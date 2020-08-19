River Action's Fish & Fire Friendraiser, August 28

Friday, August 28, 5:30 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

A celebration of the individuals and organization that best represent the spirit of true river action in regard to our mighty Mississippi, River Action's annual Fish & Fire Friendraiser event enters its 18th year with an August 28 social hour and dinner boasting the presentation of the annual Eddy Awards – recognition for those who “go against the current” to provide outstanding, well-designed, and environmentally responsible riverfront activity and development.

Annual Eddy Awards are presented in the categories of Art, Education, Design, River Activity, Revitalization, and Stewardship, with Special Recognition Awards also bestowed at the yearly Fish & Fire Fundraisers. This year's recipients, with commentary provided by the River Action Web site, include:

Art: Brad Bisbey. “Brad Bisbey, a painter and teacher associated with Beréskin Gallery, Bettendorf, is a dedicated and courageous artist who pushes constantly outward against the currents of prevailing art and thought. His landscape paintings – many of which include the Mississippi River or other local natural scenes – are remarkable for the strong sense of life and place which they convey. The Eddy Award jury recognizes his deep understanding and respect for painting, for the Quad Cities, and for the river which he conveys to his students and everyone he meets.”

Education: Eric Sorensen. “At WQAD, he's committed to communication and education, and his unique position as a meteorologist adds credibility to his environmental message. Eric dedicates his Monday morning broadcasts to climate change education along with the day’s weather forecast. He often reports the day’s expected temperature on the riverfront recreational trails. In addition, he contributes to programs in the Quad Cities as a panelist with extensive climate change expertise. He embraces paddling on the Mississippi River with friends and participates on the water in river events while filming his messages.”

Design: IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union / Brian Laufenberg. “If design for the 21st Century is to provide architecture to combat climate change, the Credit Union welcomes it. Step off the elevator, into an office, and you are immediately blitzed with panoramic views of the river. CEO Brian Laufenberg was struck by the views when the site was proposed for its headquarters. Believing design is not a frivolous add-on to our lives, but rather at the root of how we live, this $26-million building at 2500 River Drive Moline, is four stories, with flexible work spaces for employees an outdoor gathering place, open staircases and a workout room with a river view.

River Activity: Buffalo Train Committee / Jim Mathys. “The perseverance and commitment of a small trail committee led an entire community to an historic win. The committee and organizers led by Buffalo State Bank President Jim Mathys met regularly in the bank’s board room, but time after time they were turned down for funding. Yet they reminded themselves that together they were powerful. They came from all walks of life – council members, bicyclists, residents – and found solidarity in their work together. This powerful network of folks now has a new goal: more riverfront trail.”

Revitalization (two winners): Hauberg Gardens / Deb Kuntzi. “As you walk through Hauberg Gardens, there is a sense of history in the trees, house and prairie plantings. Deb Kuntzi, executive director of Friends of Hauberg Civic Center, partnering with the City of Rock Island, has restored the original Jens Jensen plan and even made it better. A major contribution to Rock Island’s open space, its scale, theme and quality have established it as an important landmark. It can’t be seen all in one visit. It is a grand public space rich with bands of trees, flowers, and gravel paths. The work of the Friends breathed new life into a storied mansion and grounds which in 2017 needed many repairs and improvements.” The Bend / Tim Knanishu. “The Bend – the newest riverfront development in East Moline – breathes new life into a storied industrial site. At 133 acres, it sits on a beautiful bend of the river with excellent potential for riverfront mixed use development. Since 2002, Tim Knanishu has worked diligently to bring the vision to reality through REDEEM and East Moline economic development. Tim persevered through a recession during the early years of marketing the site, but with a loyal board that has stayed intact from the start. Today, The Bend boasts a major hotel, convention center, music venue, brewery, coffee house and office space, all with access to the riverfront recreation trail.”

Stewardship: Amy Kay. “Water is the earth’s neurotransmitter, and one person who understands it and asks those questions is Amy Kay, Davenport’s Clean Water Manager. Since 2016, she has expanded the community's knowledge of storm water best practices, increased the number of green infrastructure projects in the city, and greatly expanded and improved the floodplain of Duck Creek since taking the helm. Through the city’s Clean Water Education Program, she has launched a sweeping conservation program, expanded community knowledge of pollution prevention, floodplain management, and improved master planning with businesses and the public.”

Special Recognition (two winners): Anthony Heddlesten. “Anthony Heddlesten is a person who can check all the boxes. He leads his team in outreach for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and flood preparation. He has helped River Action initiate the Quad Cities Flood Resiliency Alliance, served on the Upper Mississippi River Conference committee, led Riverine Walks along the floodplain in Davenport, given Channel Cat Talks on the lock and dam system, and installed solar panels on his the roof of his home. He's written and recorded a WVIK RiverWay Story on solar power, and helped author a "Transformation Grant" for frequently flooded cities.” Roger Viadero, Ph.D. “Roger Viadero believes when it comes to education, 'it’s all about collaboration.' Upon his arrival at the Western Illinois University-Quad Cities campus, he began working with River Action on the Upper Mississippi River Conference. He has brought scholarships to the program, acquired a pontoon boat for student work, and sensor equipment for wetland research. One teacher can change a person’s life; Roger has found a way to create initiatives to help the next generation of environmental leaders to blossom. The Eddy recognizes an educator who leaves an impact far beyond his classroom.”

River Action's 18th-annual Fish & Fire Friendraiser on August 28 begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour and silent auction, followed by a 7 p.m. catfish dinner catered by Steeplegate Inn's Frontier Hospitality Group and the presentation of the 20th-annual Eddy Awards. Tickets are $12-50, and more information and reservations are available by visiting RiverAction.org.