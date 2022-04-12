12 Apr 2022

Enter the Reader's Spring Photo Contest - April 28 Deadline!

By Reader Staff

With spring in the air, it's time again for the River Cities’ Reader's annual Spring Photo Contest!

For 2022, we've decided on three new categories for your submissions: “Safe,” “Effective,” and “Trust the Science.”

Entrants are welcome to interpret the categories however they wish.

The deadline for entries is Thursday, April 28, and the rules are below. Gift cards from loyal Reader advertisers will be awarded to first-place winners, and we will publish both contest champs and runners-up at RCReader.com and in the May print edition of the River Cities’ Reader.

Rules

1) Entries should be e-mailed to photos@rcreader.com with the subject heading “photo contest.” No physical prints will be accepted.

2) All photographs must be received by 5 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

3) Photographs must be saved in the JPG or TIF format at a resolution suitable for newspaper publication. Generally speaking, each entry should be at least 1,200 pixels on its shortest side.

4) All photographs must be previously unpublished.

5) Photographers are limited to three entries apiece. You may submit multiple images in a single category, but each photograph counts toward the three-entry limit.

6) All entries must include the name of the photographer, a daytime phone number for the photographer, and the category in which the photograph is being entered. Although not required, we welcome short statements (fewer than 100 words) that provide context for the image – for example, notes on the photographic subject or the shooting circumstances.

For examples from last year's contest, visit “Winners and Favorites from Our Spring Photo Contest 2021.”

We look forward to your entries!

