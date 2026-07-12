"Parody Gold": Sound Money Lyrics Inspired by Bob Dylan

Learn more at www.LydiaElectrum.com

Hey, Chairman of the FED

Print some debt for me

It’s no secret

There’s no money in the Treasury



Hey, Chairman of the FED

Print more debt for me

By design it’s a tax

Unconstitutionally



Don’t you know that paper dollars

Are legally bills of credit

Real money is gold and silver

Yes indeed, SCOTUS said it

An unenumerated power of Congress

A compelled means to borrow

Conceived during an emergency

Now the world reserve currency



Their longevity’s been unreal

No chance will they repeal

The ace of the Raw Deal

The mechanism by which

your wealth they steal



Hey, Chairman of the FED

Print some debt for me

It’s no secret

There’s no money in the Treasury



Hey, Chairman of the FED

Print more debt for me

By design it’s a tax

Unconstitutionally



Let’s travel back in time

We need no time machine

Common Sense is all we need

To identify the greed

And exterminate the weed

Past sacrifice indeed

And your choice

Will freedom feed



The tundra has completely thawed

It’s prime time, proceed

No need to soak the seed

Just plant a freedom tree

Only free will can impede



Hey, Chairman of the FED

Print some debt for me

It’s no secret

There’s no money in the Treasury



Hey, Chairman of the FED

Print more debt for me

By design it’s a tax

Unconstitutionally



The FED just keeps printing

With our consent counterfeiting

It’s just the way it’s been done

Why don’t the People just run

And embrace Article One

Section Ten Clause One



Yeah, you can hear footsteps

Of history repeating time

Will gold become a crime?

Or will you help make it shine?

Nor more waiting, now it’s time

Your choice and mine

The bells of freedom chime



Hey, Chairman of the FED

Print some debt for me

It’s no secret

There’s no money in the Treasury



Hey, Chairman of the FED

Print more debt for me

By design it’s a tax

Unconstitutionally



No battle is desired

Just exercise free will

Yes, Congress does require

Your consent to use their Bills

Void of intrinsic value

Depreciating notes

Empty promises

But there’s still hope



Break free from your paper shackles

With one simple choice

And take refuge instead

Sound money is not debt



Hey, Chairman of the FED

Hey, Chairman of the FED



Demand that your State

Honor Supreme Law

“No State shall tender any thing

But gold and silver Coin

As tender in payment of debt”

Today

And for all tomorrows



Hey, Chairman of the FED

Print some debt for me

It’s no secret

There’s no money in the Treasury



Hey, Chairman of the FED

Print more debt for me

By design it’s a tax

Unconstitutionally



Copyright Lydia Electrum 2026.

Listen to the full Parody Gold Album 1 at LydiaElectrum.com/stream.