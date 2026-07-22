21st-Century Intolerable Grievances

On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was unanimously adopted by the second Continental Congress of the 13 united states, and soon after sent to King George III to serve as notice of the 13 former colonies' separation from Great Britain, including future jurisdiction and all subsequent authorities of the Crown.

The Declaration of Independence is considered the definitive founding document by way of its sacrosanct comprehensive rationale and resolution to establish a governance model respecting liberty, equality, opportunity, and justice.

The Declaration's paragraph that most clearly articulates this purpose is as follows:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. – That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, – That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

“Inalienable rights” are natural endowments flowing from the Creator inherent in our humanity, not privileges bestowed by any government or earthly authority.

The above Declaration phrase bears repeating, “...That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, [emphasis added]”

Two hundred and 50 years ago, the Declaration of Independence defined the governing hierarchy up front, laying claim to the people's consent as the primary authority in securing rights and just powers. This further established the organizing principles mandating government to protect individual rights and founding principles for the people's express safety and happiness.

As you read the Declaration of Independence' list of grievances, it becomes apparent these intolerable circumstances continued unresolved by Great Britain, notably the Crown, worsening with time and causing grave injustice, economic hardship and indiscriminate violence against innocents, with no remedy forthcoming.

The 13 colonies finally acknowledged their shared declining situation, and faced the eminent danger and strife it unleashed as they “pledged their lives, fortunes and sacred honor” to create a new governance model in defiance of the Crown's miserable top-down tyranny, by replacing it with bottom-up governance, in which the consent of the people would be the predominate force to be reckoned with.

The Tyranny We Tolerate

It is an astute observation: “People will continue to experience the tyranny they tolerate.” As our Declaration of Independence emphasizes, “all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed.”

How true that the American people are suffering, yet stubbornly refusing to acknowledge our own declining civil situation. Most of us will wait to act until things are insufferable and/or we are bullied into facing our own eminent danger and strife threatening our sovereignty and peace.

How sad is that? Especially when, as Americans, we have all the lawful authority we need as a constitutional republic, to contain and eliminate chaotic threat(s), thereby restoring founding principles that guarantee the protection of our individual and collective unalienable rights, inevitably a far better path to peace. What on Earth prevents us today from at least attempting course correction toward the goals described in the Declaration of Independence from the jump?

If you were to list our 21st-century grievances for remedy by this current republic's government, what would they be? My list of grievances (this week) includes the following:

Smith-Mundt Act

* Repeal of the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act (SMMA) of 2012. It was buried in the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which fully repealed the original Smith-Mundt Act of 1948, a critically important and necessary law that strictly prohibited the U.S. government and media from propagandizing Americans. After the SMMA passed, in 2015 Obama issued Executive Order 13707,Using Behavioral Science Insights to Better Serve the American People. He installed federal agencies to implement behavior modification programs using behavioral science to create and implement public “nudging” for recommended policies his administration wished to advance more efficiently and effectively. Recall his Chief of Staff, Cass Sunstein, wrote the book Nudge, a blueprint for institutional behavior modification to influence people's attitudes and actions in a specific direction without participants' direct awareness of this behavioral manipulation, like Pavlov's Dog. A rudimentary reflection of how much broadcast media has changed since 2013 (more homogenous, political in the extreme), augmented with social media's exponential growth as agents of influence, and it is undeniable we're being constantly dosed with highly sophisticated strategic propaganda delivered as “narratives,” exchanging good old fashioned brain-washing for full scale brain-scrubbing.

Fair Value Property Liquidation

* The abysmally unfair calculation of “fair value” used by counties and states to liquidate properties to satisfy property taxes in arrears was upheld by SCOTUS (9-0) in Pung v. Isabella County, MI. The entire case is anything but fair, including a stunningly derelict decision by every conceivable measure of fairness. Pung's generational homestead, with a market value of approximately $196,000, was “fair valued” by Isabella County and auctioned for approximately $74,000 to satisfy a property tax delinquency of approximately $2,200 that was provably erroneously charged to begin with! It is a scurrilous injustice that still has a remote chance for remedy, even though the ruling to uphold this travesty was unanimous. SCOTUS did remand the issue of “fair value” back to the lower court for further debate … and additional expense to Pung, no doubt.

Big Ag Immunity Shield

* Federal and state legislation, as well as President Trump's Executive Order to invoke the Defense Production Act, is providing immunity shields to Big Ag for harm caused by the use of toxic, in some cases carcinogenic, Glysophate and forever chemicals in our food production. Additionally, the run-off from farms is leaching into the aquifer/water tables and poisoning the Midwest's Oak trees, becoming an existential threat to this keystone species.

Election Equipment Secrecy

* Contractual agreements, between vendors of any and all election systems and federal, state and county election offices, that prohibit the inspection/examination of election equipment and software by election officials and/or voters at large. It is absurd on an incomprehensible level that we permit such agreements, under the guise of proprietary products, considering the extreme importance these election systems have in the critical infrastructure of our nation, and in guaranteeing secure, fair elections. This includes improving CISA's inadequate oversight relative to secure election systems, their proper certification before use in US elections, and proper protocols to ensure secure voter rolls, poll books, tabulator capabilities including internet connectivity and internal printing capacities, chain of custody of election results, election databases including cast vote records for proper audits, and election equipment.

Auditless Fraud

* The recurring, ever-increasing astronomical financial inefficiency and outright fraud occurring in nearly every agency (both state and federal) tasked with the people's business, including national security dark budgets, pentagon budgets that have prevailed without audits for decades, Medicare/Medicaid and Obamacare mismanagement. Some welfare subsidies paid out to NGOs to provide food and housing/shelter claim administrative costs as high as 80 percent of the individual subsidy allocation. And let's not forget the huge climate funding appropriation of $375 billion for the EPA, assigned to John Podesta to manage, via the Inflation Reduction Act as part of the Green New Deal, or as it is more commonly known, the Green New Steal. As the Biden Administration was ending, Podesta awarded $20 billion to eight NGOs that had organized less than a year before their awards were given, with no climate programming experience. Upon discovery, the $20 billion allocations are reportedly suspended and currently parked in Citibank awaiting further adjudication. However, no word on the remaining $355 billion expenditures nearly two years later.

Warrantless FISA Surveillance

* Renewal of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) 702 authority for warrantless surveillance is a currently a nonissue because President Trump secured a FISC Certification for 702 thru 2027, regardless of the Senate's 47-52 rejection. 702 has proven to be grossly abused by law enforcement, including carte blanche issuance (98 percent of requests approved) by the FISA Court authorized to oversee the proper use of this arguably unconstitutional covert surveillance program. It was recently disclosed that more than 3 million Americans have been unlawfully surveilled by the FBI using 702 authority. That degree of irresponsible stewardship for what should be restricted to foreign surveillance only, does not deserve to be renewed in any capacity.

The above queries have become a necessary assessment. The too-numerous-to-count financial betrayals, geoengineering threats to our environment, pending surveillance infrastructure, demolition of sovereign currency replaced by digital transacting, civil violations, and administrative law usurpation of our constitution, are all systematic transgressions against the American people's interests, and those of the world at large for that matter, for over two centuries. International cabals of wealthy, powerful oligarchs' public-private partnerships with increasingly authoritarian government bureaucrats, all of whom regularly pillage their national treasuries, has become unsustainable without extreme global resets.

Infiltration Instead of Invasion

Researcher and author MelK has just released a book, Infiltration Instead of Invasion (America Betrayed 1944-1955), revealing the little known international financial machinations of what she refers to as “above-nation” banking and intelligence cartels operating in shrouded nondisclosure, such as the United Nations (U.N.), World Economic Forum (WEF), Bank of International Settlements (BIS), and many more. Included in her research are examples of American leadership and legislatures' hefty contributions to international organizational insulation that too often subordinates the people's domestic interests. This institutional abdication is but one more indictment that we the people, regardless of elections, are no longer being politically represented.

TheMelKShow.com/resources

Mel K cites the International Organizations Immunity Act of 1945 (IOIA) as one example of exactly the kind of suspect Administrative Law afoot, then and now. It is part of an “above-nation” international network that underpins a quiet “Continuity of Government” (COG) agenda in case of a catastrophic event that is more vague than not, likely because it often supersedes the interests of average people as the national priority. In America's case, it provides a theoretical excuse to suspend the Constitution.

LegalClarity.org/what-is-continuity-of-government-and-how-does-it-work

The IOIA provides all manner of inexplicable immunities from civil and criminal prosecution, tax obligations, and reporting requirements for foreign entities otherwise mandated for the rest of us. Immunity is provided to foreign entities by Executive Order, with the list of foreign immunity beneficiaries maintained by the U.S. State Department. Examples of former and current foreign participants can be found below.

GovInfo.gov/content/pkg/USCODE-2011-title22/html/USCODE-2011-title22-chap7-subchapXVIII-sec288.htm

Law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/22/288a

July 4 celebrates our Declaration of Independence and separation from Great Britain, advanced by our constitutional republican form of government under the rule of law, including our Bill of Rights, mandating the government protect our inalienable rights as its primary directive. And as systemically violated as it is today by the plethora of oath-breakers, both elected, appointed, and hired, it remains fully intact and need only be reclaimed by the American people in sufficient numbers to responsibly, peacefully reassert our constitutional authorities as the governed.

Archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution

Archives.gov/founding-docs/bill-of-rights-transcript

But such an en masse game-changing civil move requires consensus not waffling, solidarity not division, focus not distraction, education not opinion, and American conviction not uncertainty, to actually implement as envisioned an extraordinary governance model that has yet to have its day in the sun.

Archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript