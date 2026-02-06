First-Ever Gubernatorial Republican Primary Forum Held in Scott County Was Educational and Substantive

On January 22, 2026 the Scott and Muscatine GOP county parties co-hosted a 2026 Gubernatorial Primary Candidate Forum live in Eldridge, Iowa.

The event was the first of its kind in Iowa's history and the first time any substantive questions were presented to Republican want to be governor candidates in a primary race in over 20 years.

The Scott County Republican Party coordinated with the local CBS and FOX affiliate to have the event professionally video and audio recorded and the 2 hour event is being rebroadcast on several platforms. Sitting US Congressman Randy Feenstra was the only candidate of the 5 declared candidates that did not attend nor record answers to the forum questions for playback the night of the event. Brad Sherman, Eddie Andrews and Adam Steen all participated in person live on January 22, 2026. And Zach Lahn, who had a prior engagement that evening, recorded his answers via video prior to the event.

No candidate had any of the 20 questions in advance. Kurt Whalen the vice-chair of the Scott County GOP Central Committee deserves major applause for coordinating, moderating and professionally and extremely fairly executing such an inclusive and educational forum, right before the February 2, 2026 Iowa Caucus.

The Reader established the web page www.AskFeenstra.com to provide Congressman Feenstra a readily accessible and transparent method to let Iowans know where he stands on the most important issues the Scott and Muscatine County GOP members found important enough to host such a forum. Feenstra did respond to all of the questions in writing one day before the Caucus.

According to Whalen, “We are happy to report that tonight's (Feb 2) Caucus was the largest mid-term turnout in Scott County History!” For Scott County, the results for the gubernatorial straw-poll from Caucus night were Adam Steen 39.1% 1st place 177 out of 453, Zach Lahn 25.2% 2nd place 114 out of 453, Brad Sherman 18.3% 3rd place 83 out of 453, Randy Feenstra 14.6% 4th place 66 out of 453, Eddie Andrews 2.6% 5th place 12 out of 453.

All of the questions are published below, along with answers from all candidates, transcribed from the video recording of the event, and from Feenstra's submitted written answers.

Kurt Whalen, Moderator Preface: "These are rapid-fire questions. Candidates may answer only ‘Yes’ or ‘No.’ No elaboration during this segment, please!."

1.1: Constitutional Carry "Alexander Hamilton called the Second Amendment ‘the best security of a free state.’ He also described the right to bear arms as essential to protect all other rights. Accordingly, as Governor, will you defend constitutional carry for law-abiding citizens without permits or additional state restrictions?"

All candidates responded, “Yes”.

1.2: Right to Life "The most fundamental right of all is the right to life. As Governor, will you defend the right to life for the unborn?"

All candidates responded, “Yes”.

1.3: Taxes “ As Governor, will you work to reduce Iowa’s overall tax burden by cutting government spending?"

All candidates except Feenstra responded, “Yes.” Feenstra's written response elaborated about tax cuts, but did not address cutting government spending.

1.4: Eminent Domain "Private property is sacred, and government power has limits. A s Governor, will you oppose the use of eminent domain for private gain?"

All candidates except Feenstra responded, “Yes.” Feenstra's written response did state, “ I am opposed to the use of eminent domain for the carbon capture pipeline.”

1.5: Biological Reality "Science and biological reality form the foundation of law and policy. Do you believe men can get pregnant?

All candidates responded, “No”.

2. Social Issues

2.1: Corrections, Public Safety and Capacity

"With a prison system that has not expanded in over a generation, and prison capacities at 126%, and a rotating door system of repeat criminal offenders.

As Governor, will you significantly increase the prison capacity in Iowa and what would you expect the economic impact of such an expensive endeavor be to the states budget?

ZACH LAHN: Thank you for the question. I would just say that law and order is foundational to having a society that is functioning. And I think a lot of people in Iowa are just looking for something that they can count on. And safe streets, safe communities are one of those things that they should just be able to count on. So, yes, as governor, I would look to increase funding to the prison systems. But I also think we need to look at this. you know there's a lot. There's a lot of people that are being incarcerated have significant mental issues, like significant issues that are mental-health-related. And they need something different than just the prison system. And we need to start looking at that again like we used to a long time ago to say, how do we get people the help they need so they can truly be rehabilitated and re-enter into society.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Yes, what I didn't say in my opening statement is my original why of why ran for this office, six years ago, excuse me, for my original office of being a representative was mental health. My boy, I didn't mention him, we lost him. He suffered mental-health challenges. And so, I've always been sensitive about that. And as Mr. Lahn mentioned, most of our, the things that are going on in our prison system, we have a mental-health issue. I'm a strong believer in law and order, and yes, I'm 100 % need to, we need to expand that. I've been working with our DOC Department of Corrections to increase our budget for the last few years. We are getting stronger on human trafficking. We had that session there today at the Capitol. And we need to completely make our, make the evildoers pay, right? And that includes expanding our prison system.

ADAM STEEN: Thank you. I had the opportunity to work directly with Department of Corrections in my role for the state. So I've had an opportunity to see what it looks like inside these prisons. First and foremost, we need to look at the prison systems and the scheduling. We need to back the blue 100 percent and make sure that those that are creating problems on the streets are punished accordingly. The purpose of government is to punish evil and condone good. That's it. So I would advocate for looking at our prison systems, potentially expanding, but making sure that our law enforcement is supported 100 % every single day. What we also need to include, though, now I'm a man of faith, and I've seen nonprofits that can work with the prison system to help people truly rehabilitate because they have the Lord working in their heart, not the devil working in their heart, and, ultimately, we need rehabilitation to come through our prison systems as well. So, I would advocate for looking at expansion, but we also need to include rehabilitation services into our systems so that the people that are causing the problems have an opportunity to turn their lives around.

BRAD SHERMAN: We absolutely have to provide whatever we need for prison systems to take care and we have to have law and order in our state. I believe that we can make a minimal economic impact upon our state if we would use some common-sense and put some jobs that are productive that can actually pay for the people that are working there.

EDDIE ANDREWS: I think that's a very common-sense issue. I also believe that if we put God back in our schools, we can get to the root of many of this and we can prevent a lot of criminals from becoming criminals if we teach them the right things. You know, one of the most important things that I'm going to be advocating for is to teach people how to be self-governing. Education is the true correction for abuses of our Constitution, according to Jefferson, but it's also the answer to many of our other ills if we put God back in the forefront of our thinking and put those principles back inside people's hearts from the beginning.

2.2: Public Health & Environmental Responsibility

"Iowans are concerned about public health and the environment. With rising cancer rates, the widespread use of pesticides, and the practice of cloud seeding, what policies would you pursue as Governor to ensure corporations and government entities are held accountable while protecting public safety and our natural resources?"

ZACH LAHN: You know, this is one of the foundational questions. When I mentioned the scorecard at the beginning, one of the things I look at is that we have more cancer in the state of Iowa than anywhere ever in the history of human civilization. And maybe something that's even more concerning to me is that when I hear politicians and both side of the aisle talk about this, often they won't address it head on with what we know are causes of this. I'm the first candidate ever to be endorsed by the MAHA organization supporting Bobby Kennedy's agenda in Washington, DC. And yes, here's what we need to confront is that our farmers are facing increased financial constraints by big agriculture companies. And at the same time, these companies are lying to us about the safety of their products. We have to confront that as Iowans. It is a generational issue for us. And so when I look at this, I look at our children and the health issues that are coming up for them. And I am 100 % dedicated to working on this. The first thing I would say, from a policy standpoint, is if you'd like to sell products in our state that we're going to be using, you need to hand over your research to the government. We will make sure that this is safe.

ADAM STEEN: Unfortunately, the cancer issue hits me near and dear to the heart. My father, who mentored me, trained me, was my hero. Passed away a cancer three and a half years ago. It was not genetic. My mother, who was kind of a faith champion in our family, just survived breast cancer. That was not genetic. So there is an issue out there. So when I jumped into this race, I started to investigate, started research, started to listen to those who have differing opinions of mine. I sat in a group that would largely be considered liberal and they showed a screen and they said this is the amount of toxins that we are seeing right now in our waterways and our soils in Iowa this is not all on farmers there are toxins in our soils there are toxins in our waters they're getting put in there from all sorts of different areas so what we are going to have to do and I am putting the steps in place right now is put together a legitimate task force I don't care if you're Republican or Democrat. Your goal has to be saw identify the problems and solve them so that we can tackle this was this will be a years-long issue but we have to identify the problems we have to solve them and you're looking at somebody who's willing to do that.

BRAD SHERMAN: Well, this issue of cancer, again, is huge. It's something I've been paying a lot of attention to. And, you know, the issue of cloud-seeding, wasn't that mentioned? Yes, sir. The issue of cloud-seeding was mentioned. And you know, and I have a friend who told me one, you know, most people thought, you talk about cloud-seeding, and they think, well, that's a conspiracy theory. But there's so much evidence out there anymore that it's not. I have a friend who said one time I need some new conspiracy theories because my old ones all came true, you know, so there are really issues out there. And so, what we have to do is get investigation that by independent organizations who have no conflict of interest. I've seen, I have very, very serious questions about the people that do these investigations. If they have interest in one outcome or another, they should not be doing the investigation. So that's what we have to do is or not educate, but to educate the public with the truth. And once we know the problem, I think the answer will be quite easy to find. Thank you.

EDDIE ANDREWS: So, the day that I heard that report, we were active, that Iowa is the number two cancer state, we were acting in session a year ago. And I looked to a doctor, who was a Democrat doctor, and I said, what do we do with this? And we both agreed that day, we have ideas, but why don't we, before we start spending a bunch of resources, let's actually find out the data. We got the governor's team, we put a million dollars towards a study at the University of Iowa. This year, I am planning, I'm pushing a $3 million addition to that for pediatric cancer, which is also on the rise. And so we know some of the answers. I work for, we all work for the big companies, right, and we know that there's too many nitrates in the water, get everybody at the table, have a real policy discussion, and find real solutions like reliance. Thank you.

RANDY FEENSTRA: Sadly, we all know someone who is battling cancer or has passed away from this tragic illness. We must catch cancer early when it is most treatable. It’s why, as Governor, I will ensure that all Iowans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare no matter where they live.

2.3: Education & Parental Rights two part question

"S cott and Muscatine County’s own Senator Kerry Gruengahagen and Scott County Representative Gary Mohr and Mike Vondran are currently working on bills that will require Teacher approval before disciplined students who were removed from the classroom are allowed to return.

First, do you support these bills, and Second, How will you support students, teachers, and parents against an overreaching educational bureaucracy, while ensuring high academic standards and Teacher/Parent control of the classroom?"

ZACH LAHN: This is a great question. I've spent a better part of a decade building very innovative schools. I have first -hand knowledge on how classrooms operate the challenge that teachers are facing. First, number one, teachers should absolutely have a say before a child re -enters the classroom. If you talk to educators, what you'll hear them tell you is that 95% of their time is spent on about 5% of the students. Oftentimes those students, disciplinary action is not actually what is needed. What they are doing is crying out for help, and we need to find them the services and care that they need to help solve the problems that they're facing. Government is not the parent of children, but we have to get these children the proper help they need so the children that are in the classroom and the teacher that's there to teach has time and bandwidth to really serve the students that they're there to serve and I believe teachers understand this and parents understand this and it's time that we start to help these children and meet them where they're at to help solve some of the problems that they're facing.

BRAD SHERMAN: This is a big problem in our schools when it comes to the children that are undisciplined. You know, we have to make sure that these students are not allowed to disrupt the classrooms. A lack of discipline is hurting our school system. You know, there's a lot of reasons why I was not number one in education anymore, and that's one of the big ones. And so, this issue is one that I've already started building a team of people who have answers. You know, There are separate facilities that have been set up in some cases already where these children there are causing trouble can go there. Right now, teachers are often told just sit back and do nothing and let the child throw a tantrum and they're allowed to just go crazy. I've spoken with teachers who literally have bruises and bite marks on their arms because they have to deal with this stuff. And so this is a common-sense issue. We have to, in a loving way, take these children out of that situation and put them a situation where somebody who is trained to deal with them can work with him.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Thank you. Now, I've not read the actual text of those two bills, but I 100% agree with the concepts. As a matter of fact, over the last couple of years, I've been leading on some of those educational issues. About two years ago, I brought in a number, about 15 or so, teachers from all over the state of lives. We hear from school board people, we hear from parents but we never hear from teachers and I said let's hear from some of these teachers we were shocked for two hours we listened to these teachers and almost all of the ladies all of one mentioned violence they've either been hit kicked stopped something and from that moment we found it we started that night the teacher empowerment bill to put minimum standards for violence all across the state of Iowa. Some schools were or districts were fine, others weren't, but we needed at least a minimum. And so yes, 100 % violence needs to be out, order needs to be stored in the classroom so that we can make education great again. Thank you.

ADAM STEEN: A lot for a short amount of time, but I could get behind something like that, but fundamentally our issues with issues with our kids start at the dinner table. I'm calling families and children back to the dinner table. We have to get to know our children again from a school perspective. The requirements that are being forced down upon these teachers in our public schools are ridiculous. Their ideologies being forced down in our public schools. That is why school choice is a fantastic thing to do. I see it with my own two boys. My 10-year-old is judged on his reading based upon how fast he can read 100 % accuracy he doesn't read fast that's not how he's wired so he comes home with zeros my eight -year -old reads fast does everything fast he comes home with one -hundredth the standards that are being put the requirements that are being put in our teachers have to go and we have to level the playing field for public schools so teachers are allowed to teach teachers are allowed to discipline according to the gifts and the talents of the kids across from them fundamentally though we have to get parents and kids back to the dinner table off screen so that they have a chance at being successful adults in the future.

RANDY FEENSTRA: My parents were both teachers, my wife taught kindergarten for 24 years, and I am a father of four. I believe that parents have every right to be involved in their children’s education. We need to focus on teaching our kids the fundamentals of reading, writing, math, and history - not DEI or other political ideologies. In contrast, Rob Sand presented disgraced former superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, Ian Roberts, with his Public Innovations and Efficiencies award. There is nothing innovative or efficient about having Iowa taxpayers pay the salary of an illegal criminal. As Governor, I will ensure that every Iowa kid has the opportunity to receive world-class education from preschool through college. We will make Iowa number one again when it comes to education.

2.4: Parental Notification & Informed Consent

"Some Leftists are advocating that, for mental health or sensitive health services for children, requiring parental consent may deter minors from seeking care, especially if they fear judgment or repercussions.

As Governor, do you support policies that ensure parents are fully notified of any attempt by schools or any government or private agencies to administer vaccinations, drugs or other medical and mental health treatments to their children?"

ZACH LAHN: 100% yes. The parent-child relationship is the primary relationship here. The schools do not have any right to interfere with that relationship. As a matter of fact, in the schools that I started, what we'd say in one of our top three principles is that our goal is not to come in between the parent and child. Our goal is to help build the bond between parent and child even stronger. If a school were to do one of these things, vaccinated child or talk about these procedures without parents knowing it or specifically behind parents' backs, I think that they should be losing licenses and I also think they should be charged.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Thank you, again, 100%. As a matter of fact, I wrote, I authored the Parents' Rights Bill, just for this reason, and you could not imagine the feedback that we got. Originally, the original copy said something that we all knew. The entire 8 billion people, population, the entire planet of the earth knew these things. Parents have a fundamental responsibility and right to raise the children, be responsible for their education, be responsible for all of their health decisions. We went viral. I just ran another bill this week to finalize and put a cap on vaccine, minor consent for vaccines. Pediatricians, very smart people. One went viral because he says, eh, I don't like to call them minors. I like to call them young adults. And I said, are they under 18? Then they're minors. Parents need to be notified. So, 100%, we need to make sure that parents are in charge of every aspect, of every decision of that minor.

ADAM STEEN: The fact that we're even having this conversation, the fact that this question is coming up, shows the battle of good versus evil. Parents should absolutely have all authority, all rights, the government has crept in. The government has abdicated, or we have abdicated our responsibility. The government has crept in, and that is why we're in the battle that we're in right now. I will tell you this. I would advocate for that all day long, but you know who would not is Rob Sand. He has said he's coming in with a veto pin in any conservative, any common-sense policy that hits his desk, he is going to veto immediately. That is why this election is so important. That's why it's so important to ensure that we understand the importance of preserving and protecting the freedoms that we have as families, the freedoms that we have in this state. So by and large, 100 % support that, but we have to make sure that Rob Sand does not end up in that office because he will not.

BRAD SHERMAN: Yes. Agreed. The only, the fact that we're even talking about this is crazy. Parents not being notified of medicine for their children is off the chart should absolutely never happen. Folks, there in so many ways a lot of people have not realized that we are at war in this country. I have documentation that shows for over a hundred years ago there were goals laid out to get children out away from the control of parents. There are people behind the scenes. I don't know who they are. We kind of, we have a pretty good idea sometimes, but we know these are our goals that have been laid out to get children out of the hands of parents, to put them into more government programs, put them into more earlier day schools, etc. We need to push the children back to the parents, get the parents involved, because they're the ones that have a heart that can never, you can never take the love of a child out of a parent. It's just embedded in there and we have to make sure we, we think that way and get our schools back thinking that way as well.

3. Federal Issues Moderator Introduction:

" We now move to the Federal Issues segment. While this is a gubernatorial race, federal policy directly impacts Iowa’s economy, agriculture, public safety, and constitutional balance of power. Each candidate will have up to 60 seconds to answer each question. Please hold your applause until the end of the Section. Our first question Will be asked from the Co-founder and Publisher of the River Cities Reader. The questions are about Federal overreach and State Sovereignty.

3.1: Federal Overreach & State Sovereignty

" In 2020, Governor Reynolds issued a COVID-19 emergency proclamation citing guidance from the corrupt World Health Organization and Fauci controlled federal Department of Health and human services declarations.

As Iowa’s Governor, would you commit to your fellow Iowans that any emergency proclamations you declare will be supported by Iowa specific facts and not because a federal agency or global Non-Governmental Organization like the W.H.O., or even the World Economic Forum says so, especially when such decisions put Iowan's constitutionally protected rights in jeopardy? "

ZACH LAHN: Yeah, I think this just goes back to an understanding of the Constitution and the power of the states. The Tenth Amendment gives us this protection. Whether I've already talked about the WEF, the WHO, these are globalist organizations that are here to strip rights away from us and to take our sovereignty. My campaign is about putting Iowa first, period. I believe emergency declarations need to be passed down to as low of governmental level as possible so we don't ever have the overreach that we saw in so many states; but 100%, the WEF is not a friend, they are an enemy. The WHO does not have our best interests at heart. And we have got to actively sue the federal government because of the overturning the Chevron doctrine to stop the federal overreach in our state. And I am committed to doing that as governor.

ADAM STEEN: Yeah, number one, I would absolutely commit to that. I think we learned we learned a lot from the COVID experience and through and through, I'm a local control guy. We need the government to get out of the way. We the people have to rein in any time that any government organization comes in and tells us something I want to know where their facts are coming from because I can guarantee you they're not coming from the facts of the boots-on-the-ground here in our local communities and I see that from the state level as well. So, the federal level, the state level, we need to be working with local communities on a regular basis so that local communities can make local decisions and what's best for your people, your neighborhoods, your communities, and your families.

BRAD SHERMAN: You know, COVID was a plague upon our state. It disabled our state. It hurt our economy. It hurt us physically. It hurt us medically. And this is something that we absolutely have to never fall into that again. When I'm governor, we're never going to shut the state down like that again. It's the only time I'm aware of that we ever quarantined healthy people. And when I was in the state legislature, I actually filed a bill to cut back the emergency powers of the governor so that the governor cannot continue to extend declarations of emergency more than 60 days. That emergency was extended several times. And so I filed the bill that you can only have one declaration of emergency and it lasts for 60 days. After that, you have to go to the legislature to do that. And so that's where it has to be and as governor, I will be happy to sign that bill as well.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Boy, the answer sounds the same, because I think we all are in agreement of this one. I would also add that I ran during COVID for my first race, and on Day One, on caucus day or our internal conference day, I said we're going to I'm going to file a bill to curb gubernatorial powers because, face it, we've had history revision: Oh, we never shut the state down, yeah, we did, oh, this didn't happen, yes, we did, and I had a bill as well. And let me tell you, we'll talk more after class, but let me just tell you, it was the reason the state got open was because there were ten of us who stood up and had a private conversation with the governor. It magically opened the next day. We'll talk more about that off camera, but that's how you needed a guy with the backbone to stand up and say this is not going to happen anymore. Thank you.

3.2: Federal Courts & Executive Authority

“ In recent years, federal judges, often from a single district, have issued nationwide injunctions blocking presidential executive orders, including actions taken by President Trump on immigration, regulation, and national security.

As Governor, how would you respond when federal and state courts restrict executive actions that Iowa voters support, and what role should states play in pushing back against judicial overreach?"

ZACH LAHN: You know, I really think this is where states can step up and make a big difference. Number one, judicial activism is real. It's been real for a long time. The left has been stacking courts for decades. And on the federal level, we also need to make sure we have people that are being put into these courts that understand the Constitution. But here's where we can really help. I believe that Donald Trump and the people in Washington right now are looking for states to start suing the federal government for overreach that's been happening for a long time. We have to be proactive. I mentioned earlier about the Chevron doctrine. The Chevron case was overturned. This is telling us that we can now sue the federal government to get rid of onerous regulations, things like that, that were not passed through Congress, that were done through regulators, and we need to be providing the proper help to Washington DC, and the help to Trump's administration by using our power to start to sue the federal government to defend our sovereignty and our citizens.

BRAD SHERMAN: Federal overreach is a huge issue. That's why we have same-sex marriage in Iowa. You know, regardless of how one feels about that on a moral basis, that's how we actually ended up with that. It was a judicial decision. It was judicial overreach. You know, there comes a time. You know, the Judicial branch in the original Constitution, the original founders, and I've read about it, was intended to be the weakest branch. And we call their decisions opinions. But lately now, they've become law. And so we, at some point in our time, we're going to have to have an executive branch that has enough backbone to say, well, thanks for your opinion, but no things. You know, the Supreme Court is the Supreme Court, but it's not the Supreme Branch. And there's a way to, I'm not sure how to apply that yet or when the time would be to apply that. But there are times in history when that's been done, and we're going to have to get back to that someday if we don't fix this judicial activism.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Thank you. Thank you. Wow. You know, we just had this fight at the Supreme Court, this very issue was addressed. And literally the next week, a rogue district court said, oh, we're just going to overturn that. So we have to do more on the, or they have to do more on the federal level. One of the things that we can do here on the state level, we're blessed with a reasonable, good court system reasonably, is we need to change judicial nominations, how those are regulated. So right now, you get a pool the governor does not just get the chance to select their person and then it's nominated they get the best of two candidates and then they get to nominate from them so we need to fix that so that the we can actually appoint conservative judges who actually follow the Constitution first and foremost not just the two lesser evils That's right.

ADAM STEEN: One of the many things I love about President Trump and what he's doing right now is his desire to give states rights back to the states. Give states rights back to the states. I love that because I think that's what we need to be focusing on a regular basis. And this judicial overreach is happening. It's going to happen. It's going to continue to happen until we're able to fix that system. We've got an opportunity right now to create an executive branch in this state that is as strong as conservative as some of them are in Florida right now that is why this election is so important we need a strong conservative governor candidate to win the general election because again Rob Sand will not push our conservative values forward, he will not push our culture forward, he will stop it because they are salivating, the Democrats are salivating, they want to flip our state from red to blue and we have to push back on that so we can keep moving this state forward and keep from the federal overreach that's happening on a regular basis.

RANDY FEENSTRA: Activist judges should not be able to completely stall President Trump’s America First agenda with a single ruling. This is why I voted for the No Rogue Rulings Act to limit the ability of district court judges to issue nationwide injunctions, and as Governor, I would work to rein in unchecked powers of radical judges. Liberal judges should not have unlimited authority to undercut the will and the voice of Iowans and the American people. I’m glad that the Supreme Court curbed the reach of nationwide injunctions last summer.



3.3: Immigration Enforcement & State Cooperation "Immigration enforcement is primarily a federal responsibility, but its impacts; crime, labor markets, and public safety, are felt locally.

As Governor, what role should Iowa law enforcement agencies play in cooperating with ICE and federal immigration authorities while still prioritizing local public safety and control?"

ZACH LAHN: Yeah, I think this idea of while still prioritizing local public safety and control is key here. Here's why I said this. Our public safety officers, our police officers, our sheriffs, our state patrol, they understand the situation on the ground. They need to be right there with these agents, helping to make sure that we're getting the right people that we're targeting, that they have the proper support on the ground, that they're not being fought, that we're not having a Minneapolis-type situation where there's an insurrection going on right now. And we need to be providing them with the cover to be able to do their job and do their job safely because we have people in our country that have come here illegally, a heavy amount over the past four years purposely and are causing significant public-safety issues. We have to solve that problem and our public-safety officers can play a crucial role in that in helping.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Thank you. This boils down to something really simple. Should law enforcement work with law enforcement? Of course, ICE's law enforcement and you know we have the mess that we have going on in Minneapolis because law enforcement won't work with law enforcement, and they have these dangerous criminals behind bars, and then they release them so ICE has to arrest them in public on the streets rather than behind closed doors where everyone is safe. They brought all that on to themselves. Now, let me just say further: I voted for this, by the way, to make it easier for, in Iowa that ICE, that local authorities work with ICE. Now, let me also say this, I do this, having co-pastor to Hispanic congregation, lots of different opinions, but I tell them, right is always right, and wrong is always wrong.

ADAM STEEN: First and foremost, we have to walk alongside the Trump administration what they're doing. We have to back the blue, like I mentioned earlier. We have to punish evil when evil is creating harm in our community. So, we have to walk alongside them. One thing I really like is the fact that the Trump administration right now is they're going after criminal criminals, criminal illegal aliens, and those that are causing problems in our cities. One thing I also like is they're giving those that have come here illegally an opportunity to leave and come back legally. I think that's a phenomenal opportunity for this entire country to look at that. Now, here's the deal, and I've said it and I'll say it again. Governor Walz is a raging liberal. Look at what's happening right now in Minneapolis. They're not working with the Trump administration. They're not working. They're not backing the blue. Governor Sand gives me chills to even think about that. He'll do the same thing in this state and we cannot let that happen.

BRAD SHERMAN: Immigration without assimilation is invasion. It's just plain and simple. We have many people in this country who have no intention of assimilating. They have no intention of obeying our laws or honoring our Constitution. They even say it out loud. They are here to establish, in some cases, Shari’a law or whatever law they believe in. And folks, when that happens, it's not a religious issue. It's an invasion. And I believe President Trump is justified. If he chooses to invoke the Insurrection Act, I believe he is completely justified in that. We have, who knows, possibly 50,000, I've heard estimations, of 50,000 terrorists and sleeper sales in our country. Folks, if we don't do this and support our law enforcement and get behind President Trump, you know, we could wake up one morning to an absolute horror film happening in front of our eyes. So, the question, should we support federal law enforcement, it's, of course we should.

RANDY FEENSTRA: As Governor, I will ensure that the state of Iowa works with ICE and other federal law enforcement agencies to detain and deport violent illegal criminals. Our brave ICE agents put their lives at risk every day to protect our communities from violent criminals. Sadly, extreme and dangerous rhetoric is fueling attacks against law enforcement at an alarming rate. I’m also grateful that the very first bill that President Trump signed into law included my legislation - Sarah’s Law - to detain and prosecute illegal immigrants who harm or kill American citizens. After four years of open borders under Biden, we must do everything to deport illegal criminals. Rob Sand opposed efforts to secure the border and co-chaired Biden’s campaign in Iowa.

4. State and Local Issues Moderator Introduction: O ur next section is state and local issues the questions go to how Iowa governs self, how trust in our institutions is maintained, and why each candidate believes they are prepared to lead our state. Each candidate will have 90 seconds to respond with our first question from Janis Katsu.

4.1: Election Integrity. “ President Trump and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have both raised concerns about mail-in voting and electronic voting systems, citing accuracy, cost, and long-standing security vulnerabilities. they have both advocated for paper ballots. Iowa currently relies on privately owned vendors using proprietary systems not available for public inspection.

As Governor, would you support legislation requiring our election vendors to either disclose proprietary hardware and software for public review, or be excluded from Iowa elections in favor of voter-verified paper ballots with hand-counted, human audits?”

ZACH LAHN: Yeah, I think the point here is election fraud does occur. Mail and ballots are heavily used for that. We saw that in the 2020 election, purposefully used for that. And that if we don't have integrity in our voting system, we lose our democracy, period. This is one of the things that I am hoping that Congress and Donald Trump will act on very quickly. I actually have no idea why they haven't yet, and it needs to happen very soon. But yes, I am 100% in favor of going towards paper ballots and these voter-verified systems to be able to ensure their elections are free and fair and that they're honest. Because we're done being gaslit with this idea that election fraud doesn't occur. We're just done with it. It does. It has. They've used it. Mail and ballots are one of the key ways that they've been able to do this. We saw this in Georgia. 300,000 ballots that lost a chain of custody. It's wrong, and it's, it is crucial and essential for our democracy, and we have to fight it.

BRAD SHERMAN: You know, now that President Trump is elected, everybody seems to be behind him. And I think I mentioned earlier that I actually endorsed him in 2024, when everybody thought they were going to throw him in jail. And I'll tell you one of the reasons, there's many reasons, but one of the reasons is because how can you endorse anyone else than President Trump? Because we knew the election had been stolen from him. It was clear. It doesn't make sense. Endorsing anybody else is just sweeping that issue under the and moving on and we can't do that. I would absolutely advocate for paper ballots we can have paper ballots with serialized — the chain of custody has to be absolutely sure and, and there can be no opportunity for cheating elections are too important and we have to absolutely have that and I'll, I'll advocate for that as governor, yeah, sorry.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Thank you. Let me just say this: Amen to the two who spoke before me. I've actually been the leading guy on voter integrity for the last two years. As a matter of fact, if you've got your phone open now, you can look at House File 507 right now. Elections, elections, fraud exists, and it disgust me. One of the things that this, that bill simply would do, is kind of like to say that. Same day voting, not same, not election seasons, election day, not election season. We would have unique identifiers on every page. So, if somebody's a copy in 100,000 pages, that one works, and everything else is stopped. Getting back to acting how we handled elections — I’m going years ago — it also deals with campaign finance reform. I gotta tell you, some of you guys are aware of this and some of you are not. Campaign, the finances are corrupt. Corrupt. I've seen it firsthand. we back have been offered and I told them to take that money and take it where the sun don't shine, right? We have to get back to reality safe elections, thank you so much. I see my red card.

ADAM STEEN: Absolutely support paper ballots, absolutely support human audits in that, and I can tell you why. One of the areas that I oversaw for the state over the last five years with state accounting. We had manual processes, manual intervention when we were looking at how state tax dollars flowed into and out of our departments. My department caught three instances of fraud. By code, I'm to report that to the auditor's office. Guess who didn't show up: the supposed auditor of the state. So, while manual processes do work, what we also saw was we put other systems and is in place to try to eliminate fraud from occurring on a regular basis, there were still attempts. There were still situations of attempted fraud. So, while I do 100 % support paper ballots, I support manual auditing, we always have to be diligent because there's always going to be people trying to buck the system, to try to screw things up, because they're going to try to take this state and ruin it. So, we've got to, one, go that direction, but also continually be prepared for what other things people can do to infiltrate our election process so absolutely support it 100%.

RANDY FEENSTRA: As Governor, I will ensure that Iowa is the safest and most secure state for elections so that only Iowans cast their ballots in local, state, and federal elections. When I served in the Iowa Senate, I voted for and we passed voter ID to keep Iowa’s elections safe and secure, and in Congress, I voted to ban illegal immigrants from voting in federal elections.

Publisher's Note: None of the candidates on January 22 answered the first part of Whalen's question “would they support legislation requiring our election vendors to either disclose proprietary hardware and software.” When asked one on one after the forum ended, all three on-site said “yes” they did support disclosure by election equipment vendors.



4.2: Taxes "From property tax to sales tax to income tax, Republicans have a long history of working to lower the tax burden on Iowa citizens.

As Governor, which path, property, income, or sales tax reform, do you believe is the most effective way to reduce taxes while encouraging economic growth in Iowa?"

ZACH LAHN: I have to give the legislature a lot of credit for the work they've done on income taxes and corporate taxes. I think where if you talk to Iowa citizens and me as a landowner and as a property-owner and as a business-owner, our property taxes are getting out of control. And so, I think that's one of the key areas we have to hit. I believe we need to cap local government spending. That's the only way this will have teeth. And again, there's ways that people will find around this. We have to think of the solutions to slow the growth of government. I also tell people, look, if you really care about property taxes, you need to vote in your local elections where these budgets are formed. You have to do that. You also should really care about who your county assessor is. You have to care because if you freeze the rate, the assessments will still go up and the budget will increase. We have to get creative about solving this problem to give relief. And the last thing I'll say is this: we have to grow. We have to grow our economy. We have to grow our people. We're trying to do more with fewer people in our rural communities, and we have to grow our state.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Thank you. Wow, I envision an Iowa where people stay here as kids, where grandparents don't go to Florida and Texas, permanently anyway. Take a vacation all you want. And part of that is, refers to property taxes. Now, we, as mentioned, we've done a pretty good job getting almost down to point nine eight word percent I've had the boldest property plan property tax plan — there's five, by the way, and currently in the session, the governor has one, we've met with the governor's team today, have issues with that one the House has, one the Senate has, one Henderson has, one I have one. I would like to eliminate them and phase them out go big or go home. And yes, you can keep your services. Yes, you can keep your first-responders in education. There's a way to do it. We can buy back the five, what's called the 540-tax levy, effectively buying back the education portion that goes to property taxes right now. There has to be a lot of transparency, though. There's a huge disconnect. If you look at the metro area of central Iowa where they want to get rid of property taxes but then they vote a hundred-million-dollar levy and so we need to work on education and facing out property taxes completely.

ADAM STEEN: By and large, I believe we've got a spending problem across this state I was very fortunate in my role as director of administrative services to work on some of the largest efficiency projects that the state has ever done, the DOGE projects, the alignment projects for the state. When I did that, I identified many areas of spend that we should not be spending. So, day one, I can go in and eliminate a lot of that spend. So, we have a spending problem. We've got a spending problem in the executive branch. I guarantee we have a spending problem in local communities. So, I'm a reduced-property-tax guy all, all day long. I'm continuing to drive income taxes down as well. But first and foremost, before we can even do that, we need to look at where the spend is. So, what I'm advocating for, on a regular basis, is zero-based budgeting in local communities. We need to zero out those budgets to create transparency and accountability on the spend. And I guarantee you if you zero out your budget and force whoever's making those decisions to prove why those dollars need to go to those areas, you're gonna find waste, you're probably gonna find fraud, you're certainly gonna find abuse of your tax dollars. I know that because I zeroed out my budget at my department and instantly found $500,000 of subscription services that we didn't know why we were paying for those. Now, my budget was in the bees, so that could have hidden forever, but that is real money. And, so at the end of the day, we need to be forcing our local elected officials to zero out their budgets to create transparency and accountability on the spend.

BRAD SHERMAN: You know, if we had a real auditor, we wouldn't need DOGE. If we had a real auditor, we wouldn't need to be questioning this issue of where the spending is. You know, so we we're going to, I'm advocating for a new auditor who will put a system online where all the different communities. Right, now the auditor takes two or three years to do it if he shows up for work. And but still, and part of the problem, besides him not showing up for work, is the problem that takes, there's all these different systems out there that don't communicate with one another and we need one system so that, and transparency in the system so that when any citizen can get on their computer and click, click, click, and find out who's spending what and who's authorizing it, and when that happens, folks, when we have that kind of transparency in our spending in our state, then we're gonna have the people fixing the problem themselves, they will elect who needs to be elected, they will kick out who needs to be kicked out, and that's the kind of thing that we're gonna have to have to get our, to get, that's the first thing that that we have to do, I think, when it comes to fixing property taxes, because of the three taxes mentioned I the property tax is the main one that we have to focus on right now. And so that's, I think, the first thing we do. The second thing we have to do is get, we have to grow our rural communities, we have to restate the family farm, we have to grow our population, because if our population shrinks, then the same number of people have to pay for the same services and it costs more to do it per individual. So, I've got some good ideas on that. I don't have time to talk about it, but thank you.

RANDY FEENSTRA: As Governor, on day one, I will lower and freeze property taxes for Iowa families, farmers, seniors, and small businesses. I will also work relentlessly to make Iowa the friendliest state for business and agriculture so that we can grow our economy and attract new investment to Iowa. We must continue to look at every lever we can pull to lower taxes, cut costs, and eliminate red tape so that Iowans can keep more of their hard-earned money. Rob Sand would raise taxes on Iowa families, farmers, and small businesses to pay for his wish list of liberal agenda items.

4.3: Iowa Farmers & Trade Policy "During the Trump administration, tariffs and trade negotiations had significant impacts on Iowa farmers.

As Governor, how would you support Iowa farmers in navigating tariff and trade issues like these, while ensuring state policy promotes agricultural growth, stability, and access to global markets?"

ZACH LAHN: Yeah, I actually look this as a farmer from a different standpoint. And I say that because the price of soybeans was higher this year when the tariffs were here than it was last year. What's actually going on is we have heavy consolidation in the formation of monopolies within our agriculture sector. We have three companies that now control over 85% of seed and input and fertilizer, and they are actively extorting our farmers. This is the real issue if you talk to farmers. Input prices are out of control. No one is holding these people accountable, and we have to start to break these monopolies apart. If you talk to any farmer about what's been different one year after the next, it's that the cost of growing keeps going up because they know that they have an unchecked monopoly, there's no competition, and that they can just continue to raise the prices on our farmers, hollow out our rural communities, consolidate our family farms, and every time that happens, life leaves our communities. So, we have to address the input monopolies and what I would call the input cartels and liberate our farmers.

ADAM STEEN: Yeah, I've had the opportunity to be on farm with several farmers and this conversation comes up on a regular basis. And on one end, the collective decision that I've heard from farmers is that they're gonna be patient with the Trump tariffs. They're going to be patient, they're going to see how this kind of works out. I do agree we have a competition problem with our inputs. That is a big problem that needs to be crushed. That needs to be figured out. Fundamentally, though, from corn and soybeans, those days are changing ever so rapidly because of places like Brazil and the investment that's going into Brazil from China and other countries so that they don't have to rely on us for our corn and our soybeans. So, we need innovation. We need to open up new avenues of trade to countries that we've not been talking to. We need to work with existing relationships to expand trade opportunities. We also need to be working with farmers because I'll sit down and I'll talk to him, talk to a farmer and he's got an excavating shirt on. He's got a trucking hat on. So, they're expanding their services as a farm. They're innovating. We're Iowans. That's what we do. We've got grit. We get up early, we go to bed late. We fix things when we've got a problem. That's who we are as Iowans and that's what I'm watching Iowans do right now. They're not sitting around and complaining. They're starting a dirt work company. They're they're doing everything they can to expand their infrastructure, expand their business, so that their farms can be protected. We do have competition problems but we've got global change that we need to be ready for and aware for and that's who I believe we are as Iowans or those can adjust to that change and create innovation along the way.

BRAD SHERMAN: Well, I think we have, many of these issues we've already heard are good, and I agree with those. But we've got some parasitic problems when it comes to what's happening with our farm communities, et cetera. You know, one of those parasitic problems is called the carbon capture scam. You know, we have to, we're supposed to capture carbon because it's supposedly hurting our atmosphere. And I've talked to scientists, top scientists from around the country, even from our state universities who said, there's nothing humans can do to create enough CO₂ to hurt our atmosphere, but I can't say that, or I would lose my job. We've got to cancel that cancel culture. We've got to get back to some real common sense. You know, the 45Q tax credits in the RAS code are billions and billions of dollars. If that tax credit was not there, nobody would be talking about building a carbon capture pipeline. It just wouldn't be happening. And then we've got to stop letting states like California bully us on the basis of a carbon capture. Like, “we're not going to buy your ethanol if it doesn't have a carbon clean footprint, carbon footprint that's clean.” You know, that kind of stuff needs to be exposed. We have to speak loudly. We have to speak the truth. And just say CO₂ does not hurt our atmosphere and that's a fact. Everybody's thinking it. Somebody needs to say it out loud and I'm going to say it out loud.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Thank you. A lot of good things have already been stated. If you're familiar with the Bible, I'll be the John. You know what that means? Matthew, Mark, and Luke, said some things. John just said the difference, right? One thing that I'd like to talk about is while farmers are being patient, while we're talking about competition, that we really need to address our rural communities in general. Part of my structure is to create something called, what I call RED, red zones, rural economic development, because we have so many farmers or cities that, I mean, there's nothing there in some cases but an elevator. The instance somebody gets a job, they take off. And so, putting incentives for young people to be back in the farming areas. Whether that's even a remote area, provide them with a tax incentive to start a business locally. We don't need, you know, the Biden administration put $100 billion into fiber to quote-unquote “revitalize” rural. And I think did they get like eight done in like eight years? Well, we don't need to do that. My goodness, Starlink, it costs 40 bucks a month for even better service. And so, my biggest issue is just revitalizing rural economic development.

RANDY FEENSTRA: As Governor, I will make Iowa the most business- and ag-friendly state in the nation. Agriculture is the backbone of our state’s economy and rural communities, which means we must be focused on implementing policies that lower costs for farmers, increase commodity prices, and open new export markets for Iowa agriculture. President Trump is doing an incredible job of holding foreign countries accountable for taking advantage of our producers for decades and negotiating strong trade deals for Iowa farmers. We must continue to look for new opportunities to increase farm profitability and ensure that Iowa farmland is passed to the next generation, not China or other foreign adversaries.

4.4: Carbon Capture & Energy Policy Three part question (our only one) with t he second and Third parts as candidate submitted questions

"According to basic science, Atmospheric Carbon dioxide is a critical gas for Plant photosynthesis and Oxygen production. Outside of leftist, debunked, green new deal environmental proposals, Iowans have yet to hear why removing Carbon dioxide is truly beneficial.

First, do you believe carbon capture is necessary for Iowa’s energy and environmental policy?

Second, what is your position on the proposed carbon capture pipeline through our state?

Third, as Governor would you have vetoed House File 639, and why or why not?

ZACH LAHN: Okay, um, I'm gonna take these in a bit different order. Number one, I'm adamantly opposed to use of imminent domain for private gain, uh, but number two, I think we need to look at thisL the Democrats and liberals have been subsumed by this religion of carbon. It's wrong. It is, it's based on a lie, it's based on control. It goes back to the WEF and all these global institutions and why they're pushing it. Matter of fact, one of the reasons we're having to even talk about this pipeline is that in 2006, I believe, California passed the Low Carbon-Fuel Standard. Well, they're one of our largest export states. So, I believe it's by 2030. If we don't make ethanol and low carbon fuel, then we have restrictions on selling there. So, what we're looking at doing, and I'm opposed to, is using imminent domain to condemn century farms in Iowa to appease a globalist agenda out of socialist California. I'm absolutely opposed to it. The idea that we would do this is antithetical to why our ancestors came to our state. They came here not to become capitalists at the expense of their neighbor. They came here to own the ground under their feet, number one. That was one of the biggest reasons that Iowa saw such a heavy amount of immigration from Germany and other places like that. And number two, they came to build their churches and communities. And number three, they came to pass something on to their kids in the next generation. We cannot allow a private company to use eminent domain for their gain. I'm opposed to it.

BRAD SHERMAN: Yeah. There's plenty to say about this. You know, when it comes to an eminent domain, a private company who's not a common carrier for a product that's not a public utility should never, ever get to use eminent domain. It's just that simple. But, unfortunately, some things are so simple, you need a politician or a lawyer to misunderstand it. But nevertheless, that's the way it should, that should end the discussion. Then there's the issue of the danger of the carbon capture pipeline. If it ruptures, the carbon dioxide is in a supercritical state, almost liquid. It comes out as a fog. It lies on the ground. And if it could cover, it could fill a valley and kill every living thing that breathes oxygen in that valley. So, this is just a problem. Now I've already talked about the CO₂ scam. I don't need to go there, but I know it seems like Zach Lahn failed to mention the 639 issue. And I would not have vetoed that bill. I was aware of the people that basically laid their lives down in many ways to get that bill to the floor because of the resistance against it. And so, I would not have vetoed that.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Again, not only would I have signed that legislation, I'd actually helped write, 639. We all know this from the Declaration of Independence, like, you guys can finish this if I started. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, right? That's what, that’s what we were founded on. That's what this nation was founded on. People forget the next part of, you know, I could do the Joe Biden quote because, he says, life, liberty, and you know the thing. But that next sentence is what's important. It's government's job to defend those rights, right? We get into John Locke and all that, but there are volumes written on that phrase, life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness because they couldn't say property, although they did in the Bill of Rights, they couldn't say property because of the two southern states who wanted, who thought slaves were property. And so, they had to say, how can we say property without saying property? How can you say that to enjoy the fruits of your labor on that property, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and so it's just I've tried to explain this to my, to my urban audience, he said Eddie, why are you the first guy in line to support the farmers? And I said if they can take your farmland, they can take your property, there are no property banks.

ADAM STEEN: Number one, eminent domain should not be used for carbon sequestration, full stop. The fact that we're having this conversation, this is the number-one issue in the state right now. And as a life-at-conception person right now, I believe that's evil. We're not talking about protecting life. We're talking about protecting property, which should be 101 that we protect property. That's not, that should be a question. I don't believe that sequestering carbon is going to save the earth. I do believe that there's things we can use sequestered carbon for, like beverage-grade CO₂. There is a shortage of beverage grade CO₂ in this country right now. Why are we not working with the broker in Texas to put equipment on our ethanol plants to pull in beverage grade CO₂? You pump it into a refrigerated truck. You go off and you sell it to the beverage stores all across this country. Then you can invest in infrastructure. Heck, make that qualify for the 45Q-tax credits. You got a double whammy on that deal. Why are we not having those conversations. Would I have vetoed that bill? I was not in her position. I have no idea, but now that I know how important this issue is, I would have signed that bill because this is such a critical issue right now that if we don't solve that this session, we're toast. We are toast. And so the Senate and the House have to come together and put a term in there that says eminent domain cannot be used for carbon sequestration pipelines. And then, full stop, we all move on.

5. Contrast with Democrats Moderator Introduction:

“ We now move to our Contrast with Democrats segment. Candidates will have the opportunity to highlight how Republican leadership differs from Democratic policies in Iowa. Each candidate will have up to 90 seconds to respond to each question.With our first question we have one of the hardest-working volunteers in the Scott County Republican Party, Tracy Pettit.

5.1: Gubernatorial Race Decision This is a Candidate Question "Entering a statewide race is a major commitment.

When and Why did you decide to jump into the Governor’s race?"

ZACH LAHN: For me, it was after the governor announced that she wouldn't be seeking re -election, that my wife and I really looked at this and said, this seat hasn't been open in 20 years. We're seeing a very heavy deterioration of the culture, things I've mentioned about our family farms, about land ownership, about cancer, about cancer rates, things like this. And the time for the fight was now. And that's why I got into this race in the first place. And so I believe the time for the fight is now. I believe that if we don't actively come together and work at this, we could see a Democrat governor in the state of Iowa for a very long time. And I'm adamantly opposed to allowing that to happen. And I believe the reason that I am the candidate that can help to ensure that doesn't happen is we have a much better story to tell. This isn't traditional Republican versus Democrat. This is state-level vision for the future of the state, whether it comes to agriculture, education, our kids leaving the state and bringing them home. We have to tell a better story, and I believe we have that story to contrast against Rob Sand in the November election.

EDDIE ANDREWS: So, I'm a man of prayer and a man of faith, as I've already mentioned. The week before the governor announced her decision, there were two people, many of you guys know, works for a very large, family-oriented facility, and this is on family. I'm not supposed to say what it is now. In the rotunda of the Capitol, the week before, we both had a burden for me to run for governor. And you know how we say, let's pray about it. And he reminded me, we're not going to pray about it and forget about it and think about this until we started praying right then and there. It didn't make sense to me, but I've encountered a lot of things that didn't make sense, but if I felt like God put it on my heart and do it, I'm doing it. I've learned the hard way. If God said Do it, I'm doing it. And so that's when I first, I had zero interest in running for this office. Just like I had zero interest in running for my first — like you could not have told me that I would be in politics. Like, who in their right mind would be in politics? Like, seriously? But that's when I, and then I actually called you, and we had a couple conversations about that. And I just prayed, pray, pray, pray, pray, until I was 100% sure.

ADAM STEEN: Fifteen years ago, I recommitted my life to Christ. I've been living selfishly. I had a lot of good things to celebrate, but it was all for me. It was my kingdom that I was building. And so I hit my knees, recommitted my life to Christ, physically felt my heart change. And in that moment, I felt like the Lord said, plan and prepare for high levels of leadership, get ready. And so, 15 years ago, I started studying the history of the country, started studying my worldview, started studying my faith. I became a pastor in the Assemblies of God network. I don't pastor a church, but I can do weddings and funerals, so hopefully more weddings than funerals. But at the end of the day, I have been waiting for a moment where it was clear to me that it was time to take a leap of faith. And having worked in the governor's office for five years, having spent 18 years in the private sector, I knew when the governor announced that she wasn't going to run, that this may very well be the time. And so my wife and I, through prayer, through several conversations with people that we know, decided it was time to jump into the race. And in order to jump into the race, it meant that I resigned my position. So we took a leap of faith. And I resigned my position on August 19. I announced at 10AM. I announced my candidacy at 6PM that night. So, I now have my income, gone. My retirement, gone. Our benefits, gone. But I did that because when I look at my boys, and when I look at kids across this state, the last thing I am going to do is be one that stayed in the boat. I wasn't going to stay in the boat. I was going to get out of the boat. I was going to take a leap of faith and make sure that I did everything I could do to preserve and protect the culture of this state.

BRAD SHERMAN: Lots of good talk. Action is what matters. You know, I told you when our daughter passed away, I didn't run for state house again because we were planning to move to a different district. We didn't feel like we were finished. We started praying about it. People started saying you should run for governor. We didn't take it too seriously, but we started praying seriously. And then I said, I need confirmations, God. And God started giving us confirmation after confirmation, after confirmation, after confirmation, in 50 years of walking with the Lord, soon to be 51 years, of being married to my wife, so it's more than 50 years of walking to the Lord, walking with the Lord. I've never been more confident about God's direction of anything I've ever heard from God confirmations. I'm in fact I've been joking lately that that we have more confirmations than a Lutheran middle school and so you know we have a lot of confirmations on this so we are absolute common in fact we announced our campaign in February of, of ‘25, but in November of ‘24, I got Governor Reynolds on the phone. And I said, you know, out of respect, I felt like she should hear it for me. And

I told her I was going to run for governor in November of ‘24. And then we announced our campaign in February of ‘25. And then April, she said she wasn't going to run. So, I'm the only one in this race that got in before she said she was not going to run. I assumed she would be running. We wondered. So, folks I've proved it I will stand up against the back I have the backbone a lot of people talk about backbone, but, but I got the backbone to stand up against the existing powers. Not that I'm trying to trash Governor Reynolds, I disagree with a few points, but that's not the point here. The point is I will stand up —

RANDY FEENSTRA: Like so many Iowans, my story is a true Iowa story. I’m a husband, father of four, fourth-generation Iowan, and conservative Republican who wants the same things that we all do — low taxes, strong borders, and safe communities. I met my wife of 32 years, Lynette, while working at the local Pizza Ranch and we raised our four kids together in the community where we grew up — Hull, Iowa. As a kid, I had a paper route and woke up at 3 AM to bake donuts at the local bakery. I later worked in the private sector as Head of Sales for a large candy company and was Hull City Administrator, Sioux County Treasurer, and Chairman of the Iowa Senate Ways and Means Committee, where I authored the largest tax cut in state history at the time, and am currently in my third term representing western Iowa in Congress. I’m running for Governor to take Iowa to new heights, defeat Extreme Liberal Rob Sand, and advance President Trump’s America First agenda in Iowa.

5.2: Auditor Oversight and Fraud "Democratic control in neighboring Minnesota has faced criticism for fraud in programs like daycare and food assistance.

As Governor, how will you ensure Iowa taxpayer funds are protected and that these programs serve Iowans in need as a helping hand up, and not a handout?"

ZACH LAHN: Yeah, I think the first thing to recognize that we all recognize is that fraud exists at levels we probably never fathomed before. I mean, truly. And the idea that it could be happening in Minnesota and it's not happening in Iowa, I think it's too convenient of an idea. It's almost absolutely happening here too. And we've been asleep at the wheel from an auditor standpoint. I think what I would like to look at for this is something very different. There's This idea that sometimes seems as a complicated idea called the blockchain. Really what it is, is it's a public record of something. I believe that all state transactions need to be posted publicly on the blockchain and allow hundreds and thousands of citizen auditors to go and do the job, to expose fraud, exposed waste, expose where money has been abused. And this is not, this is a bipartisan problem. We've seen this in Washington DC, we know both parties have been participating in this, and we have to end it. The best way to do that is sunlight. If we can put all of these transactions publicly in an immutable way onto the blockchain and have them out publicly online, citizen auditors can do the job to help us to find and root out fraud and stop it and prosecute it.

ADAM STEEN: So, I had the unique opportunity to oversee state accounting for the executive branch. And our department found several instances of fraud, one instance where receipts were being submitted that were fraudulent. And by code, my role is to submit that to the auditor's office. Well, the response we got back from the auditor's office was we're not going to audit these situations. They were playing politics with some of our most important functions of state government. Ridiculous. So, we've got the opportunity to ask those questions of said auditor in that situation. So, what we did is we solved those problems on our own through our own departmental regulatory activities. So, what I see is there is unbelievable opportunity for fraud across the state and across this country. So, we need to get down to the bottom of it. When I first jumped into this race, I said we need to centralize the financial reporting function of the state. So, all executive branch agencies report similarly and transparently and have accountability behind them so that we can see how numbers are being reported. Right now, it's not centralized and it's not consistent. We need to do the same thing with political subdivisions to make sure that reporting is done consistently, it's done transparently, and it's done from an accountability perspective. At the end of the day, at the end of the day, this relies on we, the people, to rise up and elect people and get these things done from that perspective so that we can we can eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse, we can stop it and we can keep it from happening again.

BRAD SHERMAN: Just last night over in Carroll, Iowa, I was talking with some people, and they were telling me about a program where it's where host families can, you know, have students that are young people who are having problems, and they make $100 ,000 a year. And it's a situation that

has absolutely no oversight. They get 15 minutes of oversight, and that's it. And it's one of the biggest opportunities for fraud we've ever seen. You know, the fraud we see happening in Minnesota right now, you know, right now, I hope it's not that bad in Iowa, but I'm not naive enough to think that we don't have it happening in Iowa. I believe we do. I've seen some of it with the foster care system. There's lots of problems there. That really boils down to one thing: transparency and honest people. If we elect honest people and if we get honest people working our government, you know, our bureaucracy needs to be examined closely and we get the right people in, then we can fix this, but, you know, if we don't have the right people, then it's going to be very hard to figure out where the fraud is, but, again all those all those ideas are good transparency, getting the right people, that's what we have to do, but fraud is something we can fix if we will simply approach it honestly.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Thank you. 100 % it is happening here in Iowa if we actually have a real auditor it would be front -page news right part of my, my real job that actively pays bills is I work with a number of companies me you guys know them I already mentioned some of them but they asked me to help them serve the customers better to work on their SOPs, strategic standard operating procedures, effectively make them more efficient that starts to sound a little bit like those we go through there and we work with all these multi-billion-dollar corporations and it's really easy to see all the things that they thought were, were locked down that really weren't, so I know if we're not doing that here in the state of Iowa, I know there's fraud. I know there's fraud. Now, just looking at the level of fraud, just in Minnesota, right? If you extrapolate that, the guesstimates, the guesstimates are at least over a trillion dollars a year going to fraud. Now, putting that in the real context, our federal deficit is added about $2 billion a year. So, I just want to say, Yes. As governor, I will fix that.

RANDY FEENSTRA: The fact that liberals in Minnesota allowed at least $9 billion in taxpayer dollars to be stolen by criminals is unacceptable. As Governor, I will not tolerate waste, fraud, or abuse of Iowa taxpayer dollars. It’s why I introduced legislation to codify an announcement by the Trump administration to ban welfare recipients from sending money abroad. I will ensure that fraudsters answer for their crimes and the state of Iowa is a responsible steward of taxpayer dollars. Just like Liberal Governor Tim Walz, Extreme Liberal Rob Sand would turn a blind eye to fraud. Instead of doing the job that Iowa taxpayers elected him to do, Rob Sand is too busy campaigning to fight waste, fraud, and abuse.

5.3: Iowa State Auditor, Rob Sand “The presumed Democratic nominee, Rob Sand, is presenting himself as a moderate centrist.

In your view, is this an accurate reflection of how he would govern? Comparatively, how would Iowa under your administration differ from Iowa buried under the Sand…...administration?”

ZACH LAHN: That's good, buried in the Sand. You know, look, I've never met Rob Sand, but I can tell you that how he would be able to govern, even if he, even if we believed that this was true, that this persona was true that he's putting forward, the fact is the legislation would be coming from people in the legislature that have very radical leftist views. That's the fact. And so, when you look at this, you look at who do they team up with, and that's who we'd have to team up with. And so what would differ here? I mentioned it a little bit before, but I really believe that this election is going to be very different than any we've had. It's going to be one of the most difficult elections we've had, one of the most expensive elections we've had. And the traditional campaign of traditional attacks against an opponent aren't going to do the job. They just won't. We have to tell a better story. We have to make it clear that the governor is a number-one advocate for public school kids in the state, period. We have to get our schools back to being number one in the country. That's what we have. We have to do that. We have to let teachers innovate. We have to rebuild our rural communities and our family farms. We have to liberate our farmers. We have to help Iowa's young farmers be able to get back on the farms. And we need to lower the property tax burden for the people that live here. Make it affordable to live in the state as much as possible. We have to tell a better story. It cannot just be the typical ax because Rob Sand, unfortunately, has been doing a very unchecked job of appealing to moderates.

BRAD SHERMAN: You know, recently I saw a video a little while back, and Rob Sand was asked a question on a video by an interviewer, and they said, how many genders are there? And if you, I don't know what the name of that dance is, but he was dancing he was squirming, it's like he was on hot coals. He avoided the question three times, and finally his answer was, well, I think there's two but if there's more. And it was obvious that he knew that if he told what he knew to be true he was going to have to deal with his base, so it was so obvious to me in that position that Rob Sand answers to his radical left-wing base. And he's been presenting himself as a moderate, but he's not a moderate, and who can convince him, convince the people that are, there are some people frustrated with the Republican Party and some decisions that have been made, and maybe they're thinking about voting to the Democrat. Who can convince them that we have a vision to move forward and willing to stand up against the status quo? And as I mentioned in the last question, I'm the only one in this race who was willing to stand up against the powers that be. And so I think I can convince Rob Sand better than anybody, or the voters rather, that to vote against Rob San and vote for me, because I will stand up against the powers that be.

EDDIE ANDREWS: By the way, that is a good question, by the way. So even before we get to Rob Sanders as governor, which is a scary thought, the one thing that I will echo the gentleman on the screen is this. This is not a traditional Republican versus Democrat election. I've been saying that everywhere I go. Unlike, say, the congressional seat, I think the Republican who wins that, wins that. I think, unlike the senatorial seat, I think the Republican who wins that nomination, wins that. I don't even think there's a question. It's traditional Republican versus Democrat. This is a Republican Democrat center middle. And if we, I just ask you to look at, while you're determining who the best person is to be the nominee, look not just towards a nominee, but towards the general. Who is going to win the general? If you don't have a person who is a strong conservative but who also appeals and carries people over from the middle, then we will have a governor Rob Sand. I can tell you that I'm the only guy in the entire state Republican chamber in the House or the Senate who wins in the Blue District. Since you're not doing that anymore, alright? And it's because we bring, I've added more Republicans than they, oh, I see the right thing. Like that Andrews. We’re there.

ADAM STEEN: Was that the close? First and foremost, I have had the fortunate or unfortunate opportunity to work with Auditor Sand. He has not shown up for meetings. He refuses to do his job and I was the guy sitting across from his team when grown men in tears, when we pushed back on them, said, I'm just doing what I'm told to do. That's the type of leader he actually is. And if anybody wants to look at, okay, is he really a moderate? Look at Virginia. Look at the governor that Virginia just elected. It was a woman who claimed to be a moderate, saying all the Casey's Pizza thing, saying all the wonderful, joy-filled things, and, oh, look what's happening. They're introducing some of the most evil Leftist agenda that you would ever see. Now, the beauty we've got here in the state is that we control the House and the Senate. The bad part about that is a Rob Sand will veto anything they push forward. That's just what he's going to do. That's who he is. That's how he chooses not to lead. He's the person we need to look out for. So, here's what we are doing from a campaign perspective. We're appealing to the younger generation. We're appealing to the older generation. And we are trying to bring people together from top to bottom so that we can talk about how important it is to protect our freedoms in this state. So, we're putting coalitions together of churches in all 99 counties. We're working with TPUSA. We're working with the Salt Network. We're working with young people all across the state. We've got to get the young vote. We've got to get the older vote. And we will bring that together to defeat Rob Sand and the general.

RANDY FEENSTRA: Rob Sand has called himself an extreme liberal — and we must take him at his word. He endorsed and co-chaired Biden’s presidential campaign, opposed tax cuts for working families, and denounced efforts to secure our border from Biden’s destructive open-border agenda. He also misallocated millions of taxpayer dollars and has no problem with men sharing girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms. He didn’t even have the courage to denounce the Des Moines School Board for hiring a criminal illegal immigrant as superintendent, overseeing thousands of Iowa kids. Rob Sand pretends to be a moderate, but he is really an extreme liberal who wants to turn Iowa into a failed liberal state like California and Illinois. I will defeat Rob Sand and keep his radical, liberal policies out of Iowa.

As Governor, my vision is to accomplish several important goals. I will lower and freeze property taxes, make Iowa the friendliest state for business and agriculture, deliver world-class education for Iowa kids, ensure that young Iowans can build their futures here in Iowa, and make high-quality healthcare affordable and accessible. Together, we will take Iowa to new heights, defend our conservative values, and defeat Rob Sand and the Radical Left.



5.4: Party Unity “To win in November, Republicans must stand united.

Will you commit today to supporting the Republican nominee for Governor, whether chosen by the June 2nd primary or, if necessary, by the state convention on June 13th?” Please explain your reason.

ZACH LAHN: Oh, you know, I am committed to seeing the state of Iowa flourish, and I believe that is best done under Republican principles. I'm a lifelong Republican myself. I look forward to supporting the Republican candidate. I hope that that is me. I hope I have the honor to be that person for you all, but I look forward to carrying on the tradition of limited government. But I also look at this from this standpoint. Republicans have got to, we have to wake up to the reality of what's happening in our state, what's happening in many of the communities that we hold dear. I've talked a lot about the rural communities and the farmers. All of my life, I've heard politicians on the left and the right say we have to support farmers, we have to support farmers. And everything is getting worse. We have got to

confront some really hard realities. And I believe our party is a history of doing just that. And so, I look forward to working with whoever the nominee is to confront those realities together. And I hope you all as party members will also hold them accountable so that we can see, like, for instance, in Washington DC, when these 81 Republicans voted to fund the National Endowment for Democracy, which is a fraud organization, a shell organization, and Republicans voted to fund that, many of them, many of them in our state, that we can say, no, we're holding you accountable. And so, that's what I hope to do as your governor, and I hope to hold other Republicans accountable to support our communities that really need us.

EDDIE ANDREWS: I jumped the, I double-jumped in the sharks. So, yes, the easy part of that is 100%. If one of these other gentlemen are the nominees, and by the way, there's still time to jump in. I mean, there's, we have to June— so, at 9PM, what the election results should be in. If I'm not the guy, I'm just gonna say, you know, that's, you guys chose differently. And if that's, those are the is that you think best represent the Republican Party, I'm calling that person at 9:01AM and saying, how can I help? Because I think it's more important that we unify as a party. As a matter of fact, I ran into the governor. And that's one of the things we just kind of took aside. And she says, “You guys got to make sure you're back in order and you guys are united. Right?” No, she is. She's all full of energy. But we have to do that because, ultimately, as we've already described, Rob Sand, let me just say one more thing. I don't know if I have time about this. But Rob Sand, did you know that he wanted all of your COVID information? All of it. That sad story he's talking about that, I just want to do my job, and those Republicans don't want to help me. That's because he wanted all your information. I see the red thing coming up, so God bless you guys. Talk to me after class.

ADAM STEEN: So, the short answer is yes, but fundamentally, foundationally, we've got a huge problem with that question. There is a perceived frontrunner right now that has a lot of money, and that person is not here. That person doesn't show up in a lot of places. And so, if that perceived frontrunner becomes the candidate, I believe we have a problem. We are going to have to rally together and drag him across the finish line. I don't know if that's possible. That's why it's absolutely critically important to elect the right person to come in and beat Rob Sand. It can't just be built on money. It can't just be built on the fact that that they served in Congress, because guess what? There's never been a Republican congressman elected governor of the state of Iowa in the history of the state of Iowa. That's why that's so critically important. I'll support whoever, but I told my wife the other day, I said, if this turns out that we don't win this election, I feel like we're going to, things are going incredibly well. I made her one promise. I said, I will go find a job. because right now, she's carrying the load for the family, and I have to find income for the family. So after we do that, so that's the first thing I'm gonna do is find a job, but then I will support, because honestly, if it is that perceived frontrunner, we're in trouble, and we've gotta drag him across the finish line, every single one of us.

BRAD SHERMAN: Yes, of course we will support the nominee. It's kind of like that little boy said on before we came out you know he said what's the other option I mean you know we don't have another option but that's my son, Thomas, by the way, is that who that was, okay, well, yeah, that got a chuck-off thing from all of us, that was really well put, but, but the point is you know, of course, I'm gonna I'm gonna be I've been a Republican forever I mean I support grassroots work I've been involved in the

grassroots since the 1980s. I've led caucuses, I've been to, I've been a county chair, I've been to all the delegates, all the conventions. Grassroots is where I'm at. I believe in the grassroots system here in Iowa. I believe in the caucus system. I believe in Iowa is the national standard for grassroots work, and it's because of the Republican Party. It's not because of the Democrat Party. They almost ruined our caucus system a couple of cycles ago. You know, it's always been chaos in the Democratic caucus. We have to keep this thing going, I'm going to always be working in the Republican Party to make it the best it can possibly be. So, of course, we're going to support whoever the Republican nominee is. So, I'm just telling you, though, that that grassroots experience is something that I just want you to consider when you think about me on June 2.

5.5. Final Question One of the greatest Republicans to ever live, Frederick Douglass, after a speech, was asked by an admirer, “What can I do? How can I help?” Without hesitation, Douglass told him, “Agitate. Agitate. Agitate.” If Abraham Lincoln was the Great Emancipator, and Ronald Reagan the Great Communicator, Donald Trump is the Great Agitator, stirring the deep-state leftists to full agitation with a simple idea: to Make America Great Again.

Accordingly, my final question to you is this: What do you say to the non-Agitated Democrat? The Democrat who still believes in the American dream, who owns his home, loves his wife and children, and will protect his family and property with arms. The Democrat who, whether he admits it or not, wants to Make America Great Again but whose party abandoned him for lunacy. Because the Republican Party believes they are out there, hungry to believe in America again. What do you say to him or her, to join you, to join us, in our fight for freedom?

ZACH LAHN: You know, I think this is a foundational question, and I think this goes back to the idea of are we going to keep our republic? And I think to the Democrats that might feel this way, I know those people. I actually have, I'm in the office of our farm right now, and this is my great-grandfather. He was a Democrat. He was an elected Democrat in the state of Iowa. And he believed in liberty. He believed in personal responsibility. He believed in all of these things. And I would just say the Party has left you. And I also dream of a Democrat Party that comes back from the fringe and comes back from the fray so we can have legitimate debates about the future of our country and the future of our state that say, How are we going to put Americans first? How we're going to put Americans first? That's what we should be discussing here, but unfortunately the party has went so far off that now the debate is whether or not a child can change their gender we are so far away from where our ancestors believe we'd be and I would just say two things: One, come to the Republican Party. Join us but if you're, if you're dead-set on being a Democrat and carrying on that tradition, which there is a tradition there that many of our families have going back a long ways, I would just tell you, be the voice for sanity. Be the voice that can bring people back from the fringe and be the voice of John F. Kennedy of saying, Ask not what the country can do for you, but what you can do for the country.

ADAM STEEN: Very early in my campaign, I came out and I said, this is a battle of good versus evil. And I pointed out that the Democrats are going to try to flip our state from red to blue. And we need to push back against evil. Rob Sand made two attack videos against me. And he said, Adam, that's irresponsible. Adam, you can't say good version. You can't say good. Well, when you speak truth into a situation, you agitate. And people kind of rise up and they push back against you. My eight-year-old was at a wrestling tournament, Martinsdale St. Mary's small town just south of Des Moines, and I'm standing there a guy came up to me and he said, “I know who you are.” And I said, “By your tone, I'm sure you don't like who I am.” And I said, “What do you think?” And he said, “I don't like how you talk about good versus evil.” And I said, “What do you mean?” And he said, “I'm a Democrat,” and he goes, “I'm not evil.” And I said, “Let me ask you three questions. I said are transgender surgeries to minors without the parents knowing. Is that good or evil?” He said, “Well, that's evil.” I said, “Are men and women's sports? Is that good or evil?” He said, “That's evil.” I said, “Are men and women's locker rooms? Is that good or is that evil?” He said, “That's evil.” I said, “That's what I'm talking about.” He goes, “Oh.” It's common-sense. It's common sense. And when you speak truth into this void, when you speak truth into the evil, good is going to prevail. Truth is going to prevail and so you have to be willing to stand up call it what it is we're not going to get every Democrat some Democrats are far gone and they're never coming back so we might get some Democrats to come over we got to get the moderates we'll get all the Republicans we'll win this thing, but at the end of the day, you have to be willing to speak truth into the situation otherwise evil will overtake good, and I will not let that happen.

BRAD SHERMAN: Yes. We have to be willing to engage Democrats. You know, on our campaign trail, we've been campaigning now for a year, over a year, in some respects. And we've run into some Democrats who actually think like us on some issues. And when we talk to them, we've seen one or two of them get on our team. So, what we have to do is we have to understand the issues and be willing to speak the issues to them in a way that can help them see. Because we ran into another Democrat just the other day, my wife and I in the middle of the street, and he saw our trailer that said, Sherman for Governor, and he said, “Oh, what do you run for governor?” I said, “Yeah,” and we struck up a conversation. It was real nice. And then he went off on immigration, and it was just like his guy flipped and became, he became reasonable. So, I asked him a question, and I said, where do you get your information? He goes “NBC, ABC, CBS.” So, folks, we have to realize, we have to have compassion on these people because if you had been fed the same kind of lives they've been fed, you might be thinking just like they did. So, we have to equip ourselves with the information to be able to make our point, and that's why we have to engage and we have to encourage our neighbors to engage us. Because this is, really is about our country. Our freedoms are at stake. We are at war, and we can't sit back and watch football. We need to be educating ourselves.

EDDIE ANDREWS: Thank you. This isn't just academic to me. By the way, funny you mentioned Frederick Douglass because that's literally on my desk at the Capitol right there. This whole business about talking to Democrats, this is not academic to me. I live this every single day. In the last three months, I have one over a Democrat County chair. In the last three months, I have one over, by the way, on the eastern side of Iowa, we have, in one of the biggest registration of people for the Democrats in Central Iowa came to my, her daughter said, “I'm seventeen, I will not vote for you, I am registering on my eighteenth birthday because you're this folk, you're that folk, you're that kind of folk,” and somehow I'm racist, don't know how I got racist, but okay, you know her back, we got her mom involved, she's a minor, we brought them to the capitol, spent four hours at, excuse me, three hours at the capitol at the end of that conversation. She says, she said, “Call your uncle, what do you want me to tell them, mom?” “Tell them what it feels to agree with the Republican. I never felt this way before it actually feels good. What I mean by all of these stories — and I got stories for days — because I'm the only one who wins in the blue districts right now in Iowa politics because I do a lot of persuasion, and that's going to do us well on 10 November.