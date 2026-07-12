"Parody Gold": Sound Money Lyrics Inspired by Bob Dylan
Learn more at www.LydiaElectrum.com
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print some debt for me
It’s no secret
There’s no money in the Treasury
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print more debt for me
By design it’s a tax
Unconstitutionally
Don’t you know that paper dollars
Are legally bills of credit
Real money is gold and silver
Yes indeed, SCOTUS said it
An unenumerated power of Congress
A compelled means to borrow
Conceived during an emergency
Now the world reserve currency
Their longevity’s been unreal
No chance will they repeal
The ace of the Raw Deal
The mechanism by which
your wealth they steal
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print some debt for me
It’s no secret
There’s no money in the Treasury
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print more debt for me
By design it’s a tax
Unconstitutionally
Let’s travel back in time
We need no time machine
Common Sense is all we need
To identify the greed
And exterminate the weed
Past sacrifice indeed
And your choice
Will freedom feed
The tundra has completely thawed
It’s prime time, proceed
No need to soak the seed
Just plant a freedom tree
Only free will can impede
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print some debt for me
It’s no secret
There’s no money in the Treasury
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print more debt for me
By design it’s a tax
Unconstitutionally
The FED just keeps printing
With our consent counterfeiting
It’s just the way it’s been done
Why don’t the People just run
And embrace Article One
Section Ten Clause One
Yeah, you can hear footsteps
Of history repeating time
Will gold become a crime?
Or will you help make it shine?
Nor more waiting, now it’s time
Your choice and mine
The bells of freedom chime
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print some debt for me
It’s no secret
There’s no money in the Treasury
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print more debt for me
By design it’s a tax
Unconstitutionally
No battle is desired
Just exercise free will
Yes, Congress does require
Your consent to use their Bills
Void of intrinsic value
Depreciating notes
Empty promises
But there’s still hope
Break free from your paper shackles
With one simple choice
And take refuge instead
Sound money is not debt
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Demand that your State
Honor Supreme Law
“No State shall tender any thing
But gold and silver Coin
As tender in payment of debt”
Today
And for all tomorrows
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print some debt for me
It’s no secret
There’s no money in the Treasury
Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print more debt for me
By design it’s a tax
Unconstitutionally
Copyright Lydia Electrum 2026.
Listen to the full Parody Gold Album 1 at LydiaElectrum.com/stream.