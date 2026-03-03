Celebrating America’s 250th: The Quad City Singers Go Patriotic at Davenport's Redstone Room on March 20

The Quad Cities area will join communities nationwide this year to celebrate the United States' 250th anniversary, kicking off with a patriotic concert by the Quad City Singers on Friday, March 20.

America the Beautiful: A Celebration of 250 Years, featuring special guests the Mercer County High School Choir, will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Common Chord's Redstone Room.

Under the direction of Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger, this vocal ensemble was revitalized in 2005 and performs a wide variety of choral music, including madrigals, sacred songs, vocal jazz, and Christmas favorites. Each December, the group performs two Christmas with the Quad City Singers dinner concerts at Colona's Lavender Crest Winery, as well as a spring concert in the Redstone Room and other occasional area programs.

The March 20 concert will open with the first and fourth movements from Randall Thompson's “The Testament of Freedom” (originally written in 1943 for a men’s chorus), with lyrics taken from the writings of Thomas Jefferson.

“This piece is majestic and often performed with a full band or orchestra,” Fischer-Oelschlaeger said recently, noting he performed it with the American Choral Directors Association National Men's Honor Choir in Washington, D.C. “It is an experience I will never forget, and I hope we can bring some of those memories and feelings to our performance here.”

The QC concert includes “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “I Hear America Singing,” “America the Beautiful,” “God Bless America,” a medley of George M. Cohan favorites, “Peace Song/We Shall Overcome,” and other familiar patriotic songs.

Curtis first sang with the Quad City Singers for a few years, becoming the group's director in 2016. He’s a 25-year veteran of Galesburg's professional vocal ensemble the Nova Singers, which includes several members of the Quad City Singers.

“Nova Singers does more traditional music and many songs from other countries and in other languages,” Curtis said. “Nova does mostly a cappella music. But we (the Quad City Singers) also use a combo of piano, bass, and drums.

Kevin Pieper, a Quad City Singers member since 2009, said he likes the organization because it encompasses all walks of life, ages, and professions.

“The love of singing brings us together,” he said, noting that Fischer-Oelschlaeger “does a wonderful job of bringing in music from almost all genres to the group and into our concerts. We sing standards, classical, jazz, swing and even some gospel. It can depend on the theme of a concert, as to the style. Love it all.”

Of the Thomspon, Pieper said: “It’s a powerful piece, reverent and solemn. Yet it is, as was Jefferson, hopeful for the future. I have never sung it before and am so glad Curtis brought the two movements for us to do and enjoy.”

Jenny Winn, longtime member of both Nova and Quad City Singers, said: “I appreciate the opportunity to sing on a regular basis, especially with so many old and new friends. Choral singing has been an important part of my life since high school and college, and I sincerely missed it during the few years I did not sing with a choir after I graduated from Augustana.

“For this concert,” Winn said, “we are singing a variety of pieces that celebrate our country's 250th anniversary, including classical and musical-theatre genres. Singing and listening to old, familiar, patriotic tunes can help us remember what the U.S. has meant for people around the world throughout our history. My favorite pieces focus on themes of peace and hope for the future.”

Music Guild's 1776 and the Figge's 250th-Anniversary Events

Reenacting the fateful summer of 1776, when the Second Continental Congress drafted, debated, and signed the Declaration of Independence (penned by Jefferson), Quad City Music Guild will produce 1776 (for which Im serving as assistant musical director) from June 12 through 21 at Moline’s Prospect Park Auditorium.

First-time director Kathryn Weber said the Founding Fathers were “trying their best to make decisions based on their experiences and their colony's specific needs, while working with other people, who many had never met before. When I realized I didn't have to make these men gods, my excitement went through the roof.

“Now I get to tell the story of imperfect men trying to bring 13 separate colonies together in order to gain freedom from one country's tyranny,” she said. “I'm so excited to bring this story to life. I'm a social studies teacher in my day-to-day life, so I'm used to telling the USA's origin story in a way that makes high schoolers pay attention. So there's an element of getting to tell a story I've done so many times with a cast and crew of talented individuals that makes this moment special.”

Weber, who has worked on stage crews and assistant-directed for 11 years, added, “I can't wait to finally see my ideas and vision up on that stage for everyone to see. I'm very glad it's my first show here, and it will definitely hold a special place in my heart. When celebrating an important milestone like the 250th anniversary, it's important to go back to our roots and learn from our past.

“In modern times, we have the tendency to take for granted what we have struggled for and achieved as givens because many of us have never lived without certain rights and experiences. 1776 is a reminder that freedom, while a natural right, is something that must be fought for. It's also a reminder that democracy is an action, not something that runs itself.”

Davenport's Figge Art Museum, meanwhile, will celebrate “America 250”during the entire month of July, with free daily admission. The Thursdays at the Figge evenings, sponsored by Chris and Mary Rayburn, will spotlight a different contemporary American artist each week through engaging evening conversations. The July 11 Second Saturday event, made possible by the Art Bridges Foundation, will feature hands-on activities and experiences celebrating American artists. And all throughout the month, guests can enjoy a special series of docent-guided tours highlighting American artists from the Figge’s collection.

For more on the Quad City Singers' America the Beautiful concert at Davenport's Redstone Room (129 Main Street), taking place on March 20 at 7:30 p.m., visit CommonChordQC.org.

For more on Quad City Music Guild's June performances of 1776, visit QCMusicGuild.com.

For more on the Figge's “America 250” events this July, visit FiggeArtMuseum.org.