Parody Gold II: “Several States” Lyrics Inspired by Dylan's “Seven Days”

[Publisher's Notes: In September 2023, the Reader first published one of Lydia Electrum's essays titled “The State Remedy: How to Protect Your Wealth, Restore Comity for All, and Save Our Republic for Future Generations” (See all of her articles at RCReader.com/authors/Lydia-Electrum). The gist of her essays focus on restoring sound money to our nation's economy, using gold and silver rather than fiat currency printed out of thin air in ones and zeroes.

In pursuit of engaging more like-minded concerned citizens, Lydia was inspired to re-write the lyrics to more than 15 Bob Dylan songs with these principles, history, and topics in mind. The series of rewritten lyrics are being put to music using AI and mixing segments for a final cut using Garage Band software. These work products are considered a parody inspired by the original songs. And, given Lydia Electrum's focus on restoring the republic via sound money, namely using gold and silver, we have coined (pun intended) these series of songs "Parody Gold."

One such example is below, riffing off of the song “Seven Days,” now retitled “Several States,” and referring to the U.S. Constitution's numerous references to the “several states” such as in Article IV, Section 2, Clause 1: The Citizens of each State shall be entitled to all Privileges and Immunities of Citizens in the several States. Queue up the song and read the lyrics while the song plays. In 1991 Dylan released The Bootleg Series Volumes 1–3 (Rare & Unreleased) 1961–1991. “ Seven Days” appeared on the third disc, and is a recording of Dylan performing the song live in Tampa, Florida, in April 1976. Below are three versions of Lydia's lastest parody gold song.]

State Remedy (Article I Section 10 Clause 1)

The title refers to the ongoing transformation by the will of the People and their States as protected by Article I Section 10 Clause 1 of the Constitution, to utilize gold and silver as legal tender money. These re-written lyrics exist with the sole intention to educate the People on the topic in support of upholding and exercising said rights as protected by the Supreme Law of the United States. Use and distribution of this work is for non-profit and educational purposes only. The message intentionally takes the form of a supportive parody – concentrating upon the impact money substitutes (Federal Reserve Notes, a.k.a. today as a “dollar” as opposed to the Constitutional “dollar” a.k.a. the Spanish milled silver dollar) have had and continue to have upon society and personal rights. The work is an extension of the themes that address ethics, political and social injustice, and personal freedom expressed masterfully by Bob Dylan.

Several_States_by_Lydia_Electrum_September_2025_Dylanesque_1976_vocals.mp3

Several_States_by_Lydia_Electrum_September_2025_Lydia_vocals.mp3

Several_States_by_Lydia_Electrum_September_2025_Lydia_vocals_alternate.mp3

“Several States (On Its Way)”

[Inspired by “Seven Days” by Bob Dylan]



(This is somewhat new song called “Several States”)

Several States

Several more States and it’s comin’

I’ll be waiting at the State house

For it to arrive

Several more States, all I gotta do is survive

It’s been gone

A lifetime before I was born

Despite each having done sworn

To uphold and to defend

My natural right to earn, save and to spend

It’s held good

It’s held good while I’ve waited

Others guilty or hesitatin’

But I just keep holdin’ on

Several more States, and all that’ll be gone

Banks buyin’ up gold

Not touchin’ any silver

Price inchin’ up every day

Tryin’ to keep one foot on the ground that I walk on

Praying sound money’s on its way

Several States

Several States’ tender laws

From Vieria’s vision they draw

Each State will summon

Their power and duty, it’s commin’!

Yeah, banks buyin’ up gold

Not touchin’ any silver

Price inchin’ up every day

Tryin’ to keep one foot on the ground that I walk on

Knowin' sound money’s on its way

Several States

We all know the remedy’s comin’

The winds of change are blowin’

And the feds have no say!

State power and duty, on its way!

Thank you.

Listen to these lyrics put to music at RCReader.com/y/severalstates.