“Chicago,” May 13 and 14

Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 14, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

One of the most iconic and memorable musicals of all time hoofs its way into Davenport's Adler Theatre when the legendary Broadway smash Chicago thrills audiences on May 13 and 14, the show's almost endless list of accolades including 12 Tony Award nominations for its 1975 debut, six Tony wins for its 1996 Broadway revival, and current status as the second-longest-running title in Great White Way history.

Composed by the legendary team of John Kander and book writer Fred Ebb, with its original choreography by dance master Bob Fosse, Chicago is a dazzling, satiric look at fame, justice, and the media machine. Set in 1920s Chicago and based on real-life murders and trials, the show follows the struggles of Roxie Hart, a wannabe vaudevillian star who murders her lover and is arrested despite her attempts to convince her pushover husband Amos to lie for her. In the Cook County Jail, Roxie meets her hero, the famed double-murderess and nightclub performer Velma Kelly. When both acquire the same lawyer, the greedy and lustful superstar Billy Flynn, tensions come to a head as they vie for the spotlight – though instead of on-stage, they’re mugging for the flashbulbs of the newspaper reporters. With its sexy choreography and dynamically catchy score that includes the songs “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” “We Both Reached for the Gun,” “Mr. Cellophane,” and “Razzle Dazzle,” Chicago is a stage spectacular that is as addictive as the old gossip rags and as unforgettable as musicals get.

The show's original Broadway production opened in 1975 at the 46th Street Theatre and ran for 936 performances, finally closing in 1977. Following its West End debut in 1979 and its subsequent run of 600 performances, Chicago was revived on Broadway in 1996, and a year later in the West End. That Broadway revival – one still playing nearly 23 years later – holds the record as the longest-running musical revival and the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It's also the second longest-running show in Broadway history behind only The Phantom of the Opera, with its 7,486th performance on November 23, 2014 officially surpassing the performance tally of Cats. The British revival, meanwhile, became the longest-running American musical in West End history, and beyond touring extensively in the U.S. and U.K., Chicago has also been staged in numerous productions around the world. Its material was also adapted into a 2002 film hit nominated for 13 Academy Awards, with its six Oscar wins including Best Picture, Film Editing, and Supporting Actress for co-star Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Chicago plays locally at 7:30 p.m. on May 13 and 14, admission is $40.50-73, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.