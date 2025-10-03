A Lincolnesque Time, Perhaps? An Interview with Professor David Clements

While most voters have turned a blind eye to election irregularities that revealed themselves both in 2020 and 2024, there are still courageous, thoughtful, and measured Americans who continue to research and compile irrefutable hard evidence with the expectation that one day, the culprits will be exposed, prosecuted, and punished and fair, secure, honest elections restored to the people.

I harp constantly on the three powers citizens have to maintain our Republic: the powers of the vote, the jury, and the purse. It doesn't seem like much, but these three authorities are more powerful than all the rest of the three branches of governmental authorities combined. Our votes can install or remove each and every lawmaker. In a courtroom, our juries (petit juries) can undo any law on an individual basis, while grand juries can determine whether to indict accused individuals based on evidence presented, direct probable cause investigations of public officials, and hold law enforcement accountable to incarceration policies, for starters. Finally, our collective control over our own money, how we choose to accumulate it and to spend it, ultimately dictates government expenditures. But only if we consistently wield all three of our powers as a matter of duty and civic engagement in doing our part to maintain the republic.

So how is it that we the people have so completely squandered our constitutional authorities? For example, jury trials have all but disappeared, with more than 90 percent of all indictments pleading out instead of going to trial, eliminating the constitutional provision for jury empanelment if the accused face more than $100 in fines/penalties and/or over 30 days in jail? Obviously the growth in population over the last 250 years requires some meaningful adaption, but certainly not near elimination of protected rights as part of due process. Never mind all the pervasive and highly coercive tactics permitted by the administrative prosecutorial apparatus to avoid trials, such as enhancement of charges if the accused refuses to take deals offered.

Here in Scott County, the current Scott County Grand Jury is now secret and unavailable to the public. The polar opposite policy of full disclosure of the annual grand jury empanelment was available to the public upon request during the tenure of Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller. What changed, because it was not the Iowa Code?

I review the above by way of introduction to an extraordinary man, Professor David Clements, former University of New Mexico law professor, who has represented individuals relative to election irregularities. This included being part of the team that represented Mesa County Auditor and Gold Star Mother Tina Peters, who was incarcerated for exposing the crimes of Colorado's Secretary of State (SOS) Jena Griswold.

Secretary Griswold ordered all Colorado counties' 2020 election databases destroyed via software “updates” overwriting them prior to the 22 months retention period as required by law for preserving election data after each election. However, as auditor, Tina made a copy of her county's election database before Dominion prematurely overwrote it with “updates,” for which she was prosecuted using arguably legal contortions, while ignoring the actual criminal Secretary Griswold.

Professor Clement's participation in Tina Peters' case availed him to myriad inner workings of elections and all that entails, including the applicable law, or lack thereof. His conclusion is that our civil courts will not fix our election problems. Nor will legislators fix that which they have broken with their capture and defense posture (e.g. Republican primaries have the greatest number of pattern irregularities that arguably defy the law of numbers and certainly the law of probability).

The only viable solution appears to rest with the Executive Branch, more specifically with the past precedence of the Presidents' constitutional use of executive authorities combined with emergency powers, including the leverage over states provided through Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funding and other government funding sources, Lincoln's suspension of Habeas Corpus during the Civil War, Congressional Consent Decree during the Reagan Administration, Clinton's Motor Voter Registration, and Bush's establishment of GITMO. The Bush/Gore election also opened up all sorts of unprecedented machinations that prevailed.

There is so much more within Professor Clements musings that is thought-provoking and calls on something deeper within ourselves for this time in history. I find his faith and trust in divine providence regarding these things to be an uncommonly steadfast comfort. So much harm has been unleashed upon Americans via lawfare and the bastardization of our law, such as courts' increasing refusal to allow evidence for both the prosecution and for the defense, but mostly for the defense. The majority of January 6 prosecutions experienced this unprecedented, woefully derelict tactic by judges operating along party/political lines. Their conduct has disgraced the bench and the robe, and rendered these courts incapable and unworthy of the administration of justice.

Professor Clements outlines his thoughts and ideas in a clear, concise, and stunningly compelling video essay, complete with a transcript for which the following excerpts below are culled. I urge you to watch the video and read the transcript to anchor the detailed information provided, and perhaps the hope conveyed. But it will require opening your mind, allowing yourself to explore all the possibilities touched on, and then actually civically participating, especially with your local government.

Professor Clements believes in the law, He believes in America and its potential for fairness, justice, and the opportunity for each of us to thrive. He believes there is a pathway to constitutionally restore our republic. But mostly he believes in God's divine hand that guides light and goodness to prevail over darkness. I, too, believe that Divine intervention plays the major role in righting our paths when they are muddied and lost in a quagmire of deception and malintent by the corporeal powers of our world ever afoot.

“The man in the West Wing, I pictured, faced the same shadow, his resolve tested in the hush. Fifteen thousand souls: three thousand judges and legislators, tainted by bribery and fraud; two thousand election officials, secretaries of state who oversaw rigged counts; four thousand Antifa operatives, their riots and doxxings a pattern of terror; one thousand vendors, one thousand corporations, their wires and servers linked to Caracas and Belgrade; three thousand high names – Soros, Obama, Clinton, Brennan, Clapper, Comey – whose hands, some said, pulled the deepest strings. Another one thousand media accomplices to aid and abet the traitor’s narrative. The civilian courts could grind the low-hanging fruit – Antifa’s cells, vendors like Smartmatic, charged with RICO and wire fraud.

"RICO’s utility was its breadth, its ability to unify defendants across states under one enterprise, its predicates – arson, fraud, conspiracy – stacking years on the guilty. Pleas would take most – 90 percent, history showed – leaving trials for the few who fought. But the high ones, the architects, needed more. Treason, seditious conspiracy, aiding enemies through foreign servers – these demanded tribunals, swift and unyielding, under the Military Commissions Act.

“The Act was the military’s strongest tool for mass prosecution, allowing trials of “unlawful enemy belligerents” in chambers free of civilian delays, admitting classified evidence without objection, delivering verdicts in months, not years. Its sentences – life or death for treason – cut deeper than any civilian penalty, a sword to break the infiltrated government, like Daniel’s truth felling Babylon’s corrupt.

“I recognize what I’m about to say is a hope and a prayer. To whisper it, is to see it blow away in the wind. Feel free to accuse of me of putting hopium into my pipe. But I believe the JAG officers, six hundred sworn across the states, trained in military justice, are no mere clerks. The twenty JAG sworn in DC, honed for high-stakes cases, are not in DC for petty crime.”

Watch, listen or read Clements' full comments at: ProfessorDavidClements.substack.com/p/antifas-fall-the-trial-of-a-thousand.

For further background on Professor Clements, one should read his September 14, 2025 essay titled The Crucible of Lawfare: A Pro Se Battle Against Legal Witchcraft.

The professor has been invited to speak at the Reagan Dinner hosted by the Scott County Republicans on October 16 , 2025. Reservations can be made online at ScottCountyRepublicans.org by October 6. Other speakers include Leo Kelly and Alex Newman. All are welcome while seats are available.