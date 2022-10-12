“Shakespeare's First Folio,” October 20

Thursday, October 20, 2 p.m.

Rock Island Public Library Downtown Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL

An event kicking off both the 150th-anniversary year of the Rock Island Public Library and the 25th-annual Frieze Lecture series, the library's downtown branch, on October 20, will treat patrons to the engaging and informative program Shakespeare's First Folio, in which Dr. Karin Youngberg, professor emerita of English at Augustana College, explores how many of the Bard's most recognizable plays may have been lost for all time without the publication of this work.

With its official title being Mr. William Shakespeare's Comedies, Histories, & Tragedies, the collection commonly referred to by modern scholars as the First Folio was published in 1623, about seven years after Shakespeare's death, and is considered one of the most influential books ever published. Printed in folio format and containing 36 plays, it was prepared by Shakespeare's colleagues John Heminges and Henry Condell and was dedicated to the "incomparable pair of brethren" William Herbert, 3rd Earl of Pembroke, and his brother Philip Herbert, Earl of Montgomery (later 4th Earl of Pembroke).

Although 19 of Shakespeare's plays had been published in quarto before 1623, the First Folio is arguably the only reliable text for about 20 of the plays, and a valuable source text for many of those previously published. Eighteen of the plays in the First Folio, including The Tempest, Twelfth Night, and Measure for Measure among others, are not known to have been previously printed. The Folio includes all of the plays generally accepted to be Shakespeare's, with the exception of Pericles, Prince of Tyre, The Two Noble Kinsmen, Edward III, and the two lost plays Cardenio and Love's Labour's Won.

Out of perhaps 750 copies of the First Folio printed, around 235 are known to remain, most of which are kept in either public archives or private collections. The world's largest collections are in the possession of the Folger Shakespeare Library (82 copies), Meisei University (12), the New York Public Library (six), and the British Library (five). The Folger collection alone accounts for more than one third of all known surviving copies, and taken together, the nine largest First Folio collections comprise more than half of all known extant copies.

Shakespeare's First Folio will be presented on October 20, participation in the 2 p.m. event is free, and more information is available by calling (309)732-7323 and visiting RockIslandLibrary.com.