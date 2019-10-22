New Ground Theatre's “Oleanna,” November 1 through 10

Friday, November 1, through Sunday, November 10

Village Theatre, 2113 East 11th Street Davenport IA

With the New York Times calling David Mamet's 1992 work a “virtuoso display of Mr. Mamet's gift for locking the audience inside the violent drama of his characters,” the sexual-harassment exploration Oleanna serves as the latest Village Theatre production by New Ground Theatre, its November 1 through 10 run sure to demonstrate why, according to Intermission magazine, “No one is neutral after seeing it, which is what good theatre is all about.”

In Oleanna, college student Carol drops by the office one of her professors, John, requesting help to do better in class. As he's in the midst of buying a house to celebrate his nomination for tenure, John at first seems distant. But as their meeting progresses, the two discuss the natures of understanding and judgment in society – as well as their own natures and places in the world – and it seems as though a bond has been made. When next they meet, however, it appears that a report has been filed to the tenure committee, as Carol has decided that John sexually harassed her during their previous meeting. Their second encounter consequently dissects their first, with every word and nuance twisted into something else – or is that really the case? A seething investigation into political correctness written during the era of Clarence Thomas and Anita Hill, Oleanna was named one of the 10 best plays of 1992 by Time magazine and described as “reason enough to cheer for the future of the theatre,” while the New York Times stated, “Oleanna is likely to provoke more arguments than any play this year.”

Directing Oleanna is New Ground Theatre veteran Jacque Cohoon, who recently helmed A Dog's House for the company and whose credits at the Playcrafters Barn Theatre include directing A Wrinkle in Time and The Dixie Swim Club and appearing in Fat Pig and The Crucible. Portraying John is Jacque's husband Craig Cohoon, the director of New Ground's springtime production of American La Ronde and an actor in the company's This Side Up. And playing Carol is area performer Tabitha Oles, who reunites with her director her after assuming previous roles in A Dog's House and A Wrinkle in Time.

Oleanna will be staged November 1 through 10 at the Village Theatre, with performances on Fridays and Saturday, November 2, at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Admission is $10-12, and more information is available by calling (563)326-7529 or visiting Facebook.com/NewGroundTheatre.