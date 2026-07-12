12 Jul 2026

Hey Chairman of the FED Print Some Debt For Me

By Lydia Electrum
Hey, Chairman of the FED, print some debt for me

Hey, Chairman of the FED, Print Some Debt For Me

"Parody Gold": Sound Money Lyrics Inspired by Bob Dylan

Learn more at www.LydiaElectrum.com

Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print some debt for me
It’s no secret
There’s no money in the Treasury

Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print more debt for me
By design it’s a tax
Unconstitutionally

Don’t you know that paper dollars
Are legally bills of credit
Real money is gold and silver
Yes indeed, SCOTUS said it
An unenumerated power of Congress
A compelled means to borrow
Conceived during an emergency
Now the world reserve currency

Their longevity’s been unreal
No chance will they repeal
The ace of the Raw Deal
The mechanism by which
your wealth they steal

Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print some debt for me
It’s no secret
There’s no money in the Treasury

Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print more debt for me
By design it’s a tax
Unconstitutionally

Let’s travel back in time
We need no time machine
Common Sense is all we need
To identify the greed
And exterminate the weed
Past sacrifice indeed
And your choice
Will freedom feed

The tundra has completely thawed
It’s prime time, proceed
No need to soak the seed
Just plant a freedom tree
Only free will can impede

Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print some debt for me
It’s no secret
There’s no money in the Treasury

Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print more debt for me
By design it’s a tax
Unconstitutionally

The FED just keeps printing
With our consent counterfeiting
It’s just the way it’s been done
Why don’t the People just run
And embrace Article One
Section Ten Clause One

Yeah, you can hear footsteps
Of history repeating time
Will gold become a crime?
Or will you help make it shine?
Nor more waiting, now it’s time
Your choice and mine
The bells of freedom chime

Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print some debt for me
It’s no secret
There’s no money in the Treasury

Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print more debt for me
By design it’s a tax
Unconstitutionally

No battle is desired
Just exercise free will
Yes, Congress does require
Your consent to use their Bills
Void of intrinsic value
Depreciating notes
Empty promises
But there’s still hope

Break free from your paper shackles
With one simple choice
And take refuge instead
Sound money is not debt

Hey, Chairman of the FED
Hey, Chairman of the FED

Demand that your State
Honor Supreme Law
“No State shall tender any thing
But gold and silver Coin
As tender in payment of debt”
Today
And for all tomorrows

Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print some debt for me
It’s no secret
There’s no money in the Treasury

Hey, Chairman of the FED
Print more debt for me
By design it’s a tax
Unconstitutionally

Copyright Lydia Electrum 2026.

Listen to the full Parody Gold Album 1 at LydiaElectrum.com/stream.

Lydia Electrum
Bob Dylan
gold
sound money
silver
debt
fiat
Music Feature Stories

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