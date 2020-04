Enter the Reader's Spring Photo Contest – May 7 Deadline!

Great news, shutterbugs! The River Cities’ Reader’s photo contest has returned, with three new categories for your submissions: “Past,” “Present,” and “Future.” Entrants are welcome to interpret the categories however they wish.

The deadline for entries is Thursday, May 7, and the rules are below. Gift cards will be awarded to first-place winners, and we plan to publish both contest champs and runners-up at RCReader.com and in the next print edition of the River Cities’ Reader, available on May 14.

Rules

1) Entries should be e-mailed to photos@rcreader.com with the subject heading “photo contest.” No physical prints will be accepted.

2) All photographs must be received by 5 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

3) Photographs must be saved in the JPG or TIF format at a resolution suitable for newspaper publication. Generally speaking, each entry should be at least 1,200 pixels on its shortest side.

4) All photographs must be previously unpublished.

5) Photographers are limited to three entries apiece. You may submit multiple images in a single category, but each photograph counts toward the three-entry limit.

6) All entries must include the name of the photographer, a daytime phone number for the photographer, and the category in which the photograph is being entered. Although not required, we welcome short statements (fewer than 100 words) that provide context for the image – for example, notes on the photographic subject or the shooting circumstances.