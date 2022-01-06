KFMH 99-Plus DJs' Top Five Albums from 2021

Publisher's Note: KFMH 99-Plus, the “pirate radio station” broadcast on the FM airwaves from 1973 to 1994. Nearly all of its on-air talent reunited in 2013 and re-launched their eclectic-music-curation-like-no-other as an Internet-only radio station one can tune into 24/7 at 99PlusKFMH.com.

After a 19-year hiatus, the talented disc jockeys have revived KFMH's pioneering programming such as “block parties,” and their never-gets-old blend of rock, blues, jazz, and reggae. While they do spin the classics, it's always the deep cuts from the archives and not the tired old saws commercial radio has watered the airwaves down to.

The KFMH team keeps up with the times, constantly introducing listeners to new releases that range from Neil Young to Portugal. The Man. Is there one FM station locally that even has the new The The's live album in rotation?

And KFMH picks up the local talent slack by spinning artists such as Tripmaster Monkey, Einstein’s Sister, the Tape Beatles, and David Zollo.

The blues scene is strong in the Quad Cities and it's due in no small part to the KFMH legacy and renewed Web-based broadcasting of legendary blues artists and the new generations they've inspired, such as Susan Tedeschi and Shemekia Copeland.

The KFMH brain trust programs and broadcasts out of the KCJJ AM radio station offices in Coralville, Iowa, but their reach is now truly worldwide. We invited the on-air DJs at KFMH to share their top-five favorite new albums from 2021 and are pleased to share these lists (along with their on-air schedules) as a sampling of what one can expect by tuning back into “The Plus.”





MONDAY-FRIDAY:

6:00-9:00 AM

Tommy Lang's Top Five

1) Weezer, Van Weezer

2) Greta Van Fleet, Battle at Garden’s Gate

3) Lord Huron, Long Lost

4) Foo Fighters, Medicine at Midnight

5) Liz Phair, Soberish



9:00 AM-1:00 PM

Bill Klutho's Top Five

1) Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Georgia Blue

2) The Roomsounds, Good Company

3) Michael Stanley, Tough Room (Michael Stanley's LP is his last release prior to his death in March. Kind of a lifetime achievement for me.)

4) Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, 662

5) Brandi Carlile, In These Silent Days



1:00-7:00 PM

Jim Hunter's Top Five

1) Lord Huron, Long Lost

2) Tedeschi, Trucks Band featuring Trey Anastasio, Layla Revisited

3) The The, The Comeback Special

4) Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Raise The Roof

5) The Ronnie Wood Band, Mr. Luck: A Tribute to Jimmy Reed



7:00-11:00 PM

Roberto's Top One

1) Los Lobos, Native Sons





SATURDAY

1:00-3:00 PM Heartland Hootenanny

Mary of the Heartland's Top Five

1) Steve Earle, JT

2) Joe Strummer, Assembly

3) Lord Huron, Long Lost

4) Valerie June, The Moon & The Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers

5) Dry Cleaning, New Long Leg



7:00-10:00 PM The Blues Zone with Captain Steve

Captain Steve's Top Five

1) Carolyn Wonderland, Tempting Fate

2) Joe Bonamassa, Time Clocks

3) Mick Fleetwood and Friends, Celebrate the Music of Peter Green & the Early Years of Fleetwood Mac

4) Joanna Connor, 4801 S Indiana Avenue

5) Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, 662





SUNDAY

9:00-11:00 AM

Tom Maicke's Top Five

1) Lord Huron "Long Lost".

2) Neal Francis "In Plain Sight"

3) Aimee Mann "Queens Of The Summer Hotel"

4) Son Volt "Electro Melodier"

5) St. Vincent "Daddy's Home"

Tom Maicke is also the host of "The Late Show" every Wednesday night at 11pm, when he plays new releases, in their entirety.

1:00-4:00PM Jam Packed with Patrick O'Leary

Patrick O'Leary's Top Five

1) Goose, Shenanigans Nite Club

2) Billy Strings, Renewal

3) Dinosaur Jr., Sweep It Into Space

4) Dry Cleaning, New Long Leg

5) The The, The Comeback Special (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)



7:00-11:00 PM Off the Beaten Track with Roberto

Roberto's Top Five

1) Public Service Broadcasting, Bright Magic

2) Amyl and The Sniffers, Comfort to Me

3) Trigger Cut, ROGO

4) Dry Cleaning, New Long Leg

5) Wovoka Jr., Trouvalle Songs