Alexi Giannoulias and Susana Mendoza Both Want the Mayoralty, But Neither Wants to Be the First to Admit It

As I write this column, the spring legislative session is a day away from adjournment. Nothing of great importance has cleared both chambers. So, there’s no point in writing about any of that. I’ll let you know my thoughts next week.

Let’s discuss a different topic instead.

For quite a while now, most folks in politics have assumed that Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and Comptroller Susana Mendoza will probably run for mayor of Chicago in 2027. The incumbent Brandon Johnson is spectacularly unpopular, and a real hunger is developing in the city (again) for new leadership.

Anyway, some wags have also speculated that one or even both of the statewide officials will not run for re-election in order to gear up for a mayoral bid.

With Cook County Democratic Party candidate slating coming up in July, the rumors have intensified.

I bumped into Secretary Giannoulias last week at the Statehouse and we talked about the rumors and then I asked him if he was running again.

“I’m running for re-election,” Giannoulias bluntly replied. He did not rule out or rule in a run for mayor.

Mendoza’s response was different.

Back in 2018, Mendoza easily won re-election, besting her Republican opponent by 23 percentage points.

But in September of that year, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel surprised the city’s political world when he announced that he wouldn’t seek a third term. People who hadn’t considered running suddenly changed their plans. Mendoza, in the midst of her first re-election bid, was suddenly on a growing list of possible candidates.

Then, a few days before election day, NBC Chicago’s Mary Ann Ahern disclosed a draft TV ad by Mendoza announcing her mayoral candidacy.

Mendoza said it was just a contingency in case she decided to run, but she caught a lot of heat. And while it obviously didn’t hurt Mendoza in her statewide bid, it may have damaged her somewhat when she eventually jumped into the mayor’s race. Mendoza didn’t make it past the first round.

So I asked Mendoza’s people if she planned to stand for re-election as comptroller and/or run for mayor.

“Comptroller Mendoza is weighing her options, including re-election,” a spokesperson said. “She loves her job and is committed to public service. She will make her decision based on what is best for Illinois, Chicago, and her family.”

Now comes the important part: “She will not run for two offices at the same time. Whatever she decides to run for, she'll be all in.”

Asked to clarify that statement (after all, she could run for re-election and then spend a few weeks after the election gathering petition signatures for mayor), I was told it’ll be one race or the other. If she announces for re-election, she won’t run for mayor.

There are those who believe Mendoza may be over-thinking the impact of her 2018 back-to-back election experience.

And on the other hand, there are those who believe that Giannoulias may not fully appreciate the pressure he’ll be under and the criticism he will face if he runs for re-election and then runs for mayor.

The secretary of state is one of the best jobs in state government. If Giannoulias had hedged about running again, a long line of potential hopefuls would’ve quickly started forming.

Not as many people are interested in being state comptroller, but if Mendoza decides to skip re-election, the opening will add to the growing turnover in Illinois politics.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin’s retirement announcement has already attracted three incumbents who want to replace him.

U.S. Representative Robin Kelly announced her intention to run, as has U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi.

Those attempts to move up have already attracted several candidates and potential candidates. And many of those folks are elected officials who will either have to give up their current offices to run – creating more down-ballot turbulence – or be replaced by an appointee, who might then have to be replaced, etc, etc, etc.

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton has also announced for U.S. Senate. That means Governor JB Pritzker will have to choose a new running mate. And if he chooses someone who is an elected official, then that’ll create more openings down the food chain.

U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky has announced her retirement, and people are lining up to replace her, including Democratic Senator Laura Fine, who will have to give up her seat to run.

And there are plenty of rumors that US Representative Danny Davis won’t stand for re-election.

Next year promises to be a fascinating campaign season.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.