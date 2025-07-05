Milan Bottoms Development in Rock Island Makes Good Sense

The City of Rock Island is set to experience significant economic growth with the anticipated Milan Bottoms development that includes a new Nature's Treatment of Illinois (NTI) cannabis dispensary, truck stop, car wash and franchise restaurant. The 10-acre development is at the northwest corner of Interstate 280 and Highway 92, across from Bally's Casino. The new businesses to be constructed at these four previously industrial and commercially developed and occupied parcels has spurred considerable recognition and new found stewardship for the adjacent, surrounding, city-owned 500-plus acres, including an easement prohibiting development in the to be designated wetlands.

Rock Island's approval of two letters of intent with the Rock Island native and developer Matt Stern indicates robust support from city officials who recognize the potential benefits of this project. The process, to date, has included city studies that identified this non-floodplain 10 acres as a viable commercial development opportunity, as well as a mayoral-appointed task force whose efforts will inform environmental best practices and governance in the wetlands surrounding the project.

Likewise, our team has listened to the locally engaged and knowledgeable environmentalists' concerns about re-establishing a modern commercial activity adjacent to the previously unprotected Milan Bottoms wetlands. The plans include keeping the existing tree line as a natural buffer, ensuring that the surrounding wetlands are respected and protected. With Matt Stern’s commitment to responsible development, this project will not only bring economic benefits but also adhere to an environmentally conscious ethos. The inclusion of potentially funding a wetland protection plan highlights the community-centric approach at the heart of this initiative.

Fortunately the Quad Cities has a model example of commercial industry and ecosystem preservation cohabitating as good neighbors. Nahant Marsh is just across the river from Milan Bottoms in Davenport, Iowa, and it maintains a 382-acre preserve as part of a 513-acre wetland complex also bordered by the Mississippi River as well as Interstate 280 and Highway 22. This restoration, conservation, and educational marvel is surrounded by a very active nationally owned rail yard, aluminum recycling facility, and active warehouses. Nahant Marsh's laudable plant and animal biodiversity thrives adjacent to constant daily train-car movements, semi trucks, and concrete hauling.

Besides prompting the city's commitment to preserving newly designated 500-plus wetland acres along the Mississippi, the Milan Bottoms development will deliver Rock Island residents measurable and critically needed economic growth. New jobs will generate the new sales tax and new property tax revenues that can further enhance Rock Island's public services and infrastructures. After two years, the city will step up its special retail sales tax on cannabis every six months by .5 percent to an eventual 3 percent of sales over and above the current combined state, county, and city retail 8.5 percent sales tax. The tax collected in the interim is the incentive to support this development. NTI's Milan dispensary grossed $70 million in sales in 2024, despite additional competition and less favorable highway access. Given the adjacency to I-280, Bally's Casino, and a protected wetlands feature for Milan Bottoms' dispensary and restaurant guests to enjoy, the city's estimated $2 million annual cannabis tax revenues will be readily doable and likely exceeded.

This project and its associated environmental and economic benefits for Rock Island and the greater Quad Cities is not possible without Matt Stern's vision and commitment. Matt's lifelong Rock Island roots drive his desire to help reignite Rock Island as the Quad Cities' innovative trend setter. A graduate of Edison Junior High School and Rock Island High School, he embodies the values of perseverance and leadership that are vital for transforming the landscape of his hometown. His journey continued at the University of Illinois, where he played football, reflecting discipline and dedication that extend beyond the field and into his successful business ventures. Matt, who is influenced by his mother's passionate stance on preserving the environment, made this project contingent upon preserving the 500-plus acres of wetlands.

Expanding NTI's footprint and market share at Milan Bottoms is not without its challenges. The competition in the cannabis-retail landscape is increasing, particularly with nearby dispensaries in the region. Matt has addressed these concerns openly, acknowledging the complexities of market dynamics and competition while emphasizing the importance of supporting local, responsible business practices.

NTI dispensary in Milan was the pioneer in Rock Island County and is the county's most financially successful among the four licensed recreational marijuana dispensaries. It is Matt's intention to continue to generate nearly $900,000 annually to the Milan village retail-tax revenues.

By expanding NTI to the Milan Bottoms as the anchor tenant on a previously industrial and commercially occupied 10 acres, Stern's vision will grow Rock Island's employment, property, and retail-tax base while ensuring the city preserves more than 500 acres of wetlands for future generations.

Jeff Hughbanks leads the Rock Island based Rymak and Hodge Construction Groups.

