaukee takes home win streak into matchup with Orlando from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:05 a.m.: Harden leads Houston into matchup with Oklahoma City from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:05 a.m.: Boston and Los Angeles to meet in cross-conference matchup from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:05 a.m.: Washington takes on Chicago, seeks to break 3-game skid from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:05 a.m.: Love, Cavaliers to face Pacers in Indianapolis from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:05 a.m.: Atlanta faces Charlotte on home skid from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:05 a.m.: Davis leads New Orleans into matchup with Memphis from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:05 a.m.: Japan's Kihira rallies for ladies' title at Four Continents from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:55 a.m.: Untraded Davis scores 32, Pelicans beat Wolves, 122-117 from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:53 a.m.: Vatican ex-doctrine chief pens manifesto amid pope criticism from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:05 a.m.: Iowa library welcomes stray kitten as official pet from Quad-City Times
- 12:05 a.m.: Waterloo confronts list's label as worst area to be black from Quad-City Times
- 12:00 a.m.: Cheers & Jeers from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: Why US needs more independent voters from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: A brief history of US-Mexico 'wall' from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: TSA officers thank Q-C for its support from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Letter: Democrat must overcome Pelosi anchor from Argus/Dispatch
February 8, 2019
- 10:40 p.m.: Night to Shine in the Quad Cities from KWQC
- 10:31 p.m.: Booker urges activists, leaders to heed social justice call from Quad-City Times
- 10:19 p.m.: Hervey helpd Peoria top Storm from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:17 p.m.: Journalists honored at 2019 Iowa Newspaper Association event from Quad-City Times
- 10:15 p.m.: Voss the boss as Rocks rally past Quincy from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 p.m.: Prom is a 'heart-warming experience': Hundreds in the Q-C get their Night To Shine from Quad-City Times
- 9:56 p.m.: Night To Shine bigger than ever brings joy to hundreds at TaxSlayer Center from Quad-City Times
- 9:45 p.m.: Regional title 'bittersweet' for Alleman in topping Rams, Hatch from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:40 p.m.: Photos: Pete Buttigieg addresses Iowans in Ankeny from Des Moines Register
- 9:37 p.m.: Pete Buttigieg addresses Iowans in Ankeny from Des Moines Register
- 9:30 p.m.: Benefit for the Clinton Fire Dept. to be held on Saturday from KWQC
- 9:30 p.m.: Moline football coach Mike Morrissey resigns from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:15 p.m.: Photos: Quincy at Rock Island from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:00 p.m.: Streaking Illini set for Rutgers from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:00 p.m.: Millikin at Augustana from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:57 p.m.: Relatives plan to sue after police kill man at wrong address from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:20 p.m.: El Paso Zoo lets you name a cockroach after your ex, watch it get eaten from KWQC
- 8:09 p.m.: NY gov raps Amazon critics amid report company's rethinking from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:08 p.m.: Jayhawks' Lagerald Vick takes personal leave of absence from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:00 p.m.: Sen. Brown calls for 'pro-family' workplace in New Hampshire from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:00 p.m.: Travel dilemmas: How I got a hotel refund from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:53 p.m.: Snowbound California guests freed after 5 days at lodge from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:10 p.m.: 'Big Little Lies' adds superfan Meryl Streep in new season from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Lane McKinley from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Cyril White from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Bessie Dell from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Eloise Currier from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Carol Thompson from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: William Bahnks from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Betty Forney from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Della Flider from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Gerald De Loose from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Funerals for Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:51 p.m.: Zoo prepares to say goodbye to country's oldest giraffe, Patches from KWQC
- 6:37 p.m.: Police chief brought to tears while swearing in 6-year-old girl with cancer from WQAD
- 6:31 p.m.: Bob Pifkin from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:30 p.m.: Explore Point Nemo, one of the remotest places on Earth from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:22 p.m.: Son arrested after dead mother’s burned body found in closet of New York home from WQAD
- 6:18 p.m.: Caregiver arrested after mentally disabled woman gives birth in Florida group home from WQAD
- 6:15 p.m.: Indiana girl who hosted her own ‘FUNeral’ dies of cancer at 17 from WQAD
- 6:15 p.m.: Iowa expands medical uses for CBD oil from Quad-City Times
- 6:12 p.m.: Juvenile owner charged after dog found with electrical cord wrapped around muzzle from WQAD
- 6:10 p.m.: O'Rourke to lead anti-wall march during Trump Texas rally from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:02 p.m.: Salon offers free hair and makeup to those going to “A Night to Shine” from WQAD
- 6:02 p.m.: Minimum wage hike necessitates higher wages for skilled workers, groups say from WQAD
- 6:02 p.m.: Cory Booker talks jobs, health care in Waterloo from Quad-City Times
- 6:00 p.m.: Reynolds: Late-term abortion legislation ‘unconscionable’ from Quad-City Times
- 6:00 p.m.: How many falls and ER visits happened during this icy week? from Quad-City Times
- 5:43 p.m.: Iowa lawmakers trying to make cellphone use hands-free while driving from WQAD
- 5:38 p.m.: New Hampshire court upholds women's topless conviction from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:36 p.m.: For Amazon, it's business as usual despite CEO drama from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:36 p.m.: Reckoning time: Trump checks in for another medical checkup from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:35 p.m.: Kentucky candidate denied Trump nickname on 2019 ballot from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:20 p.m.: UPDATE: Due to weather, intermittent closures will continue on I-74 from KWQC
- 5:20 p.m.: Movie reviews with Linda Cook from KWQC
- 5:18 p.m.: Iowan sentenced for birthday bank heist from Quad-City Times
- 5:15 p.m.: Pleasant Valley students in wheelchairs cast aside at concert; school officials apologize from Quad-City Times
- 5:12 p.m.: Harvard denies claims in suits from fraternities, sororities from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:11 p.m.: Border Patrol rescues 5 in Texas near where caravan waits from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:11 p.m.: After weather delay, search resumes for South Dakota girl from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:09 p.m.: Pete Buttigieg in Iowa, Feb. 8, 2019 from Des Moines Register
- 5:00 p.m.: Alleman High School senior earns appointment to West Point from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:00 p.m.: Bees can do basic math, scientists say from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:57 p.m.: Deputy: Officers searched hours before finding hunter's body from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:57 p.m.: Deputy: Officers searched hours before finding hunter's body from Quad-City Times
- 4:55 p.m.: Illinois may make gun buyers show their social media accounts to police to get a gun license from WQAD
- 4:53 p.m.: Protest highway shutdown lawsuit claims include extortion from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:53 p.m.: Protest highway shutdown lawsuit claims include extortion from Quad-City Times
- 4:52 p.m.: Arizona health facility rape spurs video surveillance push from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:45 p.m.: Another byproduct of this extreme cold: ghost apples from WQAD
- 4:44 p.m.: Brilliant Brandt fires Leverkusen to 5-1 rout of Mainz from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:41 p.m.: Davenport man building cannon injured by exploding gunpowder from KWQC
- 4:20 p.m.: $10,000 Reward for Tips About a Moline Crime from WVIK
- 4:15 p.m.: Gun Found At Local Elementary School from WVIK
- 4:10 p.m.: Marshalls, Big Lots coming to Moline from KWQC
- 4:10 p.m.: Auto Industry trends from Motor Trend from KWQC
- 4:10 p.m.: 6-year-old with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer from KWQC
- 4:04 p.m.: Today is National Iowa Day- whats so special about the Hawkeye State? from WQAD
- 4:00 p.m.: What's in the Green New Deal? The Democrats' resolution, explained from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:48 p.m.: Dixon man faces theft charges amid scam investigation from WQAD
- 3:44 p.m.: 6-year-old with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:31 p.m.: Illinois budget deficit higher than estimated, governor says from WQAD
- 3:30 p.m.: Madigan pitches minimum wage hike to party faithful from Capitol Fax
- 3:30 p.m.: Iowa's school administrators lobbying to extend school tax from Quad-City Times
- 3:27 p.m.: Green energy group announces plan to move Illinois toward 100 percent renewable energy from State Journal-Register
- 3:20 p.m.: *** UPDATED x1 *** Governor’s office expresses frustration over Sterigenics issue from Capitol Fax
- 3:13 p.m.: Camera catches casual Clinton criminal collecting cash from WQAD
- 3:07 p.m.: Retailers are shopping for ways to get rid of checkout lines from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:00 p.m.: Eldridge utility crew equipped with defibrillators from Quad-City Times
- 3:00 p.m.: Quad-City retailers re-upping their salt supplies from Quad-City Times
- 3:00 p.m.: Here are 14 things to know about the 2019 Grammy Awards from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:00 p.m.: More than 600 attend 6th Develop with Deere from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:43 p.m.: Apprenticeships available to young Quad Cities artists from WQAD
- 2:33 p.m.: Question of the day from Capitol Fax
- 2:27 p.m.: Budenholzer, Malone finding their way to the All-Star Game from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:26 p.m.: 2 big payouts may endanger New Jersey's post-Sandy dune work from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:26 p.m.: 2 Boston men indicted on gun and drug charges in Vermont from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:26 p.m.: UN to host informal meeting of Cyprus' rival leaders from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:25 p.m.: For Chloe Kim, another title, taste of things to come from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:24 p.m.: Man found guilty of murder in shooting, mutilation of friend from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:23 p.m.: Errors cause judge to throw out Georgia election a 2nd time from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:12 p.m.: Iowa APME awards for 2018 contest from Quad-City Times
- 2:04 p.m.: Feb. 28 blood drive set in Aledo from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:00 p.m.: These dog breeds have never won the Westminster Kennel Club dog show from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:57 p.m.: Hoover scholarship will give over $50,000 to Iowa high school juniors from WQAD
- 1:57 p.m.: National Enquirer Is Investigating Claims It Blackmailed Jeff Bezos from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:56 p.m.: *** UPDATED x1 - Preckwinkle supports *** Pritzker calls Amazon after company balks at NYC from Capitol Fax
- 1:56 p.m.: Greece's parliament approves measure for Macedonia to join NATO, ending decades-old dispute from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:50 p.m.: Scientists weigh in on if drinking beer before or after wine helps with hangovers from KWQC
- 1:50 p.m.: SLIDESHOW: TV6 viewers submit their ice-covered photos from KWQC
- 1:30 p.m.: Car and train collide in Davenport from Quad-City Times
- 1:23 p.m.: Berdych saves 2 match points on way to Montpellier semis from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:21 p.m.: Genesis treats 13 patients due to falls in the Quad Cities from KWQC
- 1:19 p.m.: Correction: Sears-Survival story from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:16 p.m.: Becoming An American: Jose Molina from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:15 p.m.: Landlords file suit against Iowa officer for false arrest from Quad-City Times
- 1:14 p.m.: First bill emerges this year to legalize marijuana in Illinois from State Journal-Register
- 1:14 p.m.: Private islands that are actually for sale from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:00 p.m.: Thousands who attended New Orleans protest raised $57, 000 from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:00 p.m.: Chad Michael Murray Joins 'Riverdale' as the Leader of the Cult-Like Farm from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:00 p.m.: Scott County summit spotlights economic development from Quad-City Times
- 1:00 p.m.: The 25 cities investing the most in new housing from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:58 p.m.: Rep. Guzzardi rips Ald. Moreno for mailer from Capitol Fax
- 12:54 p.m.: Scientists say bees can do basic math from WQAD
- 12:49 p.m.: The Latest: Booker stresses social justice in Iowa stop from Quad-City Times
- 12:40 p.m.: Five juveniles arrested and charged after 24-year-old is killed from KWQC
- 12:40 p.m.: Dubuque city officials: taxpayers paying too much for 911 services from KWQC
- 12:40 p.m.: 1-year-old shot in the head while in backseat of car in Chicago from KWQC
- 12:34 p.m.: Is Iowa to blame for this town's 'desperately needed' $9 million housing project sitting unfinished and empty? from Des Moines Register
- 12:30 p.m.: Who's news: Paul Castro from Quad-City Times
- 12:30 p.m.: Zoo will name cockroach after your ex and feed it to meerkat for Valentine's Day from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:26 p.m.: The boiling water challenge is sending people to the hospital from WQAD
- 12:24 p.m.: This snow forecast is making the rounds. Read this before you share it. from WQAD
- 12:15 p.m.: Grant Woods won't seek Arizona Senate seat from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:14 p.m.: High hopes as Milwaukee Brewers begin spring training from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:14 p.m.: Stone says he should be free to speak in Russia probe case from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:13 p.m.: Pro-Whitmer group to pay $37K fine to resolve ad complaint from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:12 p.m.: Details from Central African Republic rebel deal released from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:03 p.m.: Snowfall still on track for Sunday… Find out how much… More active next week from WQAD
- 12:01 p.m.: Minimum wage odds and ends from Capitol Fax
- 12:00 p.m.: US officer at border crossing shoots driver going to Mexico from KWQC
- 12:00 p.m.: UPDATE: Man cited after trying to beat an oncoming train in Davenport from KWQC
- 12:00 p.m.: Noon update: Sunny, breezy this afternoon from Quad-City Times
- 11:45 a.m.: Rock Island Supper Club closes its doors from Quad-City Times
- 11:38 a.m.: Catholic Care Packs helping Q-C homeless from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:36 a.m.: CitiBus rider finds gun near Davenport elementary school from WQAD
- 11:35 a.m.: Davenport police investigating car, train crash from Quad-City Times
- 11:30 a.m.: MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Lego Movie 2,' 'What Men Want' & 'Cold Pursuit' from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:30 a.m.: Photos: Remembering Albert Finney, 1936-2019 from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:29 a.m.: Bakery reconsiders helping fund retreat after racist emails from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:27 a.m.: Baby shot, critically wounded in parked car in Chicago from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:17 a.m.: Former teacher gets 11 years in prison for child porn from Quad-City Times
- 11:08 a.m.: Trump's monetary policy vindicated from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:05 a.m.: Police: Driver crashes while trying to outrun train in Davenport from WQAD
- 11:02 a.m.: Krupa denies new allegations through attorney from Capitol Fax
- 11:00 a.m.: Man City coach Guardiola confused over Mendy's whereabouts from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:00 a.m.: Photos: Here's what 10 feet of snow looks like from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:59 a.m.: Boston Marathon survivor struck by car won't run this year from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:58 a.m.: 'The View' host Joy Behar silent on old use of blackface from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:52 a.m.: Mom holds gender reveal party for 20-year-old transgender son from WQAD
- 10:50 a.m.: Iowa State Patrol trooper catches driver going 96mph on ice covered road from KWQC
- 10:43 a.m.: Body of woman found in a suitcase in Connecticut identified from WQAD
- 10:28 a.m.: Delta, Coke blasted over ‘creepy’ new napkins from WQAD
- 10:20 a.m.: An auto show in downtown Davenport offers a fun cold weather escape from KWQC
- 10:20 a.m.: 1.7 million vehicles recalled to replace Takata airbag inflators from KWQC
- 10:20 a.m.: Gun found on Adams Elementary School property from KWQC
- 10:20 a.m.: Apple Rolls Out Fix For Group FaceTime Eavesdropping Bug from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:15 a.m.: Supporters of immigrant rally outside Hartford ICE office from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:14 a.m.: The Latest: Death toll in Istanbul building collapse now 15 from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:14 a.m.: Under the Dome Podcast: Minimum wage halfway there, marijuana from State Journal-Register
- 10:04 a.m.: New EU measures threaten to complicate Nord Stream pipeline from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: A shot in a pill? Pea-sized invention delivers medicine from inside the stomach from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: Game review: Resident Evil 2: compelling, bloody remake of one of the scariest games ever made from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:54 a.m.: Baby shot, critically wounded in parked car in Chicago from WQAD
- 9:52 a.m.: Rock Island Supper Club closes, board member steps down from WQAD
- 9:50 a.m.: All New Jersey Public Schools Will Soon Have Silent Panic Alarms from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:45 a.m.: Finnish basic income trial: creates happiness, but not jobs from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:44 a.m.: 15 al-Shabab extremists killed in US airstrikes in Somalia from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:41 a.m.: Trump's counselor claims woman assaulted her at restaurant from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:32 a.m.: Former teacher gets probation in sex exploitation case from WQAD
- 9:21 a.m.: The Latest: Whitaker says he has 'not interfered in any way' from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:20 a.m.: Amid cutbacks elsewhere, Ford to invest $1 billion in Chicago-area plants from Capitol Fax
- 9:11 a.m.: Russian actor, stage director Sergei Yursky dies at 83 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:10 a.m.: More international students on campus at Eastern Illinois from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:10 a.m.: Former Rep. Dingell, US's longest-serving lawmaker, dies from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:08 a.m.: Friday, February 8, 2019 from WVIK
- 9:07 a.m.: Former teacher gets probation in sex exploitation case from Quad-City Times
- 9:00 a.m.: Schnucks to open downtown Moline pharmacy from Quad-City Times
- 9:00 a.m.: Some summer camps try to better support transgender campers from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:00 a.m.: Here's where you can find the pizza capitals of America from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:40 a.m.: Automakers recall 1.7 million cars with fatal airbags from KWQC
- 8:39 a.m.: Assault charge dropped against Alabama's Deionte Thompson from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:37 a.m.: British actor Albert Finney dies at 82 from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:34 a.m.: Illinois Supreme Court ruling revives Alan Beaman lawsuit from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:21 a.m.: Texas grandma uses child's scooter to fight off masked men from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:17 a.m.: 'Beloved' Moline turkey shot, killed by arrow from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:16 a.m.: Baby shot, critically wounded in parked car in Chicago from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:15 a.m.: Teddy Greenstein: 'He said that?' Zion floored by Pippen calling him best NBA prospect since Jordan from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:10 a.m.: WATCH LIVE: Democrats to press Whitaker in his 1st testimony to Congress from KWQC
- 8:10 a.m.: Cat nearly freezes to death, survives from KWQC
- 8:10 a.m.: Police release video of apologetic robber in Clinton from KWQC
- 8:10 a.m.: Salt supply is a popular commodity throughout the Quad Cities from KWQC
- 8:00 a.m.: Make your own sweets this Valentine’s Day from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:59 a.m.: Lawmakers Introduce Bills To Allow Transgender Service Members from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:40 a.m.: East-central Iowa farmer hurt, house leveled in explosion from KWQC
- 7:40 a.m.: 10 have died in fire at soccer training facility in Brazil from KWQC
- 7:40 a.m.: Ice Melt: A Hot Item from KWQC
- 7:39 a.m.: Man charged in $5M gold heist, reward offered for capture from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:38 a.m.: Automakers recall 1.7 million cars with fatal airbags from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:38 a.m.: Sala's last goal and last assist typified him as a player from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:38 a.m.: Dancing with GMQC: Corn hats and “shake your booty!” from WQAD
- 7:35 a.m.: Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion clinic law from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:26 a.m.: Littleton Dam removal may create hazardous ice conditions from Quad-City Times
- 7:24 a.m.: Ice jams cause flooding along the Rock and Wapsi Rivers from WQAD
- 7:17 a.m.: 10 killed, 3 injured as fire tears through Brazilian soccer team complex from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:03 a.m.: Top US envoy returns to South Korea after North Korea visit from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:03 a.m.: Kosovo: Serbia not recognizing its borders threatens peace from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:30 a.m.: Quad-Cities neighbors: Obituaries published today from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:29 a.m.: New Zealander freed after arrest in Kenya, near Somalia from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:28 a.m.: Rights group: Egypt executes 3 Islamists tortured to confess from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:09 a.m.: AP Exclusive: George Michael's art collection up for auction from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:00 a.m.: Sen. Elizabeth Warren to visit Davenport Sunday from KWQC
- 6:00 a.m.: Laughter? Check. Tears? Check. Inspiration? Chekhov.: “Stupid F---ing Bird” at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre through February 10 from River Cities’ Reader
- 5:45 a.m.: Weather conditions may delay your delivery today. Carriers will deliver as weather permits. from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:43 a.m.: Illinois Senate approves minimum wage increase from State Journal-Register
- 5:30 a.m.: Rick's Six: Wind chills, school delays, rising rivers, iron workers, and auto show from Quad-City Times
- 5:28 a.m.: Ohio region reels from series of police deaths from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:28 a.m.: Fire at Brazilian soccer team complex leaves 10 dead, 3 hurt from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:25 a.m.: Trial delayed for man accused of killing grandmother from Quad-City Times
- 4:54 a.m.: France: Italy ambassador recall is an important warning from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:51 a.m.: Woman sentenced to prison for stealing from grandmother from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:51 a.m.: 10 Things to Know for Today from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:50 a.m.: Quad City Regional Auto Show fills Davenport’s RiverCenter from WQAD
- 4:46 a.m.: Swedes arrest man tied to return of stolen royal jewels from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:42 a.m.: Work begins on southeast Chicago industrial development from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:30 a.m.: FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A look back at prep sports from 5 years ago this week from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:28 a.m.: Some schools are delaying the start of classes today because of the weather from Quad-City Times
- 3:29 a.m.: Former Polish prime minister Jan Olszewski dies at 88 from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:27 a.m.: Russia's Paralympic doping suspension lifted from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:27 a.m.: 5 people killed in house fire in western Germany from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:23 a.m.: 700 evacuated from New Zealand town as wildfire threatens from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:22 a.m.: Ghana media: 6 arrested in journalist's killing from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:15 a.m.: Pole facing treason charge in Indonesia alleges prison abuse from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:33 a.m.: Pilots at Taiwanese liner strike during Lunar New Year rush from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:28 a.m.: Royals' roles in politics vary, but few join electoral fray from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:00 a.m.: Booker taking 2020 campaign, call for social justice to Iowa from KWQC
- 1:44 a.m.: Zhou, Tennell lead after short programs at Four Continents from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:28 a.m.: What's in a Tokyo 2020 medal? Old phones, discarded cameras from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:25 a.m.: Suspect in 4 Nevada killings in Carson City court Friday from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:57 a.m.: Asian stocks fall after Trump says no plans for Xi meeting from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:56 a.m.: AP FACT CHECK: Trump plays on immigration myths from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:53 a.m.: After day of drama, Whitaker prepares to face Congress from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:50 a.m.: Bohannon clutch down the stretch as Iowa gets road win at Indiana from KWQC
- 12:15 a.m.: In or out of the House, John Dingell was at home on Twitter from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Presidential candidate forums will be held at St. Ambrose from Quad-City Times
- 12:00 a.m.: Editorial: Candor from comptroller from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:00 a.m.: Facebook sins now include preying on teens from Argus/Dispatch
February 7, 2019
- 11:41 p.m.: Queen's 3 caps NM State's rally over Bakersfield in OT from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:38 p.m.: McDonald rallies Arizona women past Washington 69-59 from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:29 p.m.: Bohannon's late run helps No. 20 Iowa hold off Indiana 77-72 from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:16 p.m.: Meet the candidates for Davenport Schools superintendent from WQAD
- 10:54 p.m.: Proposal for uniform admissions standards ignites controversy from State Journal-Register
- 10:51 p.m.: Sherrard resident wins national grant competition for female entrepreneurs from KWQC
- 10:29 p.m.: Gustafson's 41 leads No. 16 Iowa women past No. 23 Spartans from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:28 p.m.: Parks' late 3 lets UT Martin upset Jacksonville State, 66-64 from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:25 p.m.: Clarke helps No. 4 Gonzaga rout San Francisco from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:25 p.m.: Sayeed Pridgett scores 21 points; Montana routs Idaho 100-59 from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:24 p.m.: Young's go-ahead basket lifts Ohio St. past Penn St., 74-70 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:45 p.m.: John Dingell represented Michigan from Ike to Obama from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:44 p.m.: East contenders make their moves, Davis has to wait for his from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:44 p.m.: Don Johnson, All-America guard for Wooden at UCLA, dies from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:44 p.m.: Bezos says Enquirer threatened to publish revealing pics from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:41 p.m.: Former Rep. Dingell, US's longest-serving lawmaker, dies from KWQC
- 9:41 p.m.: Ban on cell phones while driving in Iowa advances from KWQC
- 9:14 p.m.: Old Dominion beats UAB 70-59 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:11 p.m.: Green nails 7 from deep, helps Middle Tenn. to 71-53 victory from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:09 p.m.: Hof helps No. 25 Miami upset fourth-ranked Notre Dame 72-65 from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:09 p.m.: Presbyterian gets a rare win over UNC-Asheville, 67-44 from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:31 p.m.: Veterinarians revive cat that nearly froze in Montana from KWQC
- 8:30 p.m.: Doug Judy's Back in Action on 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' — Or Is He? (RECAP) from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:30 p.m.: Eugene Field sixth graders bring famous inventors to life from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:29 p.m.: Hot-shooting Northern Kentucky beats Detroit Mercy 97-65 from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:28 p.m.: Youngstown State hits 3 at buzzer, beats Milwaukee 72-71 from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:28 p.m.: Philippine official: Abu Sayyaf harboring suicide bomber from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:28 p.m.: Mendy goes inside, Robert Morris beats Bryant, 72-59 from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:26 p.m.: Hooters: Shred your ex’s photo and get 10 free wings when you buy 10 from WQAD
- 8:21 p.m.: TIF district plans move forward in Silvis from Quad-City Times
- 8:21 p.m.: TIF district plans move forward in Silvis from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:04 p.m.: Iowa mom gets life sentence in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper from WQAD
- 7:59 p.m.: Wright State catches fire in 2nd half, tops Oakland 76-62 from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:59 p.m.: Jury: Kewanee man guilty of 2 drug charges, not guilty of 7 charges from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:55 p.m.: Durr leads No. 2 Louisville to 76-51 rout of No. 15 Orange from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:51 p.m.: UPDATE: Police arrest Beau Ekstrom after receiving tip from KWQC
- 7:51 p.m.: Whiteside County Road Commissioner explains why residents saw slow snow removal after winter storms from KWQC
- 7:51 p.m.: Facility where incapacitated woman gave birth to shut down from KWQC
- 7:30 p.m.: Mickelson hits every fairway and starts well at Pebble from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:28 p.m.: Photos: Auto Show Premier Night from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:11 p.m.: Crimestoppers: Can you help solve this cold case? from KWQC
- 7:11 p.m.: Can you help find Chaz Patty? from KWQC
- 7:11 p.m.: Crimestoppers are looking for answers in Corey Harrell Jr. Homicide from KWQC
- 7:11 p.m.: Clinton and Camanche starting an alternative high school next year from KWQC
- 7:00 p.m.: Phyllis Linder from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Julia McCowan from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: Brittany Mote from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:00 p.m.: GameNight Guide from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:53 p.m.: Moline firefighters respond to possible water rescue, but no one hurt from Quad-City Times
- 6:49 p.m.: Bezos claims extortion, blackmail from National Enquirer from WQAD
- 6:43 p.m.: East-central Iowa farmer hurt, house leveled in explosion from Quad-City Times
- 6:42 p.m.: Is this the year Iowa bans drivers from using cellphones? Law enforcement hopes so from Des Moines Register
- 6:31 p.m.: Teen accused of firing gun at Galesburg festival gets reduced sentence from WQAD
- 6:15 p.m.: UT history teacher makes Golden Apple history from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:06 p.m.: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos accuses National Enquirer of extortion, blackmail over revealing personal photos from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:00 p.m.: The Latest: Kings, Trail Blazers swap former 1st-round picks from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:00 p.m.: Augie play explores "The Why" of school shootings from Argus/Dispatch
- 6:00 p.m.: A family tradition: The Vogeles and Chippiannock Cemetery from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:59 p.m.: Conservative students say universities are 'stifling' free speech on Iowa campuses from Des Moines Register
- 5:58 p.m.: Pence agrees to minor league deal with hometown Rangers from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:56 p.m.: ‘Anti-natalist’ suing parents for having him without his consent from WQAD
- 5:56 p.m.: Scott County leaders trying new tactic to keep juveniles out of jail from WQAD
- 5:56 p.m.: Crime Stoppers approve more than $40,000 in tip reward payouts, more than double number of crimes solved in 2018 from WQAD
- 5:41 p.m.: Bankruptcy judge gives Sears another chance from WQAD
- 5:30 p.m.: Rock Island County credit rating drops from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:29 p.m.: East-central Iowa farmer hurt, house leveled in explosion from Argus/Dispatch
- 5:19 p.m.: Veterinarian who smuggled liquid heroin in puppies is sentenced to 6 years in prison from WQAD
- 5:19 p.m.: $10,000 reward offered for information in October shooting that killed Moline man from WQAD
- 5:15 p.m.: Hazmat crews at The Current, Davenport, where one person suffers minor injury from Quad-City Times
- 5:11 p.m.: UPDATE: Moline Fire Department says river rescue was a "misunderstanding" from KWQC
- 5:02 p.m.: McCausland benefits from DNR Derelict Building program from Quad-City Times
- 5:00 p.m.: Panel OKs Senate bill to ban cellphone use while driving from Quad-City Times
- 5:00 p.m.: Iowa lawmakers are writing a whole new bill on sports betting after debates this week from Des Moines Register
- 5:00 p.m.: See the 30 best-looking beer cans in America from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:52 p.m.: John Hickenlooper hires Iowa staffer as he weighs presidential bid from Des Moines Register
- 4:48 p.m.: Regulator rejects Alliant request for smart meter charge from Quad-City Times
- 4:45 p.m.: More than 650 workers in Iowa's Revenue Department have left in a decade. Can a new director fix instability, long wait times? from Des Moines Register
- 4:45 p.m.: Grammys, Ariana Grande trade words about axed performance from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:44 p.m.: The NYPD Wants Waze To Stop Blowing Its Cover from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:41 p.m.: Fugitive wanted on 865 counts of child rape arrested in Tallahassee from KWQC
- 4:36 p.m.: Sarah Silverman calls out radiologist: ‘That was my last mammogram with this dude. Or any dude’ from WQAD
- 4:34 p.m.: Possible water rescue in Moline from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:31 p.m.: IRS: how to avoid getting scammed on your tax return from WQAD
- 4:30 p.m.: These are the 25 least active places in the US from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:29 p.m.: Someone killed one of Moline’s ‘beloved’ turkey pair that was often spotted around John Deere Road from WQAD
- 4:11 p.m.: Vet sentenced for implanting heroin in puppies as drug mules from KWQC
- 4:08 p.m.: Photos: Possible Water Rescue in Moline from Argus/Dispatch
- 4:05 p.m.: Moline river rescue a huge misunderstanding, authorities say from WQAD
- 4:00 p.m.: Singer/songwriter Tim Stop is back to Chicago in more ways than one from Quad-City Times
- 3:59 p.m.: Water rescue from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:56 p.m.: *** UPDATED x1 *** Fed up unions sue opioid industry from Capitol Fax
- 3:53 p.m.: Moline officials respond to possible water rescue from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:49 p.m.: Missouri leak prompts closure of parts of 2 oil pipelines from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:45 p.m.: Lawsuit accuses teacher, friend of beating 9-year-old from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:45 p.m.: Lee Enterprises reports digital growth, smaller profits in first quarter from Quad-City Times
- 3:45 p.m.: Photos: Remembering Frank Robinson, 1935-2019 from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:41 p.m.: Dirty Dancing returning to theaters in time for Valentine's Day from KWQC
- 3:38 p.m.: Springfield man arrested on meth charge from State Journal-Register
- 3:36 p.m.: Monmouth Shopko to close as company declares bankruptcy from WQAD
- 3:30 p.m.: These are the 10 highest rated winter beers from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:17 p.m.: Illinois Senate approves hiking minimum wage to $15 per hour from WQAD
- 3:15 p.m.: Schnucks to open downtown Moline pharmacy from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:15 p.m.: Pentatonix to play TaxSlayer Center June 22 from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:14 p.m.: Saratoga Race Course's summer season 1 week longer from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:10 p.m.: Alabama seeks to let Thursday execution proceed from Argus/Dispatch
- 3:01 p.m.: FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong winds & dangerous wind chills through Friday afternoon from KWQC
- 3:00 p.m.: Great heights: Quad-City iron workers are building new I-74 bridge from Quad-City Times
- 2:56 p.m.: Ex-cops accused of raping teen ask judge to dismiss case, right in front of alleged victim from WQAD
- 2:55 p.m.: Canadian police went to arrest a man they suspected of murder. They found a man tied to his bed. from WQAD
- 2:51 p.m.: Woman who helped find shelter for homeless during polar vortex gets $50,000 on ‘Ellen’ show from WQAD
- 2:37 p.m.: The Latest: Pritzker hails Senate's OK of minimum-wage hike from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:33 p.m.: Commentary: Everyone weighing in on the Liam Neeson controversy seems to have forgotten about rape from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:31 p.m.: Hall of Famer, pioneering MLB manager Frank Robinson dies at 83 from KWQC
- 2:31 p.m.: Police: Davenport man faces multiple charges after attempting to break into home from KWQC
- 2:31 p.m.: US stock indexes drop as economic, earnings worries rise from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:30 p.m.: UMaine football star arrested on domestic violence charge from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:29 p.m.: Bloody handprint among evidence in Chinese scholar's case from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:29 p.m.: Northam surviving short term, long-term plans a mystery from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:18 p.m.: Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball, dead at 83 from Argus/Dispatch
- 2:00 p.m.: The biggest mistakes to avoid in Puerto Rico from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:58 p.m.: Correction: Winter Weather-Good Samaritans story from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:51 p.m.: Midday Medical: Changes in heart health risk factors from KWQC
- 1:51 p.m.: DeWalt drill recalled due to shock hazard from KWQC
- 1:45 p.m.: Wells Fargo 'system issue' leads to problems with online, mobile banking from Quad-City Times
- 1:33 p.m.: Car crashes into ditch full of water off I-280 from WQAD
- 1:30 p.m.: Judge to release some info on FBI raid of Trump lawyer Cohen from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:30 p.m.: West High School student facing adult charges for having gun at school from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:29 p.m.: Guerrero Jr. in spring spotlight for rebuilding Blue Jays from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:29 p.m.: Ex-Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops back with XFL's Dallas team from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:29 p.m.: NYPD 'demands' Waze remove police-spotting feature from app from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:28 p.m.: Georgia GOP Rep. Rob Woodall says he won't run in 2020 from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:21 p.m.: Bill Cosby moved out of isolation from KWQC
- 1:13 p.m.: Google addict fesses up from Argus/Dispatch
- 1:10 p.m.: Pentatonix returning to Illinois State Fair Grandstand from State Journal-Register
- 12:51 p.m.: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center sees drop in blood donations due to weather from KWQC
- 12:51 p.m.: UPDATE: Traffic reopened after semi jackknifes on I-80 and I-280 from KWQC
- 12:47 p.m.: Major cold overnight… Light shoveling snow still on track later this weekend from WQAD
- 12:25 p.m.: The Current evacuated after worker is injured by mix of chemicals from WQAD
- 12:22 p.m.: New man: Zach Britton to be known as Zack from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:20 p.m.: Democrats Unveil Ambitious Green New Deal Plan from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:18 p.m.: Senate Committee Approves Trump's Attorney General Nominee from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:15 p.m.: Cindy McCain walks back claim of stopping human trafficker from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:13 p.m.: White Sox see better days whether they land a star or not from Argus/Dispatch
- 12:11 p.m.: Police searching for two wanted suspects in Galesburg from KWQC
- 12:11 p.m.: UPDATE: One person sustains minor injuries after chemicals are mixed at The Current from KWQC
- 12:10 p.m.: Boy tells judge he was locked under basement stairs from Quad-City Times
- 12:10 p.m.: Iowa Legislature debates who should run sports betting from WQAD
- 12:06 p.m.: Nearly-frozen cat is thawed out after she was found in a snowbank from WQAD
- 12:00 p.m.: Noon update: A mixed bag of rain, snow, freezing rain and sleet by followed by really cold temps from Quad-City Times
- 11:56 a.m.: Power outages: Iowa, Illinois communities affected by ice storm from WQAD
- 11:56 a.m.: Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Iowa hunter from Quad-City Times
- 11:56 a.m.: Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Iowa hunter from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:48 a.m.: Man dies after fleeing police, crashing into Indiana home from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:45 a.m.: Tip leads to cocaine stashed in jailed man's prosthetic leg from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:45 a.m.: Man charged with writing false school shooting letter from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:45 a.m.: Russian official: Another nuclear pact with US in trouble from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:44 a.m.: Iran decrees mass pardon in honor of revolution anniversary from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:41 a.m.: Bettendorf mayor to hold State of the City Address from KWQC
- 11:32 a.m.: Watch this rescued bald eagle’s journey from injured baby to adult release from WQAD
- 11:22 a.m.: East Moline running low on salt, what they’re doing to get through from WQAD
- 11:15 a.m.: Ausmus era begins when Trout, Pujols lead Angels into spring from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:15 a.m.: Mavs deal Barnes to Kings, LeBron blasts timing of trade from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:14 a.m.: Correction: Travel-Portugal-Black History Month-Lagos from Argus/Dispatch
- 11:04 a.m.: Iowa Legislature debates who should run sports betting from Quad-City Times
- 11:01 a.m.: Shopko announces it's closing 70% of stores after filing for bankruptcy from KWQC
- 11:01 a.m.: Wells Fargo customers experiencing online outages from KWQC
- 10:45 a.m.: Pay it Forward honors ‘start right, end right’ bowling coach from WQAD
- 10:31 a.m.: Worker okay after county road truck crashes into ditch in Lee County, Iowa from KWQC
- 10:31 a.m.: Jackson County, Iowa officials: "Travel not recommended" from KWQC
- 10:31 a.m.: Rachel Hollis to speak at Women Lead Change conference in Cedar Rapids in April from KWQC
- 10:16 a.m.: IBM: $2B expansion in NY to focus on artificial intelligence from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:16 a.m.: Photos: Ice from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:10 a.m.: Semi and box truck collide near I-80 on Northwest Blvd. from WQAD
- 10:08 a.m.: Dwight being considered for $20M ICE detention facility for illegal immigrants from State Journal-Register
- 10:00 a.m.: Black Americans have long feared racial bias in medicine. The Virginia blackface controversy only confirms it from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: Updated: Many schools that aren't closed today are now dismissing early from Argus/Dispatch
- 10:00 a.m.: Updated: Many schools that aren't closed today are now dismissing early from Quad-City Times
- 9:55 a.m.: Elizabeth Warren builds out Iowa staff as part of presumed 2020 run from Des Moines Register
- 9:51 a.m.: Thursday, February 7, 2019 from WVIK
- 9:35 a.m.: Illinois changing state test for elementary, junior high students from WQAD
- 9:31 a.m.: Rocky's Limon appreciates the view from the top from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:30 a.m.: Fortnite secrets kids know but you don’t from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:27 a.m.: Russians take to social media to celebrate the cold spell from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:24 a.m.: Cardi B talks feeling anxiety before Grammys, new commercial from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:18 a.m.: Judge sides with Christian group in religious freedom case from Quad-City Times
- 9:18 a.m.: Judge sides with Christian group in religious freedom case from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:13 a.m.: Site of alleged 1947 UFO crash under new management from Argus/Dispatch
- 9:11 a.m.: Anti-abortion bills: Odds good in GOP states, not Congress from Quad-City Times
- 9:11 a.m.: Traffic backup on I-80 and Northwest Boulevard from KWQC
- 9:11 a.m.: Dating Violence Awareness Month and How To Spot an Unhealthy Relationship from KWQC
- 9:08 a.m.: Fire heavily damages city hall in southeast Iowa's Keokuk from Quad-City Times
- 9:05 a.m.: Illinois Senate signs bipartisan ‘fair map’ amendment from WQAD
- 9:00 a.m.: Minimum wage hike could get Senate vote Thursday from State Journal-Register
- 9:00 a.m.: Dear employers, please value 'camp counselor' on a resume from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:44 a.m.: Kosovars call for justice for minor in sexual abuse case from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:43 a.m.: World Pro Ski Tour back at Waterville Valley from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:43 a.m.: Juliette Binoche: Let justice do its work in Weinstein case from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:42 a.m.: Markets Right Now: Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:41 a.m.: Tremont Avenue partially blocked in Davenport due to crash on slick roads from KWQC
- 8:41 a.m.: Officials urge residents to avoid traveling in Dubuque County from KWQC
- 8:41 a.m.: Serving People and Pets from KWQC
- 8:38 a.m.: South African president to give State of Nation address from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:35 a.m.: Iowa Republicans may curb unemployment benefits 2 years after cutting workers' compensation from Des Moines Register
- 8:33 a.m.: Survey: More than half of U.S. retailers said they are just surviving from Argus/Dispatch
- 8:12 a.m.: Weather causes cancellations around the Q-C from Quad-City Times
- 8:06 a.m.: Gucci apologizes after social media users say sweater resembles blackface from WQAD
- 8:01 a.m.: Paint the Ice takes over the ice rink at the TaxSlayer Center from KWQC
- 7:57 a.m.: Democrats deliberate response as scandal engulfs Virginia’s leaders from WQAD
- 7:45 a.m.: Winter weather will delay final day of school for many from Argus/Dispatch
- 7:21 a.m.: UPDATE: Arrests in shooting incident in Louisa County from KWQC
Premium Content: