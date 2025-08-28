Sound Money Lyrics Inspired by Dylan and Ozzy

[Publisher's Notes: In September 2023, the Reader first published one of Lydia Electrum's essays titled “The State Remedy: How to Protect Your Wealth, Restore Comity for All, and Save Our Republic for Future Generations” (See all of her articles at RCReader.com/authors/Lydia-Electrum). The gist of her essays focus on restoring sound money to our nation's economy, using gold and silver rather than fiat currency printed out of thin air in ones and zeroes.

In pursuit of engaging more like-minded concerned citizens, Lydia was inspired to re-write the lyrics to more than 15 Bob Dylan songs with these principles, history, and topics in mind. One such example is below, riffing off the classic “Gotta Serve Somebody,” and now retitled “Heed Supreme Law,” referring to the U.S. Constitution. Queue up the song and read the lyrics while the song plays.

Then, another favorite artist passed away: Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne. Lydia was inspired by Ozzy's power ballad “Mama I'm Coming Home” and rewrote those lyrics for a song titled “Sound Money Is the Way to Go.” I know … pretty wonkish.

I can personally vouch that Lydia did not use AI to re-write these lyrics inspired by these artists' songs. However, Lydia did use AI to put the rewritten Ozzy song to music and originally had the AI sing the Ozzy song as Bob Dylan. We listened and said, “It would be better in a female voice.” And then with the magic of AI, Lydia had a song all can listen to with the new lyrics. Listen here or via the player below.]

State Remedy (Article I Section 10 Clause 1)

The title refers to the ongoing transformation by the will of the People and their States as protected by Article I Section 10 Clause 1 of the Constitution, to utilize gold and silver as legal tender money. These re-written lyrics exist with the sole intention to educate the People on the topic in support of upholding and exercising said rights as protected by the Supreme Law of the United States. Use and distribution of this work is for non-profit and educational purposes only. The message intentionally takes the form of a supportive parody – concentrating upon the impact money substitutes (Federal Reserve Notes, a.k.a. today as a “dollar” as opposed to the Constitutional “dollar” a.k.a. the Spanish milled silver dollar) have had and continue to have upon society and personal rights. The work is an extension of the themes that address ethics, political and social injustice, and personal freedom expressed masterfully by Bob Dylan and Ozzy Osbourne.

Heed Supreme Law

(Inspired by “Gotta Serve Somebody” by Bob Dylan)

You may be the Sheriff of your local county.

You may be a billionaire from New York City.

You may be an Alderman from Ward number nine.

You may be a teenager with nothin' but time.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Yes indeed, you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Well, you may be a democrat, or a republican.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

You may be Robert De Niro ranting on the stage.

You might be a freedom fighter thrown in a cage.

You may be a Congressman or a six foot drag queen.

They may call you Caesar or they may call you King.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Yes indeed, you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Well, you may be republican, or a democrat.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

You may be a Senator, you might be a state Judge.

You may be Willy Wonka makin' chocolate fudge.

You may be Ben or Jim, you may be Huckleberry Finn.

You may be fleein' to another country, to commit another sin.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Yes you are, you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Well, you may be the devil, or you may be the Lord,

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

You may be a steel mill worker, workin' in a mill.

You may be painting in a mansion, or you might paint on a hill.

You might run Transcontinental Rail Road.

You may be somebody's foreman; you may carry the load.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Yes, you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Well, you may be a democrat, or a republican.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

You may be James Taggart with the San Sebastian Line.

You might be a culinarian, soaking meat in a brine.

You may be the next Ayn Rand, you may seek to lend a hand.

You may be Peter Pan, or seekin’ to rule Never Land.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Yes, you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Well, you may be republican, or a democrat.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Might like to earn silver, might like to earn gold,

Might like to date younger, might like to date old.

You might like to eat vegan, you might like to eat meat.

You may be sittin' on the floor, sittin' in a front row seat.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Yes indeed, you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Well, you may be the Lord, or you may be the devil.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

You may be a DuPont, or a Rockefeller.

You may live in the White House, or in somebody else's cellar.

You might be Tom Joad, or you may be John Gault.

You may be innocent, you might be at fault.

You're still gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Yes, you're gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Well, you may be the devil, or you may be the Lord.

But you’re gonna have to heed Supreme Law.

Sound Money Is the Way to Go

(Inspired by “Mama, I'm Coming Home” by Ozzy Osbourne)

Money’s changed and now it’s strange

Your substitutes just ain't the same

Sound money is the way to go

Sound money is the way to go



History, proved to me

If you had served me better I'd be free

Sound money is the way to go

Sound money is the way to go



You banned my right, ‘twas criminalized

Your muzzle fire had me stupefied

Sound money is the way to go

Sound money is the way to go

Was ignorant of your intent

To execute your Ponzi scheme

Sound money is the way to go

Sound money is the way to go|



True money died because you lied

Yeah, I can’t wait to say goodbye

Sound money is the way to go

Sound money is the way to go



I know my rights, I know your wrongs

Gold and silver, it’s been so long

Sound money is the way to go

Sound money is the way to go



Your bank notes will fade away

The calm before the storm

Then no one’s gonna care what you say

Sound money will be the norm



I’ve seen the future clear as day

Faithful States are leading the way

I don’t care about your substitutes

No

Sound money is the way to go

Sound money is a-coming home

It’s the way to go

Listen to these lyrics put to music at RCReader.com/y/$ound.