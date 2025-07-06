Restoring the People's Authority for Elections Is Now or Never

[Publisher's Note: Pictured above is Captain Seth Keshel, who will be the keynote speaker at the Scott County Republican Party's Lincoln Club luncheon, July 17 in Davenport, Iowa. Details about that event below. Captain Keshel was interviewed by the Reader on Saturday June 28, 2025. Please note the print edition of this article published June 25, 2025 inadvertently referred to Keshel as a "retired" Army Captain. Keshel is a former Army Captain. Apologies for the error.]

No amount of media manipulation of election coverage, past or present, can restore the trust that has been lost relative to the security, fairness, and authenticity of U.S. elections, especially in the last decade. The election bureaucracy, in full cooperation with mainstream media, have maintained a pathological denial and suppression of widespread irregularities, including compelling supporting evidence, dooming its credibility going forward.

It has become the responsibility of American voters to step up and take charge of elections, one of three authorities (the vote, the purse, and the jury) that is almost exclusively ours. Congress, the courts, and the Executive Branch and Agencies have usurped our authority, and broken things by restricting our access to election data and records, such as the Cast Vote Records that reveal no private voter information; evaluation of voting equipment for vulnerabilities and potential malfeasance; poll book software security; contract terms; cybersecurity and surveillance; use of private sector companies sans the constitutional constraints imposed on government; federal overreach in state election matters; voter roll maintenance and adherence to election laws; tabulation, counts, and recounts, including audits for accuracy; and more. There is no reason that transparency should not be the modus operandi versus the lockouts we the people are experiencing with increasing regularity. Yet here we are, absurdly expecting those who broke things to fix them.

When you prioritize the most important authorities to restore to the people, it always comes up secure, fair, trustworthy elections because nothing else is possible without the ability to authentically choose and have that choice respected, protected, and honored. Everything freedom, everything liberty is about choice, If we lose our authority over our election choices, we lose all authority for our governance.

Captain Seth Keshel on His Mission to Restore Public Trust in Elections

Former Army Captain Seth Keshel is exactly the disciplined talent the universe ordered, whose own calling after the army is to restore public trust in U.S. elections because he gets this imperative better than most, devoting his considerable efforts to it. Captain Keshel served as an Army Intelligence Officer, with a special knack for statistics and systems, using data to hone efficiencies that increased unit effectiveness designed to complete missions and save lives. (Here is a link to his latest Substack posting as of July 3, 2025 analyzing key states, including Iowa: https://skeshel.substack.com/p/july-2025-voter-registration-by-party. See the two Iowa statistical slides from )

After leaving the armed services, and after the 2020 Election, Captain Keshel decided to put his unique skills to statistical analysis of the 2020 election results in an effort to confirm the results as legitimate, or discover if anomalies could be detected that might uncover potential voter/election malfeasance.

Using state/county voter registration rolls and cast vote records (actual ballots recorded in the order the votes were cast/tabulated) from previous elections, Captain Keshel gathered both new voter registrations prior to upcoming elections and actual election results (Cast Vote Records when available) using statistical metrics for comparisons between the two, and also to compare historical trends with current results for predictive purposes that invariably reveal anomalies where they exist. His video presentations most often use general and midterm elections beginning in 1968 and coming forward through the last election, in this case 2024.

Captain Keshel explains that the above methodology, using “traditional analyses and metrics,” along with his “own proprietary ballot stuffing metrics,” provide highly reliable predictions of statistically probable election outcomes for the next upcoming election, now the 2026 midterm election, with impressive accuracy. In the rare instances where his predictions miss by certain percentages outside predictive norms, anomalies emerge that are useful because Captain Keshel can more definitively direct election officials where to look for innocent or nefarious cause(s).

Captain Keshel's work is complex and nuanced, like a language all its own. He utilizes huge data sets for 56 unique states and special jurisdictions, including approximately 3,100 diverse counties, recording new voter registrations and election results for thousands of U.S. races that require regular updating to what he refers to as the “electronic election infrastructure.” It is a herculean effort that contributes to his overall mission of restoring public trust in elections.

Captain Keshel has cleverly diagnosed one of our newer burgeoning bureaucracies, the Election Integrity Industrial Complex (EIIC) with “Electile Dysfunction.” He distills specific election data to establish predictive models that force anomalies into sharp relief, providing the means for the EIIC to investigate whether potential manipulation of election results has occurred, otherwise invisible to the average voter and election officials.

The captain has a fantastic command of history, and he shares it in a most moving way, always with a strong sense of reverence, pride and duty. His audiences absorb it like pure oxygen as we learn and determine to get involved with his critical mission to bring trust, truth and security back to our elections, whether local, state or federal.

According to Captain Keshel, “The crisis we are facing is restoring public trust. If people wanted the elections fixed, they would be fixed. By fixed, I mean restoring public trust by people believing in our elections. The Department of State has, or at least it used to have, documentation for people to watch online and spot election rigging in third-world countries.”

This begs the question: Why would that level of scrutiny be considered worth doing relative to foreign elections, but refused as a security protocol for our own elections? Why would legislators provide laws banning hand counts in favor of machine counts when numbers of ballots don't match tabulator ballot counts? Why would election officials refuse to release Cast Vote Records to the public, in Scott County's case claiming Iowa doesn't create CVRs even though not providing such an audit-able record is against federal laws requiring such a record be maintained for 22 months after each election? Why would election officials deny that election equipment, whether poll books, tabulators, printers, scanners, et al, have internet connectivity capability when most absolutely do? And why would elected officials resist attempts by citizens to inspect said equipment to verify such claims? Furthermore, why would elected officials object to citizen led canvassing and assistance cleaning voter rolls, especially when dirty voter rolls is considered to be among the largest contributors to election/voter fraud?

Captain Keshel explained how difficult it is to be removed from voter rolls, even when personally requesting removal due to moving to a different jurisdiction as required by law. “All states make it difficult to withdraw from voter rolls regardless of party leaning. When I moved to Arizona, I had to submit a written request with a wet signature before being taken off the rolls of the sate I was moving from. How many people are going to bother with that burden?”

In Iowa, when requested, voters are never entirely removed from its voter rolls. Instead voters' status is changed from “active” to “inactive” or “canceled” and stored indefinitely (what the fish the “canceled” status is for is a mystery to us all?), both dormant but available to be restored to the active rolls if required. This means that, theoretically, “inactive” and/or “canceled” ineligible voters are a keystroke away from being restored to active status and available to receive a ballot. Once this reactivated registrant receives said ballot, then uses it to vote by mail, his/her voter status can be quietly returned to inactive status with no computer trail and no one the wiser. Why is this even a potential vulnerability?

When asked whether Captain Keshel believes the illegal vote represents a serious breach, he responded, “I don't believe illegals vote in significant numbers. I believe they are voted for. Most are not voting in substantial numbers due to risk of being caught and deported.”

These potential illegal voter registrants, most of whom are automatically registered while getting drivers licenses or applying for any number of social services, are active but otherwise dormant, unaware they are registered as a voter. Dormancy found in voter rolls is also due to other categories of inactive registrants, such as relocation, death, not casting a vote in Iowa for two years or more, or convicted of a felony(s).

An important admission is the dereliction in election management when vulnerabilities are discovered in election systems, whether voting equipment, voter rolls, mail-in voting, drop boxes, ballot stuffing, outright cheating and/or obstruction. The electronic election infrastructure only works if election integrity is the prime directive and valued above all else throughout all the election offices nationwide.

Even with Iowa's peculiar inactive voter storage protocol, Captain Keshel assures that “Iowa is not in the worst-offender category.” Hopefully he will expand on this good news during July 17's Scott County Republican Party Lincoln Club luncheon, when Captain Keshel will be the featured speaker on election integrity. Honestly, it is nearly impossible to do him justice here. He is a wizard with his data, and his visuals help us follow the illustrative comparative and predictive patterns he finds. You have to see his presentations to appreciate the enormity and gravitas of his aggregated election information.

The luncheon will be held at Rhythm City Casino Resort (7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA) on July 17, 2025, and the public is welcome to attend. The lunch and program are from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is complimentary for Lincoln Club members; table sponsors are $400 for eight seats; and single sponsors are $60 for one seat. Attendees can pay at the door using cash, credit card or check. Please RSVP by July 10 at RepublicansSC@gmail.com.

New Evidence That Former Attorney General William Barr Did Not Investigate Allegations of Election Irregularities

The dysfunctional mainstream narratives that maintain there was no widespread election fraud in 2020, including the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency's (CISA) claim that it was the most secure election in American history, is shriveling on the vine, so to speak. The current DOJ has uncovered emails between then-Attorney General William Barr and coworkers proving no investigations of election irregularities were undertaken relative to the evidence provided to AG Barr as predicates obliging him by law to investigate. He had prosecutorial discretion to not prosecute the matter(s) only after he had actually investigated all the submitted claims made under oath, which he did not do … . Ruh Roh.

After the 2020 Election, AG Barr and media partners picked up the meme “widespread fraud” to persuade the public that, while small infractions may have occurred here and there, none was “widespread” enough to impact the outcome of any elections, more pointedly the presidential election.

But consider that Captain Keshel refutes that obtuse dismissal, pointing out that in 2020, it took just 42,789 votes to flip the electoral college to Biden, approximately 10,000 votes from Arizona, approximately 12,000 votes from Georgia, and 20,482 votes from Wisconsin. Apparently widespread means something different to AG Barr and company.

Since then-AG Barr's refusal to look into any election irregularities, the sheer volume of malfeasance in all three of these swing states has been heavily investigated, immutably verified, extensively documented, and substantively adjudicated. Apparently the election irregularities were widespread enough.

Add to Captain Keshel's store of vital election integrity information, Garland Favorito's VoterGA.org and the Halderman Report (sealed for more than two years after the 2020 election), Wisconsin's Gableman Report, written by Justice Michael Gableman after he was commissioned by both Wisconsin's legislative houses, and Arizona's Senate Judiciary Committee Report.

These reports are just the tip of the iceberg for sources to catch up on all the ways elections can be derailed. Other sources for citizen led activities moving the dial to restore our authority for secure and honest elections include: VoterMD.org; CauseofAmerica.org; LetsFixStuff.org; TrueTheVote.org; Unite4Freedom.com; DefendFlorida.org; and The-Peoples-Audit.org, for starters.

Meanwhile, across the country, much litigation is in process, attesting to widespread irregularities not only for the 2020 election, but for 2022 and 2024, as well. The lawsuits address varying aspects of election integrity and are amassing to eventually overcome election-fraud deniers. While previous election outcomes are obviously not under threat of reversal, if American voters turn a blind eye this time to the blatant election crimes committed against every one of us individually, then we no longer deserve this constitutional republic. Our legacy will be one of unparalleled shame because we are unwilling to protect and defend it for ourselves or our progeny.

If, however, you are compelled to honor your duty as an American, Captain Keshel has provided his 10 reforms to restore public trust in elections. They are listed below. There is ever more to learn from Captain Keshel at SKeshel.substack.com, and plenty to do to help him achieve his mission.

For my part, his 10 reforms should be nonnegotiable. But first, begin by reading Iowa's election reform legislation that recently passed, House File 954, to discern where Iowa legislators respected voters, and where they failed us mightily. My interpretation is that a lot of this bill dealt with administrative procedural changes, while systemic changes were blatant power grabs for the state, severely marginalizing Iowa's ability to support political third parties.

Meanwhile, each one of the country's 3,100 counties, including Scott and Rock Island counties, has everything it needs to see the 10 reforms below done … everything except the necessary number of participants to engage to ensure its success. Otherwise, I suggest you be thinking of a plausible excuse that you can live with for ignoring this 21st-century clarion call to act because you will eventually most certainly need it.

Captain Seth Keshel's 10 Reforms for Restoring Public Trust in Elections:

I1. Clean Out the Voter Rolls

I2. Ban All Electronic Elections Equipment

3. Voter ID with Paper Ballots Only

4. Ban Mail-In Voting*

5. Ban Early Voting*

6. Drastically Smaller Precincts*

7. Ban Ballot Harvesting

8. Election Day is a Holiday

9. New Reporting Requirements for Transparency

10. Heavy Prison Sentences for All Who Commit Fraud

Source: https://skeshel.substack.com/p/the-ten-points-to-true-election-integrity