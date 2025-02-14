14 Feb 2025

Former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ag Secretary Vilsack Now Running the World Food Prize Foundation

By Cami Koons

Tom Vilsack at the World Food Prize Foundation

Tom Vilsack will return to Iowa as CEO of the World Food Prize Foundation, headquartered in Des Moines, following his role as U.S. secretary of agriculture during the Biden-Harris administration.

Vilsack takes the place of Mashal Husain, who was named the president of the foundation following the retirement announcement of former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad from the position in November.

Vilsack served as Iowa’s 40th governor from 1999 until 2007, when he left to serve as U.S. secretary of agriculture during the Obama administration.

“The World Food Prize Foundation has a phenomenal and important history of advancing innovation to address global food security,” Vilsack said in a press release. “I am honored to have the opportunity to build on that legacy, working closely with Mashal Husain and the talented team to extend the Foundation’s impact worldwide.”

According to a press release from the foundation, Vilsack will focus on addressing global food insecurity and expanding the global network of the foundation.

Husain, as president, will continue to lead programming for the foundation.

Board Chair Paul Schickler called it an “exciting” era for the Foundation thanks to the combination of Vilsack’s “diplomatic acumen” and Husain’s innovative programming.

“Together, they will honor Dr. Norman Borlaug’s legacy by addressing the most pressing global food challenges with bold action, strategic alliances and a commitment to equity and sustainability,” Schickler said in the release.

The World Food Prize was started by Norman Borlaug, often called the father of the green revolution for his work developing a high yielding, disease resistant strain of wheat. Each year the prize honors work that has improved quality, quantity or availability of food.

“I look forward to forging new partnerships, helping bring to life new solutions in the fight against hunger and championing efforts to ensure a sustainable and equitable food system for future generations,” Vilsack said.

 

This article was originally published at IowaCapitalDispatch.com/briefs/former-secretary-of-ag-vilsack-selected-to-run-world-food-prize-foundation/.. Author Cami Koons is an Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter covering agriculture and the environment. She previously worked at publications in Kansas and Missouri, covering rural affairs.

Vilsack
Tom Vilsack
Des Moines
World Food Prize Foundation
