The Figge Gets Lit at 100: “Glow Up” at the Figge Art Museum, May 17

You only turn 100 years old once. And while the Figge Art Museum – which originated as the Davenport Municipal Art Gallery in 1925 – is marking its centennial year in many ways, it's pulling out all the stops on Saturday, May 17, with a “Glow Up” party, celebrating a landmark $4-million lighting of its building at 225 West Second Street in Davenport.

Years in the making, the Evanescent Field by internationally acclaimed light artist Leo Villareal will help transform the Figge and the Quad Cities.

The lighting will illuminate the entire exterior of the Figge, turning an already admired four-story museum into a more dynamic work of art. With more than 5,000 linear feet of color-changing LED lights and custom-coded light sequences, the work will envelop the museum in flowing patterns of color that respond to the Mississippi River, the city skyline, and even the passage of time, according to the Figge. Visible from miles away, the work will be in constant motion – never repeating the same pattern twice and inviting wonder, reflection, and conversation every time the sun goes down.

Villareal is known worldwide for his site-specific light installations, including San Francisco’s Bay Bridge, The Bay Lights; Illuminated River, a public work of art that unites nine London bridges through one artwork; Multiverse, a tunnel installation at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.; and more.

Villareal visited the Figge (which itself turns 20 this year) in September 2024, to help open and celebrate his exhibit Interstellar. He took part in a number of public and private events during his QC visit, and you can view a 12-minute talk he gave at the Figge at YouTube.com/watch?v=TdU9o3JLBJM.

"We really wanted to introduce the community to his work," museum executive director Melissa Mohr said recently, noting a gifted Villareal LED work (Cosmic Bloom) is now on display in the Figge lobby, along with a rendering of Evanescent Field. Cosmic Bloom was part of the Interstellar exhibit and is now part of the permanent collection (which boasts more than 5,200 artworks).

The Figge's executive director since October 2024 who served many years prior as director of education, Mohr added, "We're really diversifying the collection, in response to who we are as a community and where we're headed.

“Leo is such a professional, a world-renowned artist. He's done this around the world and he has an amazing support team. Working with his studio has been wonderful."

The Figge started talking with him about the lighting project in 2015. The renowned British architect Sir David Chipperfield's original vision for the museum included lighting, she noted.

"It wasn't really until a couple years ago when the opportunity for the Destination Iowa grant came about with the city of Davenport, that we were able to think about this more realistically," Mohr said. "We're very excited about all that, with the development of Main Street Landing."

In December 2022, Davenport received $9,600,000 in state funds toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture, and play. The projects are Main Street Landing, an all-season riverfront plaza for both recreation and events; technology enhancements to the lighting on the Davenport Skybridge; and the creation of an evanescent light field at the Figge.

The city received $8 million from Destination Iowa and the Figge got $1.6 million. The museum raised $2.4 million in private donations for Evanescent Field.

Mohr has personally seen Villareal's Multiverse at the National Gallery, which she called "awe-inspiring.

“It's one of these joyous moments of discovery," she of the 2008 light installation in a tunnel connecting galleries. "I think it might be one of his most complex pieces.

"I am delighted personally that this artist, who has had such an impact on me and so many, is creating this gift that we can give the community."

Other Figge staff are equally thrilled to see the museum help light the QC.

“Evanescent Field is an incredible opportunity to showcase what the museum offers – not just to those who visit our galleries, but to everyone in the region,” said Joshua Johnson, co-senior curator. “Its visibility from the street, and even from the sky, will transform the museum into a beacon – welcoming people to gather, connect, and experience art together.

“This installation also places the Figge in conversation with some of Leo Villareal’s most iconic projects in cities like London, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.,” Johnson added. “It’s an exciting moment for our community to be part of that international dialogue and share in something extraordinary.”

“Can you imagine being on a river boat tour, sitting on the deck on a warm summer evening, and watching the lights cascade down from the Figge onto the river?” gallery host manager Pamela Crouch asked. “Imagine visitors from all over the country stopping by Schwiebert Park to enjoy the view. Imagine students exploring the connections between science, art, and technology through Evanescent Field – a work that will be the largest public artwork in Iowa and one of the largest public artworks in the entirety of the Midwest.

“What an opportunity!” she added. “This project will fuel the imagination of visitors from around the world and inspire new connections within our own community.”

“I can’t wait for this landmark to take its place along the Quad Cities riverfront,” education director Heather Aaronson said. “I imagine it gently glowing each evening – a quiet beacon of creativity and curiosity. It will spark conversations, invite reflection, and prompt passersby to wonder what’s happening inside. People may share a moment of awe, others a quiet connection – but all will be struck by its presence. 'Wow, this is here … and it’s ours.'”

"People are amazingly generous," Mohr said of the staggering private donations for Evanescent Field. We were overwhelmed by their enthusiasm for this project. This is something we've been talking about for around 10 years, something that goes back to the creation of the building.

"We offer this gift to the community thanks to the generosity of so many people, who overwhelmingly wanted to be involved in the project.

"Philanthropy helps us become part of something," Mohr added. "It unites us for a shared purpose. When philanthropy is about investing in your community, people's natural inclination is to give."

The Figge hopes the lighting will help draw people inside the museum, or simply become a destination for selfies, to share the illuminated museum exterior far and wide.

"We have found regularly with the free July period, an uptick in visits, people giving it a try," Mohr said.

The museum is hosting a free “Glow Up” party on May 17 from 7 to 10 p.m. You can enjoy free admission to the Figge's galleries until 8:30 p.m., explore the exhibitions, dance to a live DJ in the lobby, and capture the moment in a photo booth. Outside, the celebration will continue until 10 p.m., with live music and entertainment, food vendors, a community art project, and more. At 8:45 p.m., experience the unveiling of Evanescent Field – a once-in-a-century moment as the Figge becomes the Midwest's newest landmark of light.

A ticketed after-party will take place from 10 a.m. to midnight, with glow sticks, glowing cocktails, DJ Clife, and a photo booth to capture the moment. Tickets are $23 and include admission plus one glow cocktail. You can save $5 if you purchase tickets online by Thursday, May 15, using the code GLOW at checkout. Tickets will also be available at the door, but quantities may be limited.

From 1925, Ficke to Figge

The art museum started as a 1925 gift from former Mayor Charles August Ficke (a successful banker and world traveler), who donated 334 of his artworks to establish a municipal art gallery – the first city-owned gallery in the nation.

"This was a family that had a vision, that was so grateful for everything people had done before them," Mohr said, noting Ficke's legacy lives on 100 years later, inspiring so many people. That includes Dr. Walter Neiswanger (1923-2007), who established a stunning collection of Haitian art at the Figge, and Randy and Linda Lewis, who were inspired by Neiswanger, a good friend of theirs. The Lewises also wanted to inspire future generations, Mohr said.

The Figge's collection built up through 2003 is owned by the city, and everything acquired since then is owned by the museum.

"To have a collection of this caliber, it's not a model you see very often," she said. "I think we're very lucky to have that in the Quad Cities .”

Like Ficke, Vivian Otto Figge (1899-1995) was a generous community leader, Mohr said. A successful banker, he transformed the former Davenport Bank and Trust Co. from a Depression-era bank failure into Iowa's largest and most profitable bank. The art museum built in his name opened on the 106th anniversary of his birth: August 6, 2005.

In December 1994, Figge donated the historic Kahl Building and Capitol Theater in downtown Davenport to Eastern Iowa Community College District on behalf of the Figge and Kahl families. He co-chaired a $3.5 million fund drive to restore Davenport's Orpheum Theater – now the Adler – in 1984.

In keeping with his longtime support of the Putnam Museum and love of the natural sciences and world travel, Figge donated $1 million to the Putnam's expansion, and attended the dedication and opening of the V.O. Figge Natural Science Wing. His family also has had a longtime interest and investment in art, Mohr said.

The Figge was architect Chipperfield’s first U.S. commission and he worked on it from 1999 through its 2005 completion. The museum name comes from the V.O. and Elizabeth Kahl Figge Foundation, which donated $13 million towards its $47-million construction.

The museum building is now getting a new roof for the first time in its 20-year history. Chipperfield was named the 2023 Laureate of the Prtizker Architecture Prize, an award regarded internationally as architecture’s highest honor.

Celebrating 100 Years

To be here during the centennial year, "All of us on staff feel honored,” Mohr said. “When you work for a nonprofit, the institution is held in your trust, in that moment. When you think of the countless individuals over the past 100 years – from volunteers to board to staff – who have helped us get here, it's a very important moment and we are all excited … . We can really start to dream about the next hundred years. Personally for me, and for all of us, it's a very important moment to be here."

“I believe that having a museum like the Figge enhances the quality of life for Quad Citians,” Heather Aaronson said. “By having a safe and beautiful place to learn, share, engage, and discover, the museum becomes a gathering place for the community. A place to learn about art, to share experiences, engage with others, to discover new things, and share wonder and awe.

“I can’t think of another single organization in our community where you can learn art history, enjoy beautiful art, take a watercolor class, create a clay vessel, enjoy a crafted cocktail while listening to live music with friends, go see your children’s artwork on display, take a yoga class, do meditation in the galleries, sit in a rocking chair and gaze at the river, take time to sketch, find the perfect gift, have a great date, and learn something new every day – all in one beautiful building!” Aaronson said by email.

“At the Figge, we are deeply committed to our mission of ‘bringing art and people together,’” Johnson said. “This guiding principle shapes everything we do – from the exhibitions we present and the works we add to the collection, to our outreach efforts, studio programs, and engaging public events. At the heart of it all is a dedication to sharing art with our community, while also showcasing the creativity of this region to visitors from around the world.”

“The Figge continues to be a source of inspiration for those in search of a place where art and community meet,” Crouch said. “The museum opens its doors to a diverse group of community organizations such as Azubuike African American Council for the Arts, Clock Inc, and English Language Learners. Through our classes and outreach, we bring art to Big Brothers Big Sisters, individuals with special needs, and artists of all backgrounds and skill levels. At the Figge, everyone is welcome.”

Upcoming Exhibits

The Figge was chosen among 10 art institutions nationwide to receive loaned works from the National Gallery of Art to display for two years. In addition to the Figge, the partners for "Across the Nation" include Anchorage Museum (Anchorage, AK), Boise Art Museum (Boise, ID), Denver Art Museum (Denver, CO), Flint Institute of Arts (Flint, MI), Mint Museum (Charlotte, NC), New Britain Museum of Art (New Britain, CT), Utah Museum of Contemporary Art (Salt Lake City, UT), and Whatcom Museum (Bellingham, WA).

"They have such an amazing collection, the majority of which is in storage," Mohr said. "We're able to borrow pieces from their collection, in dialogue with pieces in our collection. That's an experience for people that they'd have to go to D.C. to experience, so we're really excited about this."

The Figge has done something similar with the Art Bridges Foundation, which has loaned works to the museum. About a dozen pieces from the National Gallery will be on display starting in June, Mohr said. The National Gallery said the Figge will get masterworks from Northern Europe dating from 1537 to 1700.

In the fall, the Figge will open an anniversary exhibit, 100 Years of Collecting, to showcase pieces from its entire history, including some from the original Ficke gift in 1925. "I am really excited about this one," Mohr said. "It's really showing that story, and pulling these out, that creates a narrative." That exhibition will open September 13, with a celebration on September 18.

"Many people love us and know us and we're so grateful to be part of this community, but not everybody knows the story of how we got here," she said, adding that “collaboration is at the crux of what we do.”

The Figge also has partnerships to offer free admission in July, thanks to Cal and Jill Warner; special Thursday-evening programming courtesy of Mary Rayburn; and the monthly Second Saturday programs funded by Art Bridges.

Evanescent Field is another example of free access to the public, a "monumental light sculpture" available at no cost for all to enjoy, Mohr said. "We really are thinking about it as a gift to our community."

"One of the important things about public art is that it does remove barriers," she said. "It's to be reminded that art is all around us, and doesn't always show up in traditional forms, and that's okay. It's more about creativity and how you move through your day artfully. So we're really excited for it to become an accessible piece we can share with the community."

Inspiring Artists of the Future

Each year, the museum hosts Young Artists at the Figge, with pieces by elementary and junior-high students throughout the area, late January to late May, in the Mary Waterman Gildehaus Community Gallery. This year, Rock Island/Milan School District sponsored by Mark and Deborah Schwiebert, is showing May 3 through May 11 (Recognition Day May 4); and new this year, the Davenport Community Junior High Schools sponsored by Jane Magnusson, May 17 through 25 (Recognition Day May 18).

As of early this year, the Kaleidoscope program is now housed at the Figge, after more than 40 years based at Augustana College. Its mission remains unchanged: to provide accessible, exploratory, and joy-filled art experiences for children of all backgrounds.

Bettendorf artist Pat Beréskin has been an art teacher for more than 30 years, and after closing her Beréskin Gallery in Bettendorf in 2022, her Art Academy found a new home at the Figge, where it continues to thrive. “My special gift is finding the potential in each student because every child has something,” said Beréskin. “I am living my life passion.”

Museums in general are places "where we try to center creative thinking and places we can explore," Mohr said. "We challenge people to think about things from a different perspective. We're not asking for people to love everything, but consider it and think about how creativity comes in many forms and how creativity is something people have in their daily lives, even if they're not a formal painter." (Mohr isn't personally an artist, but considers herself creative while cooking, saying, “People can be creative and experiment in their own lives in countless ways.)

The Figge also works to display and celebrate local artists, including works by Steve Banks, Peter Xiao and Zaiga Thorson. The Rock Island Art Guild, meanwhile, shows an exhibit every other winter, the next one planned for 2026. And the Figge Museum Store carries pieces by area artists.

One Couple’s Big Gift

Last summer, the Figge created the Linda and J. Randolph Lewis Wing on the second floor, made possible by the extraordinary generosity of Dr. Randy and Linda Lewis of Davenport.

The Lewises’ remarkable gift of 44 works of modern and contemporary American art valued at $14 million by Christie’s, New York, marks a momentous addition to the Figge’s collection.

For 50 years, the Lewises have passionately collected works by influential artists such as Romare Bearden, Milton Avery, Marsden Hartley, Helen Frankenthaler, and Alice Neel. These artworks embody the innovative spirit and diverse perspectives of American art over the last century, and this gift will significantly enhance the Figge’s collection and fill crucial gaps in the museum’s galleries.

“We are deeply grateful to Dr. Randy and Linda Lewis for their visionary contribution,” Mohr said in announcing the gift. “The impact of this gift on our museum and community cannot be overstated. The Linda and J. Randolph Lewis Wing will stand as a cornerstone of the Figge’s mission to bring art and people together, fostering creativity and cultural understanding, and inspiring dialogue. This is indeed a transformative moment for the Figge Art Museum and for the broader cultural landscape of the Quad Cities.”

The Lewises’ journey from their upbringing in northern Ontario, Canada, and immigrating to the United States to becoming prominent art collectors and supporters in Davenport, Iowa, underscores the profound impact of philanthropy. Their dedication to art and community is evident in their more than three decades of involvement with the Figge, serving in volunteer, staff, and leadership roles.

“We’ve lived in Davenport for 36 years,” the couple said in a press release, “and this community has been very good to us. It just seems easy to do this, and to know that people will enjoy it, and that it will be here for a long time. When you are nearing the end of your life – and we are – you start to think about what you’re leaving behind, what of value you have to leave future generations. It makes us feel good to give back to the community.”

Their gift will help the museum attract more visitors locally, nationally and internationally, contributing to the museum’s ongoing success and vitality.

“The Lewis Collection features exemplary works by influential American artists,” said Joshua Johnson and Vanessa Sage, the Figge’s co-senior curators, in a joined statement. “While the Figge’s collection is strong in areas like Regionalism, Spanish Colonial art, and Haitian art, we have relatively few examples of artworks from the 20th and 21st centuries by artists that feature prominently in the art historical canon. Linda and Randy’s gift transforms the Figge’s collection in a way that would have otherwise been unimaginable. Due to their generosity, the museum will be able to share the more complete story of art.”

Inspired by the philanthropic legacies of Dr. Walter Neiswanger and Charles A. Ficke, the Lewises hope to encourage other collectors to consider how their collections might benefit their communities and future generations.

For more information, visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.