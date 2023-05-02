Augustana (Dan Layus Solo), May 12

Friday, May 12, 8 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

His solo-album debut Dangerous Things lauded by Building Our Own Nashville as "full of mezmerising and captivating, sweet sounding melodies," indie-rock singer/songwriter and instrumentalist Dan Layus headlines a May 12 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist also revered as the vocalist, piano player, and primary lyricist for the chart-topping band Augustana.

In autumn of 2002 at Illinois' Greenville University, Layus brought friends Josiah Rosen, Kyle Baker, and Simeon Lohrmann together to write and create music, and Augustana released their full-length debut album Midwest Skies & Sleepless Mondays in the spring of the following year. The band joined numerous tours with artists such as Switchfoot, Maroon 5, The Fray, Counting Crows, Dashboard Confessional, O.A.R., Snow Patrol, The Damnwells, Goo Goo Dolls, Acceptance, Cartel, and OneRepublic, as well as having their own headlining tours. The group's sophomore release All the Stars & Boulevards debuted in 2005 and reached number one on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart and number 96 on the Billboard Top 200, while the album's hit song "Boston" made it to 34 on the Billboard top 100, also appearing on television shows Scrubs, Smallville, Hidden Palms, and One Tree Hill.

After 2008's number-two Billboard smash Can't Love, Can't Hurt, Augustana's self-titled, fourth full-length album was released in 2011, and the group was featured on The Late Show with David Letterman performed "Steal Your Heart." Augustana parted ways with its Epic Records label shortly after the album's release , and that November, Layus announced that all remaining members had amicably parted ways, but that he would continue to tour and perform under the name Augustana.

Layus released his solo debut Dangerous Things in 2016, inspiring Rolling Stone to call the artist "one of Americana's most articulate newcomers." The album was recorded at South by Sea Studios in Nashville. Layus used a minimalist production style of fiddle, pedal steel, acoustic guitar, and piano, with the sibling duo The Secret Sisters providing background vocals on a number of tracks. Ovedr the years since, Layus has played the Grand Ole Opry twice both at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry House, and also performed at the Ryman during a special Opry New Year's Eve show with the Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show. He also traveled with LeAnn Rimes during her "Remnants" Tour, and Layus' recent recordings as Augustana include a pair of 2022 releases: Everyday an Eternity and Yourself Yesterday: A Rarities Collection.

Dan Layus' solo set as Augustana takes place in Davenport on March 12, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $25, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.