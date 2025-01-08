New Music in 2024: Going Deep, or Going Wide?

What's a “year in review” compendium edition without the best new music recommendations from the Quad Cities' region's independently owned local and regional radio-station programmers, disc jockeys, and musical artists and producers?

This installment expands an optional “new music” definition to go beyond albums/songs released in 2024, and add a second recommendation of inspiring music and artists heard for the first time in 2024. The best new music one hears, regardless of the year it was recorded, either nourishes one's current pallet, or expands one's genre lens. Did that song, that band, that concert take you Wide or Deep? And we added a “check out this recommendation if you like XYZ” option for context.

We greatly appreciate Roberto Nache proactively surveying his brethren programmers and disc jockeys at KFMH99PLUS.com for their Top 10 albums for 2024, down and dirty, way ahead of deadline! Shameless plug time: You can hear the Reader's Mike Schulz riff about movies and the film industry with Dave Levora and Darren Pitra nearly every Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m. on Planet 93.9 FM. And at least once a month, I join Aaron Dail at Vintage Radio 107.7 FM on his morning show to discuss the current month's printed edition you are holding in your hands. This month, I will be joining Aaron on Wednesday, January 15, at 8:30 a.m. You can hear the playback of these local radio appearances and more at the Reader's own podcast channel at RCReader.com/podcast.



KFMH99PLUS.com

Disc Jockeys' Top 10 Albums of 2024



Captain Steve Bridges: Host of The Blues Zone, Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Shemekia Copeland, Blame it on Eve

Eric Bibb, In the Real World

Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play!

Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, The Hits Keep Comin'

Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman

JD Simo & Luther Dickinson, Do the Rump

Tinsley Ellis, Naked Truth

Walter Trout, Broken

Little Feat, Sam's Place

Albert Castiglia, Righteous Souls

Jim Hunter: Weekdays, 1-7 p.m.: Host of And Now for Something Completely British, Saturdays, 11 a.m., and The Bob Dylan Program, Sundays, 11 a.m.

10. Caverns of Gold-A Benefit for WNC Hurricane Relief (available at Bandcamp.com)

9. The Dandy Warhols, ROCKMAKER

8. Bob Dylan, The 1974 Recordings

7. Punk Floyd, A Tribute to Pink Floyd

6. Sue Foley, One Guitar Woman

5. JJ Grey & Mothro, Olustee

4. David Gilmour, Luck and Strange

3. Liam Gallagher & John Squire, Liam Gallagher John Squire

2. Elvis Costello & T-Bone Burnett, The Coward Brothers

1. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats, The Hits Keep Comin'

Bill Klutho: Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Host of the Long Player program, Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In no particular order:

Redd Kross, Redd Kross

Warren Haynes, Million Voices Whisper

Chrash, Music for the Next Scene

JJ Grey & Mofro, Olustee

Mark Knopfler, One Deep River (deluxe edition); bonus points for including the charity version of "Going Home – Theme from Local Hero"featuring a who's-who of musicians

The Decemberists, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again

Ray Lamontagne, Long Way Home

Steve Cropper & the Midnight Hour, Friendlytown

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Vagabonds, Virgins, & Misfits

Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play

Tommy Lang: Weekdays 7 to 9 a.m.; Host of the Block Party Breakfast, weekdays. 6 to 7 a.m.

In alphabetical order:

Big Head Todd & The Monsters, Her Way Out

Cage the Elephant, Neon Pill

David Gilmour, Luck & Strange

Dawes, Oh, Brother

Fontaines D.C., Romance

Mark Knopfler, One Deep River

Lake Street Dive, Good Together

Liam Gallagher and John Squire, Liam Gallagher John Squire

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

Yard Act, Where's My Utopia?

Tom Maicke: Host of The Late Show featuring new albums in their entirety, Wednesdays at 11 p.m. and Sundays 9 to 11 a.m.

In no particular order:

Silverbacks, Easy Being a Winner

Chrash, Music for The Next Scene

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Indoor Safari

Toranzo Cannon, Shut Up & Play

Redd Kross, Self-titled a.k.a. The Red Album

Sprints, Letter to Self

The Coward Brothers, Self-titled

Dawes, Oh Brother

The Smile, Cutouts

Buffalo Tom, Jump Rope

Mary of the Heartland: Host of The Heartland Hootenanny, Saturdays 1 to 3 p.m.; Americana, alt-country, and more

In no particular order:

Alejandro Escovedo, Echo Dancing

Hockey Dad, Rebuild Repeat

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Revelations

Chrash, Music for The Next Scene

Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Past is Still Alive

Elbow, Audio Vertigo

Buffalo Tom, Jump Rope

Royel Otis, Pratts & Pain

Lone Justice, Viva Lone Justice

The Linda Lindas, No Obligation

Roberto Nache: Weeknights, 7 to 11 p.m.

Yard Act, Where's My Utopia?

Chicano Batman, Notebook Fantasy

X, Smoke and Fiction

The Cure, Songs of a Lost World

Fontaines D.C., Romance

Sugaray Rayford, Human Decency

Richard Thompson, Ship to Shore

Toronzo Cannon, Shut Up and Play!

Smashing Pumpkins, Aghori Mhori Mei

Warren Haynes, A Million Voices Whisper

Roberto Nache: Host of Off the Beaten Track, Sundays, 7 to 11 p.m.

Psychic Graveyard, Wilting

English Teacher, This Could be Texas

Shellac, To All Trains

Kim Deal, Nobody Loves You More

IDLES, TANGK

Yard Act, Where’s My Utopia?

Ekko Astral, Pink Balloons

The Cure, Songs of a Lost World

Fontaines D.C., Romance

Klack, Modern Production

Soft Kill, Escape Forever

Goat Girl, Below the Waist

O, Weirdos

X, Smoke and Fiction

The Jesus Lizard, Rack

Goat, Goat

Patrick O'Leary: Host of Jam Packed, featuring jam music and music that jams, Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Chrash, Music for The Next Scene

Eggy, Waiting Game

Fontaines D.C., Romance

Liam Gallagher and John Squire, Liam Gallagher John Squire

Mooon, III

Parlor Greens, In Green We Dream

Silverbacks, Easy Being a Winner

Sylford Walker, Good Encouragement

The Cure, Songs of a Lost World

The New Mastersounds, Old School

WQUD-FM 107.7 FM Vintage Radio

Aaron Dail: Host of AD in the Morning, 7 to 10 a.m., Mondays through Fridays

Best 1 to 5 Albums or Songs Released in 2024:

Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene, “28”

Zach Top, “Sounds like the Radio”

Koe Wetzell, “Damn Near Normal”

Gavin Adcock, “A Cigarette”

Post Malone (featuring Morgan Wallen), “I Had Some Help”

Best 1 to 5 Musical Acts You Heard for the First Time and Loved in 2024:

Zach Top, Cold Beer and Country Music

Gavin Adcock, Actin Up Again

Treaty Oak Revival, No Vacancy

Ella Langley (featuring Riley Green), “You Look Like You Love Me”

Best Local Live Music Event You Attended in 2024:

Koe Wetzell, Mississippi Valley Fair

Jocefis: Host of Era of Hair, Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon

Best 1 to 5 Albums or Songs Released in 2024:

Timothy Morris Band, Lifeline/”For Better or For Worse”

Alborn, “Same Roads”

Lewis Knudsen, “I Just Want You”

Chuck Murphy, “I Could Be The Sun”

Post Malone, F-1 Trillion/”I Had Some Help”

Best 1 to 5 Musical Acts You Heard for the First Time and Loved in 2024:

Becky Clark/Danny Kurth (BanD Acoustic), single “Tonight the Whiskey Let Me Down”

Running Man, “In the Shadows”

AD Holst, single “So Above, Not Below”

Best Local Live Music Event You Attended in 2024:

Avey Grouws Band, Gypsy Highway, 2024

Blond Hugo: Host of Freewheelin', Tuesdays 10 p.m. to midnight, Fridays 9 p.m.

Best 1 to 5 Albums or Songs Released in 2024:

High on Fire, Cometh the Storm (Check out if you like Sleep, Motörhead, Middle Eastern music)

White Dog, Double Dog Dare (COIYL Free, Led Zeppelin, Grand Funk Railroad)

Mutilated by Zombies, Scenes from the Afterlife (COIYL modern and old-school death metal) (MutilatedByZombies.bandcamp.com/album/scenes-from-the-afterlife)

Mdou Moctar, Funeral for Justice (COIYL Tinariwen, Jimi Hendrix, Van Halen)

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet, Four Guitars Live (COIYL Earth, Neil Young, King Crimson)

Best 1 to 5 Musical Acts You Heard for the First Time and Loved in 2024:

Lady Igraine, “Tempest” (single 2024) (COIYL Mdou Moctar, Hawkwind)

Kelsey Waldon, “Uncle Pen” (There's Always a Song) (COIYL Margo Price, John Prine)

Goat, One More Death (COIYL Hawkwind, Orange Goblin)

Best Local Live Music Event You Attended in 2024:

Charlie Parr at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers, Maquoketa, May 28, 2024. Runner-up: Running Man, Ivan Julian, and Camp Regret, Raccoon Motel, Davenport, August 30, 2024

Regional Media Planet 93.9

Dave Levora: Co-Host of Dave & Darren, Mondays through Fridays 5 to 10 a.m.

Best 1 to 5 Albums or Songs Released in 2024:

Jack White, No Name

The Cure, Songs of a Lost World

Fontaines D.C., Romance

MJ Lenderman, Manning Fireworks

Pearl Jam, Dark Matter

Best 1 to 5 Musical Acts You Heard for the First Time and Loved in 2024:

MJ Lendermen, Djo, Jack Kays, Mk.gee, Gigi Perez

Best Local Live Music Event You Attended in 2024:

Old 97s, Raccoon Motel



Darren Pitra: Co-Host of Dave & Darren, Mondays through Fridays, 5 to 10 a.m.

Best 1 to 5 Albums or Songs Released in 2024:

Royal Otis, Murder on the Dance Floor (if you like the cha cha slide)

Djo, End of the Beginning (if you like Todd Rundgren)

The Black Keys w/ Noel Gallagher, On the Game (if you like Badfinger)

Franz Ferdinand, Audacious (if you like Franz Ferdinand)

Midland, Barely Blue EP (if you like neon lit country from the '70s & '80s)

Best 1 to 5 Musical Acts You Heard for the First Time and Loved in 2024:

Beabadoobee, “Beaches”

Sports Team, “I'm in Love (Subaru)”

Peerless Quartette, “Down Honolulu Way” (78 RPM, 1916)

Big Star Quintet w/Tripmaster Monkey, Codfish Hollow, July 15

Local Artist Producer

Joseph Chonto: Some Real Music

Best 1 to 5 Albums or Songs Released in 2024:

Louis Armstrong's America, Vols. 1 & 2, Allen Lowe & the Constant Sorrow Orchestra. Allen Lowe, saxophonist, composer, and free-ranging aesthetic philosopher, is one of contemporary America's treasures, amply proven by the five (5!) hours of music in these sets. "The songs on these four CDs were all composed by me as an expression of an older American musical aesthetic, sensibility, and cultural consciousness … and are thus aspects of Louis Armstrong's America, where music was perpetually new, where style was inseparable from life and daily reality, where black (and occasionally white) music coordinated itselfwith the minutiae and rhythms of life as lived at the margins of existence." These are deceptively "old-timey" compositions, played with a contemporary attitude and vocabulary. Includes Marc Ribot, Ursula Oppens, Frank Lacy, Ray Anderson, Loren Schoenberg, a.o. A work of vision and genius.

Forces of Nature Live at Slug's, McCoy Tyner, Joe Henderson, Henry Grimes, and Jack DeJohnette. A quadrumvirate of majestic musician magicians recorded in their prime in 1966. DeJohnette had these tapes sitting on a shelf and now, finally, voilá, olé, to be heard by all. Starting off with a 27-minute workout on Henderson's In 'n Out, this is a set of continuous creation, vigorous, rigorous, music played with such intellectual and physical intensity that blood is left on the floor. Henry Grimes' genius on full display, never content to just walk a bass-line, but to imbue it with its own vitality with and separate from (albeit still with) everything else going on.

Manhattan Stories, Charles Lloyd. Though released in 2014, I've finally gotten around to hearing this. It's thoroughly wonderful. Saxist Lloyd is accompanied by guitarist Gabor Szabo; Ron Carter, bass; and Pete La Roca, drums. Both sets recorded live in 1965, one at the aforementioned Slug's. Szabo's playing especially noteworthy. Many of his solo albums have elements of cheese, but his playing here is incisive, creative, restrained but hot. A cornerstone of Lloyd's prodigious legacy.

Miles in France 1963 & 1964, the Miles Davis Quintet. Just released this year except for the tracks which were the Miles Davis in Europe album, this adds about four hours of previously unreleased music by one of the greatest jazz groups ever. George Coleman is the tenor saxist on the 1963 sets (four CDs), Wayne Shorter in 1964 (two CDs). With Herbie Hancock, Ron Carter, and a teenage Tony Williams, this group forged a radically new conception/opened new possibilities in musical expression. Again, music of genius.

Whisky a Go Go, 1968, Frank Zappa & the Mothers. Newly-released (thanks, Dweezil!), three CDs from what I consider the best Mothers lineup: Jimmy Carl Black, Motorhead, Artie Tripp, Don Preston. … . Somewhat imprecise, totally spontaneous work-outs on classics from Freak Out!, Absolutely Free, and We're Only In It for the Money. If you know … .

Best 1 to 5 Musical Acts You Heard for the First Time and Loved in 2024:

Adolf Busch & the Busch Quartet Busch was one of the 20th century's greatest violinists and leader of one of its greatest string quartets. The Complete Warner Recordings are revelatory. Numerous recordings with Rudolf Serkin.

Honorable Mention: Deniz Tek and Dave Weyer: Glass Insects. Two extended ambient pieces from Tek (Radio Birdman, a o) and Dave Weyer (Hendrix's amp engineer). Brooding, building, and tense. Not for those who like background music "sweet." A fascinating and unexpected side project from Tek, very worthwhile listening. (GlassInsects.bandcamp.com/album/magnus-opium-3)

Best Local Live Music Event You Attended in 2024:

Anthony Catalfano (a.k.a. Antonio Morandi, Nosmo King) Trio; Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Second Street, Davenport. Catalfano's trio played a handful of gigs at this super-cool establishment and they were always the most intellectually-stimulating, spiritually-refreshing sets of music I've heard locally at any venue. Some runners-up: Stickmen (ex-King Crimsonites +) at some club in Moline; John Peña (though he's been out of action awhile, hoping he'll be back at it soon!); Rob Dahms … .

David G Smith's Songwriters Circle, Redstone Room. Held usually every three months, Smith presents two distinguished songwriter/performers in addition to himself in an informal setting. Always a very enjoyable and often inspiring evening of melodies and verses that actually mean something. (In stark contrast to what has been passing as songwriting for quite some time.)