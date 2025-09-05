Alternating Currents' Mural Festival Results

Culminating on the weekend of August 16 and 17, 2025, five artists from four different countries completed outdoor public art murals in Davenport and Bettendorf, Iowa, and Rock Island, Illinois.

Above and below are the images of some of the completed murals and comments from muralist Tomás Richter regarding his experience in the Quad Cities.

How did the physical environment and local people and culture influence your mural creation process? “Coming from Lisbon, Portugal, I was deeply influenced by the local environment and, above all, by the people I met who welcomed me with open arms and played a key role in introducing me to the city’s culture and history. Our conversations and their insights gave me a much deeper understanding of the place, which naturally reflected in the mural. The landscape and atmosphere also helped shape the overall tone and feeling of the work, it was a process of exchange, where I gave something of myself, but also absorbed a lot from the surroundings,” said Richter, whose tagging handle is SENHOR.

If you could summarize your experience at Mural Fest in one word, phrase, or image, what would it be, and why? “Connection through art. Because from the moment I arrived, I felt a genuine bond with the community, the fellow artists, and the environment,” stated Richter. “Art became the bridge that brought us all together, despite different languages or backgrounds.”

For more information, visit AlternatingCurrentsQC.com.

Matthew Mederer | Chicago, Illinois Mural location: WHBF, 231 18th St, Rock Island, Illinois Known as Cool Disco Rich, Mederer blends realism and optical illusion in work that challenges perception. His murals have appeared on NBC’s Chicago PD and in brand campaigns for Vans and Cisco. Instagram: @cooldiscorich | Web site: cooldiscorich.com.

Dominic Laporte (Drift Mural Co.) | Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Mural location: Bulldog Arms, 2211 Grant St, Bettendorf, Iowa. Co-founder of DRIFT Mural Co, Laporte is known for large-scale murals that explore our emotional and ecological interconnectedness. His piece, "Lost Frequencies," merges realism and surrealism with symbolic elements from nature. Instagram: @domlasoul / @driftmuralco | Web site: driftmurals.com.