13 Jan 2022

“Icestravaganza 2022: A Zoo Animal Safari!”, January 14 through 16

By Administrator

“Icestravaganza 2022: A Zoo Animal Safari!” at the Freight House and LeClaire Park -- January 14 through 16.

Friday, January 14, through Saturday, January 16, 5 – 10 p.m.

Freight House, 421 West River Drive, Davenport IA and

LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport IA

An eagerly awaited wintertime treat populated, this year, with two-legged, four-legged, and winged friends, the annual celebration Icestravaganza returns to downtown Davenport in Icestravaganza 2022: A Zoo Animal Safari!, with this safe and family-friendly event – taking place from January 14 through 16 – boasting ice-sculpted renditions of creatures including lions, tigers, and bears. Oh my!

More than 36,000 pounds of ice will be employed during the three days of this year's Icestravaganza, with the sculptures lit each night from dusk to 10 p.m., and viewable from the Freight House boardwalk or, in a new feature this year, in sculpture display on Beiderbecke Drive in the neighboring LeClaire Park. In addition to enjoying the ice sculptures, Icestravaganza attendees can witness the 2022 live ice-carving competition either in person or on Facebook Live from 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Family Credit Union will be hosting a warming station with free hot chocolate and a fire put in the Freight House's outdoor patio during the competition, and also every day from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

This year, Farmers' Market vendors, as well as local beer and food suppliers from Front Street Brewery, Antonella's II, The Diner, and Chill Eats, will have meal options, snacks, and drinks available for purchase from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. With presenting sponsor Rubberstamps.net co-hosting the festival alongside co-sponsors from the Family Credit Union, Metronet, MidAmerican Energy, Rhythm City Casino , WHBF, KLJB FOX 18, Me TV, Townsquare Media, the Quad-City Times, Front Street Taproom, the City of Davenport, One Step, Inc., Hupp Toyota Lift, and Davenport's Adler Theatre, guests are also encouraged to tage Icestravganza 2022 in their posts at #IcestravaganzaQC and #TistheQCeason.

Icestravaganza 2022: A Zoo Animal Sarari! will be held from 5 p.m. on January 14 through 10 p.m. on January 16, and more information on the three-day event is available by calling (563)823-2681 or visiting DowntownDavenport.com/icestravaganza.

