“A Raisin in the Sun,” March 26

Saturday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

One of the most riveting and iconic dramas in American-theatre history will enjoy a special tour stop at the University of Dubuque's Center on March 26 when the Washington D.C.-based ensemble National Players stages A Raisin in the Sun, the Tony Award-winning Lorraine Hansberry classic that explores matters of housing discrimination, racism, assimilation, and, most especially, family.

Lauded by The Independent and Time Out as "one of the best plays ever written," A Raisin in the Sun is a stage story about dreams; what it means to dream big, to lose faith in your dreams, and to discover new ones. Set in the south side of Chicago in the 1950s, Hansberry's work in also a story about family, and as her drama begins, we meet the Younger clan the day before they are getting a $10,000 insurance check from the death of patriarch Walter Younger. We then watch as different members of the family have different ideas of how to use the money: Mama wants to buy a house with a little garden in the back; her son Walter Lee wants to invest in a liquor store; Walter Lee's wife Ruth wants a house with some space and a nice kitchen; and Walter Lee's sister Beneatha wants to go to medical school. Tensions increase as each member of the family tries to get their own way, eventually threatening to break apart their foundation completely. The stakes continue to climb in A Raisin in the Sun as questions about identity, class, value, race, and love become forefront issues, and outsiders to the family make it impossible to forget the world that the Younger family cannot seem to escape.

Currently celebrating its 72nd season, National Players is a unique ensemble that brings innovative theatre to communities large and small across the United States. Founded in 1949, National Players stimulates youthful imagination and critical thinking by presenting classic plays in invigorating ways for modern audiences. National Players is the hallmark outreach program of Olney Theatre Center, a Helen Hayes Award-winning theatre in suburban Washington, D.C. A model for artistic collaboration and national education outreach, National Players embodies the Olney Theatre Center educational pedagogy: to unleash the creative potential in our audiences and artists and to stimulate individual empowerment. The group's artists exemplify these goals by presenting self-sustained productions of Shakespeare and other classics to learners of all ages and in all environments, and through performances and integrated educational programs, National Players empowers these learners to build stronger communities through artistic collaboration. National Players has performed in 41 states, in the White House, and for the American military in Europe, Asia, and the Arctic Circle, and has brought literature to life for nearly three million people.

The National Players' A Raisin in the Sun will be performed at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on March 26, general admission to the 7:30 p.m. drama begins at $14, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.