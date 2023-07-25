Hardy, August 6

Sunday, August 6, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

A Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music Award nominee who has written songs for Florida Georgia Line, Chris Lane, Blake Shelton, Dallas Smith, Thomas Rhett, and Morgan Wallen, singer/songwriter Michael Wilson Hardy, better known as Hardy, serves as the final grandstand headliner for the 2023 Mississippi Valley Fair, his August 6 concert sure to boast his from his 2023 album The Mockingbird & the Crow, a number-one smash on Billboard's U.S. Country, Indie, and Rock charts.

In October of 2018, Hardy released his EP This Ole Boy, which he promoted by joining Wallen's "If I Know Me Tour." This was followed in 2019 by the single "Rednecker" and the artist's second EP Where to Find Me, the latter promoted when he joined Florida Georgia Line on their "Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour." Hardy also co-wrote Florida Georgia Line's singles "Simple" and "Talk You Out of It." Blake Shelton's singles "God's Country" and "Hell Right," Dallas Smith's "Drop," Chris Lane's "I Don't Know About You," and Jameson Rodgers' debut single "Some Girls." In September of 2019, Hardy released the collaborative Hixtape, Volume 1, which featured a total of 17 artists including Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Tracy Lawrence, Jake Owen, Trace Adkins, Joe Diffie, Zakk Wylde, Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, and Morgan Wallen.

After the pandemic-caused cancellation of a planned tour with Thomas Rhett, Hardy released his 2020 debut album A Rock, and was featured on Dallas Smith’s single "Some Things Never Change." In June of 2021, he was featured on the Brantley Gilbert single "The Worst Country Song of All Time," followed a month later by his appearance on Dierks Bentley's single "Beers on Me," which Hardy co-wrote. Later that year he toured with Sean Stemaly and created Hixtape Volume 2, this time with artists such as Matt Stell, Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, Colt Ford, Randy Houser, Rhett Akins, and Lainey Wilson. This past January, Hardy released The Mockingbird & the Crow via Big Loud Records with guest vocals from fellow country singers Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and A Day to Remember lead singer Jeremy McKinnon.

Since his debut, Hardy has written a dozen chart-topping singles since 2018, including his own double-platinum-certified "One Beer" featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson and the Dierks Bentley/BRELAND collaboration “Beers on Me.” Currently serving as direct support on Morgan Wallen’s "Dangerous Tour," Hardy has also opened for Jason Aldean, FGL, Chris Lane, Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell and other artists, and will embark on his just-announced headlining "Wall to Wall Tour" this winter.

HARDY performs his Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds set at 8 p.m. on August 6, and $85-110 MVF Fun Cards are required for admittance into any and all Grandstand concerts this summer. For more information on the concert and the Mississippi Valley Fair, call (563)326-5338 and visit MVFair.com.