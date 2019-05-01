“The 39 Steps,” May 10 through 18

Friday, May 10, through Saturday, May 18

Boll's Community Center, 428 South River Drive, Princeton IA

Winner of two 2008 Tony Awards and the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy of 2007, author Patrick Barlow's slapstick thriller The 39 Steps serves as the latest presentation by Countryside Community Theatre, its May 10 through 18 run at Princeton, Iowa's Boll's Community Center demonstrating why the New York Times called this Alfred Hitchcock celebration/spoof an “indomitably funny” comedy of “virtuosic clowning.”

Based on John Buchan's 1915 novel that was adapted into Hitchcock's 1935 film classic, The 39 Steps opens with mild-mannered Richard Hannay at a London theatre when a fight breaks out and a shot is fired. In the ensuing panic, he finds himself holding a frightened Annabella Schmidt, who talks him into taking her back to his flat. There, she tells him that she is a spy being chased by assassins out to kill her. She also claims to have uncovered a plot to steal vital British military secrets, implemented by a man who is the head of an espionage organization called “The 39 Steps.” The next day, however, Hannay wakes up to find the woman dead, and what follows, in Barlow's imagining, is pure slapstick hilarity – given that the play finds the entirety of Hitchcock's movie performed by a cast of only four.

In Countryside's presentation, Joshua Malone portrays our hero Richard Hannay, Martha Behnke plays Annabella and two other women with whom Hannay has romantic entanglements, and Michael Byrne and Justin Tegeler play every other character in the show: heroes, villains, men, women, children, and even the occasional inanimate object. With more than 100 zany characters (and objects) included, as well as an on-stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good-old-fashioned romance, The 39 Steps' serious spy story is played mainly for laughs in Barlow's theatrical adaptation, with his script full of allusions to (and puns on the titles of) other Alfred Hitchcock films including Strangers on a Train, Rear Window, Psycho, Vertigo, and North by Northwest. Serving as the show's director, meanwhile, is Tristan Tapscott, a current castmate in the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse's Grumpy Old Men: The Musical whose previous directorial credits for Countryside include A Christmas Carol, Godspell, and The Sound of Music.

The 39 Steps runs May 10 through 18 at Princeton's Boll's Community Center, with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $15, and more information and tickets are available by visiting CountrysideTheatre.com.