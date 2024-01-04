5-4-3-2-1! 2023's Year in Music Survey

We're switching up the format once again for the Reader's annual year-in-music crowd-sourced survey, and expanded the participants to include even more local on-air radio broadcasters as well as picks from long time Reader readers.

Last year marked the end of a 50-year era with the closing of RIBCO, located in downtown Rock Island, Illinois. After 40 years, RIBCO owner Terry Tilka made the decision to close the doors at this legendary institution for no-genre-barriers live music.

While attending one of the last two nights of live local music at RIBCO, I conducted a highly scientific “man on the street” quiz asking, “What was the best show you saw at RIBCO?” No one hesitated when asked, and immediately spit out throwbacks such as “Bare Naked Ladies” or “The Wallets!” Nearly everyone who loves live music in the Quad Cities has a RIBCO story (or two) that they'll never forget. Thus, we have included in this year's survey questions “Top Two Shows You Saw at RIBCO” … because you can't just name one.

When asked, Tilka said one of his favorite memories was when they booked Lonnie Brooks and Charlie Musselwhite for the same night back-to-back for an outdoor show. “They had never met or played with each other and we were excited about the possibilities of getting two veteran bluesmen on stage together,” Tilka said. “Lonnie played first and when Charlie took the stage, no one could find Lonnie. He had gone up to the third-floor balcony and fallen asleep. Two nights later, Lonnie was on David Letterman.”

Personally, I will certainly never forget partying backstage with Buddy Miles when the drummer for Jimi Hendrix's Band of Gypsies played at RIBCO. And when Luther Allison played on the outdoor patio, I remember taking a moment to realize how this was a live blues-guitar assault that would never be topped, and that mantle has held up. And when Helmet played on the indoor stage, I posted one of my first YouTube videos of this phenomenal thrashing. Here's to all the great sounds and experiences RIBCO provided so many Quad Cities music fans. Enjoy some of their memories in the year in review countdowns below.

LOCAL RADIO STATION TALENT

WQUD Vintage Radio 107.7

Aaron Dail

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Turnpike Troubadours, Cat in the Rain

Warren Zeiders, Pretty Little Poison

Parker McCollum, Never Enough

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Zach Bryan

Morgan Wallen

Johnny Cash

Chris Stapleton

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Morgan Wallen, “Born with a Beer in My Hand”

Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

Parker McCollum, “Burn It Down”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Wallflowers back in maybe in the early 2000s??

Dozens of bands in the late '90s when the District was the place to be and RIBCO was always the place for awesome live music and they typically ended blurry and lacking memory. Hope someone brings RIBCO back.

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Morgan Wallen, Vibrant Arena at the Mark, Moline

Johnny Dollar

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

The Nude Party, Rides On

Subatlantic, Say It Again

Måneskin, Rush!

Metallica, 72 Seasons

Paramore, This Is Why

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

The Black Moods

Cannons

The Black Keys

Crobot

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Paramore, “Running Out of Time”

Metallica, “If Darkness Had a Son”

Måneskin, “Honey (Are You Coming?)”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Black Flag. Date unknown for sure

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Black Stone Cherry, with Giovanni and The Hired Guns and special guest Jigsaw Youth at Capitol Theatre

Jocefis

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Metallica, 72 Seasons

Point North, Prepare for Despair

Lewis Knudsen, Quietly Christmas

Subatlantic, Say It Again

Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Here Come the Mummies

Corb Lund

Krokus

Cory Wong

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Jordan Danielsen, “Running Wild”

Timothy Morris Band, “I Would”

JD Aguilera, “Daddy's Matches"

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

SHAG (circa 1995)

Yeah Right/Alone (2000?)

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Timothy Morris, The V'ue in Clinton

Patrick Jones

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Televisionairies and Les Greene, Televisionairies and Les Greene (EP)

Hi-Jivers, Something Turns Me South

Three on the Tree, Three on the Tree

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Three on the Tree

Waylon Jennings

Hi-Jivers

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Reverend Horton Heat, 2010

Blasters/3 on the Tree, 2014

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Willie Nelson

Angela Meyer

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Taylor Swift, Midnights (released in 2022)

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Turnpike Troubadours, A Cat in The Rain

Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (EP)

Ashley McBryde, The Devil I Know

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Shane Smith and The Saints

Turnpike Troubadours

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Zach Bryan, “Hey Driver”

Taylor Swift, “Maroon”

Taylor Swift, “Marjorie”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Cody Jinks (2016?)

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Shane Smith and The Saints- Key West, FL @ Mile 0 Fest

99PlusKFMH.com

Bill Klutho

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Peter Gabriel, I/o

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Weathervanes

Deer Tick, Emotional Contracts

Lucinda Williams, Stories from a Rock and Roll Heart

Coco Montoya, Writing on the Wall

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Gov’t Mule

David Crosby (solo, CSN, CPR)

The Record Company

Peter Gabriel

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Deer Tick, “Forgiving Ties”

Peter Gabriel, “Live and Let Live”

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “Save the World”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Robert Cray, late '80s

The Famous Potatoes (John Prine’s backing band)

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Einstein's Sister CD release party in November

Tom Maicke

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Einstein's Sister, Exit Strategies

Deer Tick, Emotional Contracts

The Baseball Project, Grand Salami Time!

Eyelids, A Colossal Waste of Light

The Bad Ends, The Power and The Glory

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Einstein's Sister

Tedeschi/Trucks Band

Graham Parker and The Rumour

Tenki

3 Top 2023 Songs:

The Bad Ends, "All Your Friends are Dying"

The Hold Steady, "Sixers"

Deer Tick, "Forgiving Ties"

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Tripmaster Monkey – they played so many shows there, but the ones on the plaza were most memorable.

Chubby Carrier and The Bayou Swamp Band. I believe he played a couple Gumbo Ya-ya Festivals in the early '90s.

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Buddy Guy

Rialto Square Theatre

Patrick O'Leary

Neal Francis, Francis Comes Alive

Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Love in Time

DK Harrell, The Right Man

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Live At Red Rocks '22'

Organ Fairchild, Leisure Suit

Mary of the Heartland

Lydia Loveless, Nothing Will Stand in My Way Again

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Weathervanes

Waco Brothers, The Men That God Forgot

Osees, Intercepted Message

Tommy Stinson’s Cowboys in the Campfire, Wronger

Jim Hunter

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Cash Box Kings, Oscar's Motel

Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

Dropkick Murphys, Okemah Rising

DK Harrell, The Right Man

Brian Setzer, The Devil Always Collects

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Bob Dylan

Rolling Stones

Beatles

Talking Heads/David Byrne

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Cash Box Kings, "Hot Little Mess"

Cowboy Junkies, "Knives"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Bad Idea, Right?"

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Dick Holliday and the Bamboo Gang

The Blue Band

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Crash Test Dummies, Englert Theatre

Einstein's Sister, Exit Strategies Release Show, Redstone Room

Tommy Lang

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Foo Fighters, But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet, Starcatcher

The National, The First Two Pages of Frankenstein

Queens of the Stone Age, In Times New Roman ...

St Paul and the Broken Bones, Angels in Science Fiction Yellow Splatter

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

The Killers

Dua Lipa

Taylor Swift

Weezer

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"

Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"

Foo Fighters, "Show Me How"

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

I live in Iowa City, but I saw New Duncan Imperials there a couple of times on the 90's

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Dawn and On

Roberto Nache

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Italia 90, Living Human Treasure

Osees, Intercepted Message

Slow Pulp, Yard

Matmos, Return to Archive

Jaimie Branch, Fly or Die Fly or Die Fly or Die (World War)

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Yard Act

Running Man

King Buffalo

Matmos

Porcupine Tree

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Italia 90, “New Factory”

The Moonboot, “Itchy”

Yard Act, “The Trench Coat Museum”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO::

I saw the band Liquid Soul at RIBCO a few times live and I enjoyed the "Gutter-billy" band The Goddamn Gallows live, cannot forget Melvins, Mojo Nixon, and Running Man on the last evening this year at RIBCO.

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

I was absolutely Blown away with Ana Popovic at LeClaire Park in Davenport on Friday, September 15, Mississippi Valley Blues Fest.

KALA-FM (logo)

David Baker

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

The Beatles, 1962-66 (Remaster)

The Beatles, 1967-1970 (Remaster)

Various Artists, Guardians of The Galaxy 3 (Soundtrack)

Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS

The Cash Box Kings, Oscar's Motel

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Billy Branch

Radiohead

The Beatles

The Temptations

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Radiohead, “Creep” (Acoustic from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)

Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”

The Beatles, “Now and Then"

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

The Blue Band, 1985

Paul Waters Band, 1988

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Polyrhythms Trio Plus 2, December 17, 2023, part of the Third Sunday Jazz Series

Planet 93.9 (logo)

Dave Levora

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

boygenius, The Record (Interscope)

Bully, Lucky for You (Sub Pop)

Queens of The Stone Age, In Times New Roman ... (Matador/Beggars)

Blur, The Ballad of Darren (Parlophone/Warner)

Foo Fighters, But Here We Are (RCA)

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Wilderado

The 1975

The Killers

The Kinks

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Bully, “Days Go By”

Boygenius, “Not Strong Enough”

Depeche Mode, “Ghosts Again”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

So many great shows (Matthew Sweet, The Why Store, Against Me!, The Baseball Project) but I’ll say my favorite was Sister Hazel in 1997 because I met my wife at that show.

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Bully at Raccoon Motel

I-Rock 93.5 (logo)

Trevor @ The Lever, The Local Stage

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Safe Space, Human Nature

Pitch Black Manor, Scream Team

Chuck Murphy, Hodge Podge

Widow7, Our New Doomsday (EP)

Bleeding Sun, MetaPhysical

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Timefield (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Pit Lord (Davenport, IA)

Widow7 (Des Moines, IA)

Safe Space (Des Moines, IA)

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Timefield, “Fail”

Xenospawn, “Redness in The West”

Pitch Black Manor, “Cry Havoc”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

King Parrot, 2017

Weedeater, 2016

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Limp Bizkit, Mississippi Valley Fair (Sorry local artists, they kicked ass.)

LOCAL MUSICIANS PICKS

Chris Bernat, Chrash

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Sam Locke Ward and Jad Fair, Happy Hearts

Margo Price, Strays

Seth Knappen, Fever Dream Forever Yours

Subatlantic, Say it Again

Running Man, Running Man (reissue of 2009 release?)

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

XTC

The Kinks

Dickie

Chrash (just trying to get the numbers up in advance of a new release)

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Jeff Rosenstock, “3 Summers”

Yard Act, “Dream Job”

Sparks, “Nothing is as Good as they Say It Is”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Meat Puppets/ Chrash 2012. Sean Moeller booked us and said that the Puppets needed some drums and a bass amp. If we supplied those they would get us on the bill for the next night in MPLS at the 7th St. entry. At sound-check, we found that they had gear flown in, so the deal was off. The drummer opened the drum case and said “I can’t play on this.” It was a heavy metal drum kit. Paul said, “You can use mine.” It was the exact set the Puppets drummer used at home. We delivered a fun, energetic opening set. The Meat Puppets took the stage. Second song, the bass amp started smoking and stopped working. We were quick on hand behind the stage with Murray’s amp pushing it out there saying “Here you go, it's all yours, take it away.” They put on a killer show and brought down the house. End of the night, I walked up to their manager, pointed, and said, “So, we’ll see you in Minneapolis tomorrow?” He agreed, and later mentioned in a blog-post that they like to have local acts from the towns they play in serve as openers and that Chrash was crafty and managed to get on for two shows. Both shows were unforgettable and showed us what good guys the Meat Puppets are and how amazing they were as a live act.

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Running Man @ Rozz Tox

Joe Ronnebeck

Guitarist of Rezinator, brewer and pedal builder at Stompbox

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Data Doom

Plini, Mirage

Bass Drum of Death, Say I Won’t

Califone, Villagers

Ġenn, unum

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Causa Sui

Frankie and the Witch Fingers

Dead Meadow

King Buffalo

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, “Doom Boom”

Hooveriii, “The Ship That I Sail”

Wombo, “Slab”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Dead Meadow, 2017

High On Fire, 2016ish?

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Wombo and Bully at Raccoon Motel

Patrick Stolley

Futureappletree, laborspace

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Buck Meek, Haunted Mountain

Jana Horn, The Mirror is the Dream

Modern Nature, No Fixed Point in Space

Thick Paint, TP Two

J E Sunde, Alice, Gloria, and Jon

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Buck Meek

Brendan Eder Ensemble

Arctic Monkeys

Led Zepplin

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Buck Meek, “Didn't Know You Then”

Jana Horn, “Days Go By”

Thick Paint, “Zaddy Moumtain”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

The Sea and Cake 2015

Dr Dog 2008

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

The National at the Sylvester, Madison

READER READERS PICKS

Kyle Carter

Downtown Davenport Partnership/QC Chamber

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Terra Lightfoot, Healing Power

Mike Viola, Paul McCarthy

Matthew Logan Vasquez, As All Get Out

Jenny Lewis, Joy'All

Ben Folds, What Matters Most

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Freddie King

Sir Woman

Sonny Stitt

Fountains of Wayne

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Mike Viola, “Water Makes Me Sick”

Terra Lightfoot, “Cross Border Lovers”

Matthew Logan Vasquez, “Over It”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Dawes/Cory Chisel // Jason Boesel 2/15/2010 (“one for the ages”)

Local Natives w/ Suckers 5/15/2010

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Sir Woman (Racoon Motel)

Joseph Chonto

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Otto Klemperer, Complete Orchestral Recordings

John Coltrane w/Eric Dolphy, Evenings at the Village Gate

Hasaan Ibn Ali, Trios/Duos/Solos

Tyler Mitchell Octet, Sun Ra’s Journey Featuring Marshall Allen

David G Smith, Witness Trees

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Coltrane

Beethoven

Dylan

Monk

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Beatles, The AI song

Anything by D G Smith

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Robert Cray, 1984

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Deniz Tek, at Fuzz Fest, Blind Pig, Ann Arbor

Jason Gordon

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Wilco, Cousin

Yo La Tengo, This Stupid World

Sonic Youth, Live in Brooklyn 2011

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts

The New Pornographers, Continue as a Guest

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Wilco

The War on Drugs

Caamp

Modest Mouse

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Wilco, “Infinite Surprise”

Wilco, “Evicted”

The National, “Tropic Morning News”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

The Wallflowers (1996)

Kid Millions (1997)

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Tie: Michigan Rattlers – Racoon Motel, and The Head and the Heart – Capitol Theatre

Mark Nelson

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Jason Isbell and 400 Unit, Weathervanes

Wilco, Cousin

Dave Matthews Band, Walk Around the Moon

Peter Gabriel, i/O

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

John Mayer

Dave Mathews Band

Van Morrison

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “King of Oklahoma”

Dave Matthews Band, “Looking for a Vein”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

Willie and the Bees (1989-90??)

Johnny Lang (1996???)

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra - February 2023

Ron Riggins

5 Best Albums Released in 2023:

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers, Rustin' in the Rain

Iris DeMint, Workin' on a World

The Latin Dead, Eyes of the World

4 Top Artists in Your Playlists in 2023:

Rainbow Kitten Suprise

Nathaniel Rateliff

Zach Bryan

Tyler Chiders

3 Top 2023 Songs:

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, “Cast Iron Skillet”

Zach Bryan, feat Kacey Musgraves, “I remember Everything”

Lana Del Ray, “A&W”

2 Best Shows at RIBCO:

I saw so many great shows at RIBCO! In 1983, my brother saw Black Flag and front man Henry Rollins on the indoor stage. I saw Henry Rollins Band in 1987. It was also an inside show with a small crowd as well. My memory is flaying away with fury in the mosh pit while Henry Rollins sweat was raining over me. I was 17 at the time!

1 Best Live Show in 2023:

Einstein's Sister and Friends, the final show at RIBCO!