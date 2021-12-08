Natural Immunity Best Hope for Ending COVID Pandemic

The CDC was sued under FOIA for all its documentation regarding people who have been infected with COVID-19 and recovered who are unvaxxed, all documentation relative to natural immunity in the COVID-19 recovered, all documentation relative to COVID-19 recovered people becoming reinfected and then transmitting to others. (https://www.icandecide.org/cdc-concedes-never-conducted-vaccinated-v-unvaccinated-study/)

The CDC responded that it had no such documentation and that it was not collecting data relative to any of the requested parameters. This means that the CDC's Director Rochelle Walensky committed perjury in her November 4 testimony before Congress that the CDC had reviewed 96 papers as part of their review submission to Congress, and determined that all COVID-19-recovered people should be vaccinated. (https://www.c-span.org/video/?515699-1/senate-hearing-biden-administrations-covid-19-response)

Director Walensky was also deceptive in her October 2020 published LANCET statement that “there is no evidence for lasting protective immunity to SARS-CoV-2 following natural infection” and that “the consequence of waning immunity would present a risk to vulnerable populations for the indefinite future.” All evidence to the contrary then and now.

A consortium of highly credentialed esteemed doctors from around the world, considered top in their fields, recently convened for a summit in Rome, Italy, where 140 peer-reviewed studies on the superiority of natural immunity were submitted and posted for public review at the Brownstone Institute.

It is important to note that rejecting/ignoring research that is alternative to the sanctioned official narrative for something as important as a pandemic is not a normal human response, especially if highly emotional and without substance other than to lash out with character assassinations. Humans are highly rational creatures, capable of considering myriad sides of perspectives and arguments and then weighing the merits for themselves. It is the cornerstone of our Republic evidenced in our jury process. We trust each other to put emotions aside and rely on facts and evidence to navigate justice and also to find viable solutions. (https://brownstone.org/articles/79-research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity-to-covid-19-documented-linked-and-quoted/)

The primary concern of worldwide professionals in the orbit of viral infectious disease is that by mass vaccinating into a pandemic and ignoring natural immunity in the herd immunity equation, the vaccinated are putting increased pressure on the virus to mutate in an effort to survive. Viruses constantly mutate to increase their infectiousness, but in doing so diminish their virulency. Herd immunity eventually prevents the viruses capacity for causing harmful disease.

Natural immunity is full spectrum, while inoculated immunity provided by mRNA technology only addresses a single spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so if everyone is mass vaccinated, the heightened risk is that the virus wins the battle and could potentially create an existential threat.

Humans have two categories of super soldiers left in the COVID fight: the COVID recovered and children 0-19. Estimates are that most of the human population has had some exposure to SARS-CoV-2 and therefore has some level of natural immune response now. Jabbing children and the COVID recovered would diminish the full-spectrum immunity enjoyed by these two groups because the mRNA injections compromise important neutralizing antibodies. The result would be to eventually eliminate the best and only source for full-spectrum antibodies for treating severe and long-haul COVID.

It is time to halt the irrational, increasingly dangerous single solution public policy of mass vaccination with constant boosters and upgrades before it is too late. The accelerated schedule for boosters due to the injections' waning efficacy is proof that the efficacy of the mRNA experimental injections do not meet the FDA requirements for durability (efficacy must exceed 50 percent for 12 months).

Public policy also needs to immediately endorse therapeutics using multi-sequenced drug protocols that have already saved hundreds of thousands of lives of people with all degrees of COVID-19, including high-risk cohorts who were infected with severe symptomatic COVID.

And finally, civilized societies have always demonstrated consensus when it comes to our individual choice to risk life and limb. Accepting or rejecting the mRNA experimental injections is just such a choice and deserves respect either way. That said, jabbing children incapable of consent, let alone fully informed consent, who experience zero benefit because they are at statistical zero risk from COVID indicts us all as an amoral, unethical society. Never have we risked children's health to protect that of the elderly and infirm until now, following a single solution of mass vaccination devised by an unethical, morally bankrupt, mostly elderly and infirm global leadership. The window to protect our children is closing fast and we adults are their only hope. Do the research, assess the risks for yourselves, or get cozy with terrible regret.