09 Sep 2024

Can Mary Kathryn Muenster-Pritzker Really Put the Brakes on JB’s Post-Gubernatorial Ambitions?

By Rich Miller

“It seems crazy, but it’s true that when I serve out the end of this second term, I will be the longest-serving Democratic governor in the history of Illinois,” Governor JB Pritzker said last month during the Democratic National Convention.

I looked it up and it’s true.

Pat Quinn served about six years as governor, replacing Rod Blagojevich, who also did six years before doing time in prison. Dan Walker served four years before he also went to prison. Otto Kerner left before the end of his second term to become a federal judge, then went to prison. Sam Shapiro filled out the remainder of that term. Adlai Stevenson did one term and then ran for president twice. Henry Horner died before the end of his second term, which John Stelle completed. Edward Dunne, John Peter Altgeld, and Joel Matteson were all one-termers. Augustus French served seven years because of a change in the new state constitution. The five Democrats before that served one term or less. The state’s earliest governors were members of the Democratic-Republican or Republican-Democratic parties. None served more than four years.

What people wanted to know last month, though, was whether Pritzker wants to try for a third term in two years.

I’m told that one priority for a potential third term could be finally addressing why Illinois has historically lagged the nation in employment. The state’s unemployment rate in July was 5.2 percent, which is widely considered to be “full employment” but was still almost a point higher than the national average. And that’s consistent with history. Pritzker in a recent interview with me pointed to the state’s relatively high labor-force participation rate as a reason, but our participation rate really isn’t that much different than lots of other states that have lower unemployment rates.

The governor talked about a third term during a state delegates’ convention breakfast, but cautioned his audience that his wife, MK, was his “term limit,” explaining that if people want him to run again, they’ll first have to convince her.

MK grew up in a political household. Her father was chief of staff to South Dakota Governor Richard Kneip and then ran unsuccessfully for the US Senate. She was a US Senate staffer in DC when she met the future governor. This stuff is in her blood.

Mrs Pritzker has kept a fairly low profile the past six years, fiercely guarding her family’s privacy, particularly during the pandemic. She’s probably best known for throwing huge, swanky parties (including convention-week’s Salt Shed soirée featuring John Legend) and for finishing the task of decorating the governor’s mansion and publishing a book about the official residence.

But she made a rare appearance at a bill-signing event this summer to talk about her involvement with incarcerated women. The bill her spouse signed into law provides free identification cards for newly-released inmates. Mrs Pritzker took up the cause of incarcerated women at the beginning of the Pritzker administration.

MK helped set up an ID pilot program at Logan Correctional Center back in 2020, and told reporters at the event that she’d visited women’s prisons more than a dozen times since Governor Pritzker was sworn in. She said her focus since her first prison visit in January of 2019, “has been on ensuring incarcerated Illinoisans are treated with respect and dignity, and that they are given a real opportunity to rehabilitate and return to post-incarceration life with a chance at avoiding recidivism and making positive change.”

There are no current signs that Mrs. Pritzker is ready to move on to private life. And her spouse clearly appears to be enjoying his current job, regardless of what just happened to his national ambitions with Vice President Kamala Harris’ elevation to presidential nominee.

So does MK want to move back to Washington DC if VP Harris wins and if Governor Pritzker is offered a Cabinet position? Or would she want to continue her work here in Illinois? And would Governor Pritzker himself be happy working for someone else after years of leading a large state? Or does she just want it all to end?

Those are a lot of ifs, starting with Harris’ election and then an actual Pritzker appointment, and if he’d want it. I’ve gone back and forth on this. I thought for a while that I had a good handle on it, but now I’m not so sure.

Let’s see what their options look like in a few months.

 

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

Illinois Politics

Author

anon

Michael Helke

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Lectures Calendar