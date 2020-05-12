Try This PPP: Pertinent Pandemic Podcasts

On October 18, 2019, the planners of the 2020 worldwide panic called a Covid-19 pandemic emergency fully mapped out and role-played how all of this fear and economic chaos would arise and what steps global leaders will take. Visit Plannedemic.org to see the World Economic Forum and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation funded Coronavirus pandemic simulation's own Web site of materials and video recordings. Participants include non-government organizations (NGOs) such as the World Health Organization, the United Nations, global corporations and media, Johns Hopkins University, the World Bank, and both U.S. and China Centers for Disease Control agencies.

Unelected technocrats and global NGOs publicly broadcast their agenda for a global economic meltdown and pandemic, and this was not reported anywhere in the corporate-owned media. Recommendation number seven from the Event 201 Web site reads:

“(7) Governments and the private sector should assign a greater priority to developing methods to combat mis- and disinformation prior to the next pandemic response. Governments will need to partner with traditional and social media companies to research and develop nimble approaches to countering misinformation. This will require developing the ability to flood media with fast, accurate, and consistent information. Public health authorities should work with private employers and trusted community leaders such as faith leaders, to promulgate factual information to employees and citizens. Trusted, influential private-sector employers should create the capacity to readily and reliably augment public messaging, manage rumors and misinformation, and amplify credible information to support emergency public communications. National public health agencies should work in close collaboration with WHO to create the capability to rapidly develop and release consistent health messages. For their part, media companies should commit to ensuring that authoritative messages are prioritized and that false messages are suppressed including though (sic) the use of technology.”

Of course, the modifier here is “authoritative messages” that media companies must ensure are prioritized over “false messages” and even suppressed. The premise here is that if the message is not approved by sanctioned national public health agencies and WHO, it is false and must be suppressed. So watching the watchers is now more important than ever.

Credible podcasting content providers have exploded in the past few years. In light of the plannedemic dynamic, and subsequent short- and long-term damage to society, which podcasters are the most effective at questioning the status quo? Which podcasters do the research and back up their assertions regarding the Covid scare? The following podcast episodes are highly recommended if you want to know more and do more.

Congressional Dish with Jennifer Briney – CongressionalDish.com.

Episode 213 aired April 27, 2020, and is a fast-moving and well-sourced 180-minute deep follow-the-money dive into Congress' unprecedented authorization of trillions in debt for the CARE act. Briney is an unabashed progressive who actually reads and questions the legislation that the Democrat and Republican elected congress and senate support. Here's Briney's description for this episode: “The U.S. Treasury has been legally robbed! In this episode, discover the secret provisions in the multi-trillion dollar CARES Act that no one is talking about (like the new process for over the counter drug approvals) and discover the reasons behind problems that everyone is talking about (like why Mom & Pops can’t get a small business loan approved but Fogo de Chao can.) The good news is that the problems are so obvious that they are easily fixed … If Congress ever comes back from vacation.” Check it out at RCReader.com/y/rona1.

Conspiracy Farm with Pat Miletich and Jeffery Wilson – TheConspiracyFarm.com.

Episode 135 aired April 9, 2020 , and the two QC natives interviewed Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher for the full one-hour show. Pat and the mayor both grew up in Bettendorf in the same era and the interview is refreshingly candid regarding the emergency management work flow and connections regionally and federally in the bi-state QCA region. Twelve minutes into the podcast, the mayor responds to Jeffery Wilson's questioning with: “It's tough not to come to a realization at some point that the cure in terms of what we're doing to stay home and stay out of businesses may be worse than the disease. The economic factor could end up being much worse than the fact that there is a sickness, a virus that is traveling. If you were to compare numbers on other pandemics, the SARS, bird flu, all the way back to 1918 … you start to wonder is there a component here that is not necessarily medical or emergency management in nature?” Check it out at RCReader.com/y/rona2.

Corbett Report with James Corbett – CorbettReport.com.

Episode 377 aired May 1, 2020, and broadcasting from western Japan, James Corbett gives his thoroughly researched and expertly presented analysis on How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health. Corbett posits, “Who is Bill Gates? A software developer? A businessman? A philanthropist? A global health expert? This question, once merely academic, is becoming a very real question for those who are beginning to realize that Gates’ unimaginable wealth has been used to gain control over every corner of the fields of public health, medical research, and vaccine development. And now that we are presented with the very problem that Gates has been talking about for years, we will soon find that this software developer with no medical training is going to leverage that wealth into control over the fates of billions of people.” Check it out at RCReader.com/y/rona3.

The Higherside Chats with Greg Carlwood – TheHigherSideChats.com.

Greg Carlwood has perfected the model for deep-dive interviews with scholars, researchists, scientists, authors, and activists. Riffing off Roosevelt's “Fireside Chats” for broadcasting “knowledge,” his preparation and questioning skills are second to none. In this April 22, 2020 episode, Carlwood interviews Del Bigtree (see below), and it is one of the most compressed run-downs of the idiosyncratic and contradicting facts the Covid-19 scare has produced to date. Learn why doctors are re-thinking how they use oxygen and ventilators in treating patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus. The one-hour podcast flies by quickly, so try and keep up. Check it out at RCReader.com/y/rona4.

The Highwire with Del Bigtree – TheHighwire.com.

In 2016, Emmy Award-winning producer of the CBS talk show The Doctors went off the big-pharma-funded plantation to create a multimedia live Internet broadcast talk show that airs every Thursday morning. He is vilified by his detractors for producing the documentary VAXXED, daring to question the official narrative, regulations, and laws that protect the unholy alliance and profiteering between big government and big pharma. Bigtree's non-profit ICANdecide.org has won two lawsuits against two massive federal U.S. health agencies. In this May 11, 2020 interview with triple board-certified M.D. Dr. Zach Bush, Bigtree explores the evolution of the Coronavirus, why it is here, what it’s trying to tell us, and how we emerge from the darkness. Check out the video at RCReader.com/y/rona5.

The Infectious Myth with David Crowe – InfectiousMyth.podbean.com.

Episode 246 aired March 3, 2020, and Crowe has been questioning mainstream bio-science status quo with his podcast since 2014. In this episode, David tackles the Coronavirus panic and provides his technical analysis of why the coronavirus test is not accurate, therefore misrepresentative of the Coronavirus as a lethal pathogen. Check it out at RCReader.com/y/rona6.

No Agenda Show with Adam Curry & John C. Dvorak – NoAgendaShow.com.

If you have ever enjoyed a podcast on any topic, you can thank the co-host of No Agenda Show, Adam Curry. Known as the “Podfather,” Curry helped invent the RSS protocols that makes podcasting possible. Along with technology pundit and author John C. Dvorak, the two co-host a three-hour media deconstruction that is highly entertaining while highly informative. Their disruptive and effective value-for-value financial support model also engages listeners who become producers assisting with everything including jingles, content, clips, songs, artwork, and schwag. Episode 1,234 aired April 16, 2020, and you've likely never heard anything like it. In this episode, Crackpot and Buzzkill peel away the layers behind corporate media's severely compromised and biased coverage around the 2020 plannedemic. Check it, and extensive show notes, out at RCReader.com/y/rona7.