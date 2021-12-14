An Evening with Rachel Chavkin and Jake Heinrichs, December 22

Wednesday, December 22, 7 p.m.

The Center for Living Arts, 220 19th Street, Rock Island IL

The Tony Award-winning director of Broadway's Hadestown and a longtime lighting designer for New York theatre will be special guests at the Center for Living Arts on December 23, with the Rock Island venue hosting an evening with Rachel Chavkin and Jake Heinrichs, gifted stage talents and spouses who will discuss their careers, offer advice and insight to budding artists, and answer audience questions.

For her direction of Dave Malloy's Three Pianos, which ran off-off-Broadway and then at the New York Theatre Workshop, Rachel Chavkin won the 2010 Obie Award Special Citation prize, and went on to direct Malloy's Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, which ran off-Broadway from 2013 to 2014.Another Obie-winning production, the musical opened on Broadway's Imperial Theatre in late 2016 with Josh Groban among its cast, and at the 71st Annual Tony Awards, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 received 12 nominations (including one for Chavkin as Best Director of a Musical), the highest number for the 2016–17 season. Chavkin also received the 2016 Obie Award for directing off-Broadway's The Royale before taking on author Anaïs Mitchell's folk opera Hadestown, which officially at the off-Broadway New York Theatre Workshop on May 23 of 2016. Following productions in Edmonton and London, Hadestown opened on Broadway in April of 2019 and eventually won eight of its 14 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Original Score, and Chavkin as Best Director of a Musical.

Jake Heinrichs is co-owner of the The Lighting Syndicate, a theatrical lighting installation company for off-Broadway theatres including the Atlantic Theater, the Vineyard Theater, the Cherry Lane Theater, the Rattlestick theater, and the Daryl Roth. He and Chavkin, who were married in 2011, are the lighting designer and artistic director, respectively, for New York's The TEAM, a Brooklyn-based ensemble dedicated to creating new work about the experience of living in America today. The company was founded in 2004 by a group of six NYU alumni and has since grown to include a continually expanding group of collaborators who devise plays by examining a wealth of material, ranging from existing texts to images taken from visual art and film, and then combining that research with original writing and staging. Four-time winners of the Scotsman Fringe First Award, as well as the 2011 Edinburgh International Festival Fringe Prize, The TEAM were nominated for a 2012 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical and are a recipient of the American Theatre Wing’s 2014 National Theatre Company Grant.

Tickets to the December 22 evening with Rachel Chavkin and Jake Heinrichs are free, although reservations are required to attend the 7 p.m. event, and more information and reservations are available by calling (563)340-7816 and visiting CenterForLivingArts.org.