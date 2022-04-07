07 Apr 2022

Alice Cooper at the Adler Theatre, March 30, 2022: A Photo Essay by Kevin Schafer

By Kevin Schafer

Alice Cooper at the Adler Theatre, March 30, 2022 (photos by Kevin Schafer)

All photos are copyright 2022 by River Cities' Reader with permission for reuse so long as credit is given to Kevin Schafer as photographer, courtesy RiverCitiesReader.com.

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper and Nita Strauss

Alice Cooper

Nita Strauss

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper

Chuck Garric and Nita Strauss

Chuck Garric and Nita Strauss

Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper

a major Alice Cooper fan

Mike Schulz

