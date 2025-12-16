Impotent civiCUKS

Propaganda has proven itself to be among the most useful tools in the behavior modifiers' toolbox for capturing human cognitivity and strategically directing it to predetermined, highly specific conclusions. The success of propaganda campaigns depends on the techniques used, and the resources available for deploying and anchoring propaganda, including whether said messaging induces harmony or discord relative to the established hierarchy of social norms and mores.

Most experts agree propaganda that results in desired behaviors are most often achieved by triggering powerful emotions. These emotional reactions to messaging are often the most efficient means to securing target behavior. Anchoring emotions that include discomfort, insecurity, even fear, provide more enduring behavior modification, often manifesting in consistently reliable predictive responses.

Techniques most often used include neurolinguistic programming, persistent/sustained cognitive dissonance, redundancy/repetitiveness, trotting out the “experts and trusted voices,” visual and audio augmentation, all comprise some of the more familiar “nudges” used by media mutts and show dogs, influencers, and especially social media bots. Such bots impersonate fellow platform users, but are really mere algorithms at the ready when a word or combination of words triggers preprogrammed computerized postings designed to mimic either human criticisms and/or offensive opposition, or compliments and/or enthusiastic approval.

Either way, it likely that as few as only 25 percent of all postings via social media platforms are real live people. The remaining 75 percent are manufactured and preprogrammed responses. This deceitful, arguably fraudulent practice was uncovered during “discovery” by Elon Musk as part of his due diligence for his purchase of Twitter. This stunning revelation received what seemed like 30 seconds of mainstream media's attention. However, the larger stunner is that so many users of social media are still entirely buffaloed by other users' fictional “likes;” “dislikes;” and “shares,” in an almost pathological refusal to admit this inflated universe of social media engagement is not real.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) promises a lot of change, some good, more bad, but certainly money will be made riding this wave, too. AI's potential as a destructive influence is inherent in unavoidable doubt relative to the veracity, the authenticity, the tangible reality of a person, place, thing, and/or event(s). For example, AI could feasibly be deployed to mimic (to near perfection) a broadcast by the CEO of a major corporation, announcing an internal financial misstep that could send Wall Street into a tizzy, disrupting trading and causing financial harm in the millions of dollars to thousands of people. By the time the hoax is exposed, the harm has been done.

Broadcast news can disseminate major distortions in reality using disinformation, something the media already does ad nauseam, thereby justifying the mutts and show dogs replacement with AI creations. The downside is that once fait accompli, it follows no humans will ever again be accountable to the public for such propaganda falsity.

Presumption of Innocence – With or Without Hard Evidence?

Today millions of voters believe President Donald Trump is 100 percent the criminal he is accused of being. Furthermore, most have justified prosecutors, judges, and juries contorting the laws of our justice system to ensure Trump is held accountable for his wicked ways. In other words, oath breaking, violating rights, abuse of power, and cheating en masse are acceptable crimes if it means this singular criminal, Donald Trump, is successfully prosecuted and incarcerated.

But what if these millions of people are wrong in their beliefs that Trump is guilty of charges such as rape? His conviction was for sexual assault, not rape. His accuser Ms. Carroll could not remember the date or even the year more than 20 years ago the alleged assault by Trump occurred, so no timeline exists. And because at the time of the assault she told no one, there are no witnesses, the case boiled down to her word against Trump's. Also, the New York state legislature had to pass a temporary law to extend the Statute of Limitations for one year so the charge of rape could be brought against Trump. After the year was up, the Statute of Limitations would automatically revert back.

Or, take the financial fraud case in which not a single subpoenaed bank provided testimony against Trump because each considered him a desirable customer, claiming he paid back all his loans, both principal and interest, begging the question who exactly was harmed such that a case could justifiably be brought? What about his attempted election theft on January 6? Despite the fact that alternate electors have been marshaled by both political parties in our lifetime and in prior generations, without any violence, the public collective memory fails to recall that congress paused the electoral process due to a bomb scare hours before any protesters reached the capitol. Critically, none of the election mayhem that ensued after November 3, 2020, would have occurred had Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger properly responded to Trump's original election challenge within the 10 days required by Georgia law.

Don't forget the sedition/treason allegations of conspiring to further Russia's interests over the United States' have been proven to be materially wrong. A vast amount of hard evidence has now been compiled that testimonies of the co-conspirators in the FBI, CIA, along with myriad other complicit actors, are unnecessary to move forward with indictments for falsely prosecuting Trump. Whether the current leadership will step up remains to be seen.

To date, there is almost zero factual evidence to support the accusations, indictments, and/or convictions adjudicated against Donald Trump throughout the past decade. No amount of media propaganda can change this. But how, in America, is it remotely possible for millions of Americans to consider any man guilty of so much criminal conduct without any hard evidence? Where is the discernment, the natural recognition of the magnitude of such injustice, of the unfairness? Such is not justice, nor is it injustice, it is far worse: It is disjustice. And it makes a mockery of actual misdeeds and crimes that truly do go unaccounted for by many of our leaders, not just Trump. We accomplish nothing akin to refereeing recess for our part.

Meanwhile Americans continue to cram themselves into an ideological mixed tent of Progressives/Liberals/Democrats/Socialists funded by the exact same 10-20 Billionaires (Gates, Fink, Musk, Page, Rockefeller, Huang, Soros, Ellison, Zuckerborg, Buffet, Walton, Ambani, Ortega, Bloomberg, Bettencourt Meyers, Dell, Theil, Bezos, Arnault, Brin, Helu) that fund the other half’s ideological mashup of Conservatives/Libertarians/Republicans/Fascists.

In other words, it is the world’s handful of obscenely wealthy oligarchs, whose industrial monopolies, international government resources and holdings, and vast personal wealth, influence and/or control both halves of America’s political spectrum as nothing more than tools in their global wealth management kits.

A Nation of Cliptomaniacs

21st-century highly partisan Americans on both sides of the aisle, all along the political spectrum, barely have an independent thought in their captured heads anymore. Practically everything that informs our politics, world views, cultural norms, and underlying science behind the issues that impact us, all come from broadcast and social media “clips,” which are basically video segments, including sound bites, all hobbled together in a constant flow of truncated and edited “clips.” In fact, we are a nation of cliptomaniacs, claiming the highly biased opinions offered as our own and insufferably parroting them as our bona fides.

Lost in this fakery has been our otherwise innate ability to discern truth from fiction, thereby putting self-determination out of reach for average Americans. Instead we have allowed ourselves to be mired in petty, mindless, factless, emotion-triggering, atrophying circle jerks of discourse, mostly via social media. Then we dare to consider ourselves socially and civically engaged, when in truth we are impotent civiCUKS.

We’ve forgotten what solid truth-bearing ground feels like, let alone what it looks or sounds like. The angst that permeates so many of our interactions with one another, especially when opposing viewpoints are afoot, is born of insecurity, fear, and ignorance so pervasive and common place, many arguments are reduced to whomever shouts the loudest generally winning. Incuriosity has turned us into a collective of intellectual sinkholes, where exploration of ideas, self actualization, and measurable human evolution get buried forever.

Propaganda Has Developed Its Own Propathology

Instead, we’ve chosen to parrot sanctioned narratives fed to us by media script readers ever since the 2012 Smith Mundt Modernization Act made it lawful for the government and media to propagandize Americans. One half of the country is parroting one version, while the other half is parroting the counter-version.

It might just be the most successful mass brainwashing in the entire history of propaganda itself. Mass propagandizing has developed its own propathology, with all the symptoms of mental illness from depression to delusion to derangement. And when it is all laid bare, who should be blamed for this social mayhem and moral decay, whose fault is it really?

It is ours, yours and mine – make no mistake about that! We can blame government personnel, but they are actually doing their jobs trying to grow the institutions and usurp ever more of our personal responsibilities. That we are allowing them to do it is at the heart of what is essentially wrong with our Republic.

Meanwhile, the backbone (funding mechanisms) of this current cultural chaos are the same 10 to 20 billionaires that manage almost all the planet's resources in the 21st century, including politicians and bureaucrats of the world's governments. Our elected officials no longer represent public interests, because we the people no longer influence them with our collective lack of ability to match campaign funding from their billionaire handlers. More importantly, our votes no longer impact their election campaigns when elections are so easily rigged thanks to technology and a variety of strategic vulnerabilities.

Elections Controlled by Equipment Vendors, Not Electors

These vulnerabilities include early voting and late ballot counting, mail-in and absentee ballots, ballot drop boxes, dirty voter registration rolls via motor voter laws and contracting with third parties for statewide and county voter roll maintenance, pollbook internet connectivity for voter activity with iPad signatures effectively eliminating signature verification via comparisons to voter registration signatures; lax chain of custody of ballots and electronic election results; tabulators that are Internet-connected and require specialized paper for ballot processing (some that can print ballots internally), Internet connectivity even when denied by vendor; absurd prohibition by vendors to allow election officials and the public to examine election software code and equipment hardware due to private vendors' proprietary claims; marginal canvasing; all of which American precincts' voters had better come to terms with now.

With Election Management Systems such as Total Vote, the merging of voter registration rolls via electronic pollbooks and ballot tabulators with all election data stored on the Cloud via Microsoft or Amazon or both, with off-site vendor support mangers potentially located abroad, it is fair to say that election officials no longer run elections in our counties and states, instead a handful of private vendors nationwide are tasked with this scope of public sector work.

Colorado Prosecutors Turn Mesa County Auditor Tina Peters' Prison Sentence into a Death Sentence

Colorado’s persecution of former Mesa County, Colorado, Auditor Tina Peters, a Gold Star mother without whom the American people likely would not have secured evidence of Colorado's 2020 election irregularities under the stewardship, or lack thereof, of Secretary of State Jenna Griswold characterizes the devilry that these civiCUCKs enable.

[Editor's note: National and local media coverage of Tina Peters' case, especially the local rag in Grand Junction, Colorado, personifies yellow journalism at its worst with blatant bias against Peters, augmented with an uncommon disregard for fulsome facts.]

Under the guise of a Trusted Build, Griswold ordered Colorado counties to update their election databases, knowing that doing so would simultaneously erase the current resident database, in this case the 2020 election. Colorado law is clear that all auditors of Colorado counties must retain its last election data for 22 months.

Once Auditor Peters performed the Trusted Build to update her county's election database as ordered by SOS Griswold, she knew it would overwrite the current election data before the 22 month retention requirement was met. To comply with the law, Auditor Peters copied the entire current election database before she performed the Trusted Bill update.

Afterward, Peters dutifully preformed the Trusted Bill update, replacing the old data with the new. She then hired a forensic cyber expert to audit and compare both databases and provide an analysis of findings. The audit allegedly revealed serious anomalies, irregularities, including inexplicable differences between the two databases that triggered alarms for Auditor Peters, upon which she claims she reported her concerns to Griswold's office.

When SOS Griswold learned Peters had uncovered evidence that Griswold was arguably trying to erase, she was determined to discredit Auditor Peters and remove her from office, even though Peters was elected by a majority of Mesa County voters. It was at this juncture that the nightmare began in earnest for Tina Peters.

Forensic auditors discovered irrefutable anomalous manipulation of the Mesa County's 2020 election data. Fearing the evidence relative to Mesa County's 2020 election database would disappear forever, Peters offered it to Mike Lindell for his Election Symposium, where the data was analyzed with findings reported to a live audience, many of whom were also cyber security experts.

In the following months, Peters would explain her resolve to protect Mesa County voters, after her discovery of interference with election data by both anonymous and/or government officials, who had systems access using a redundant password (itself a well known computer protocol faux pas).

Tina Peters was eventually charged with multiple misdemeanors and felonies, all administrative process crimes. It was a kangaroo trial with an uncommonly distasteful Judge Matthew Barrett, who refused to allow Peters' defenses to be submitted. Judge Barrett further disgraced himself, the robe, and the bench with his tirade against her during sentencing for not bowing to his bullying for doing what she believed was required by law and best practices.

In Judge Barrett's miserable judicial activism, he shocked election integrity advocates by sentencing this courageous 70-year-old Gold Star mother to nine years in prison while her case moves through the appeal process, because he feared what she may say with her own speech if not in prison. This sentence is so egregiously disproportionate to her convictions, so professionally and judicially unfair, it can only be described as extreme disjustice, arguably providing grounds for Barrett's eventual impeachment. This disgraceful trial presided over by the dishonorable Judge Matthew Barrett can be heard in its entirety on You Tube. Youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeNU2iB4mKdk6oIFh6EkTLcAwyAn8e_rn

As Peters languishes in prison, she has been diagnosed with lung cancer. Her health is failing, yet Colorado's barbaric court appears resolved to put her to death for outing their election corruption. She was recently placed in solitary confinement for 17 days while her health was evaluated – “not as a punishment,” she was told, for requesting early release to home confinement to be treated.

Many of the states' practicing district judges and magistrates are also elected and benefit from a riggable election system as much as any elected official. These elected judges and magistrates should recuse themselves from Peters' case, and all future election proceedings, evidenced by Judge Barrett's inability to contain, let alone conceal, his animosity toward Peters. His extreme and open disdain for her throughout the trial is curious. Perhaps he fears her as a potential professional threat to his seat on the bench?

Pray for Tina Peters. Donate to her care. If you have influence with any Colorado politicians and/or bureaucrats, inquire if they are aware of her existential dilemma, and please share her story. This is not a partisan issue. It is an American cause.